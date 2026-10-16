APPSC CRE Exam Date 2026 Out: Check Exam Schedule for Technical Posts, Download Notice PDF

APPSC CRE Exam Date 2026: The Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) will conduct the Recruitment Test (Objective) for Group A & B Technical posts on 10 January 2027 followed by the Written Examination (Descriptive) on 06-07 February 2027. This information has been notified by the commission in a short notice published on its official website, appsc.gov.in on 13 October 2026. The candidates who have applied for the recruitment can check the notice and gear up their preparation levels. Through this recruitment drive, the APPSC aims to fill a total of 155 vacancies for various posts including Agriculture Development Officer, Horticulture Development Officer, Veterinary Officer, Assistant Director (Sericulture), and Dairy Development Officer.

APPSC CRE Exam Date 2026 Notice PDF

The APPSC has released a short notice announcing the exam dates for the Common Recruitment Examination (CRE)-2026 for Group A & B Technical Posts. The candidates who are going to appear for the examination can check the notice pdf here.