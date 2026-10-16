APPSC CRE Exam Date 2026 Out: Check Exam Schedule for Technical Posts, Download Notice PDF
APPSC CRE Exam Date 2026: The APPSC has announced the exam dates for the Common Recruitment Examination for Group A & B Technical Posts. The APPSC has published a notice to announce the exam dates on its official website, appsc.gov.in. Check this article to know the exam date and schedule.
Key Points
- The APPSC Recruitment Test (Objective) for Group A & B posts is on 10 January 2027.
- The Written Examination (Descriptive) will be conducted on 06-07 February 2027.
- APPSC released the exam notice on 13 October 2026 for 155 technical vacancies.
APPSC CRE Exam Date 2026: The Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) will conduct the Recruitment Test (Objective) for Group A & B Technical posts on 10 January 2027 followed by the Written Examination (Descriptive) on 06-07 February 2027. This information has been notified by the commission in a short notice published on its official website, appsc.gov.in on 13 October 2026. The candidates who have applied for the recruitment can check the notice and gear up their preparation levels. Through this recruitment drive, the APPSC aims to fill a total of 155 vacancies for various posts including Agriculture Development Officer, Horticulture Development Officer, Veterinary Officer, Assistant Director (Sericulture), and Dairy Development Officer.
APPSC CRE Exam Date 2026 Notice PDF
The APPSC has released a short notice announcing the exam dates for the Common Recruitment Examination (CRE)-2026 for Group A & B Technical Posts. The candidates who are going to appear for the examination can check the notice pdf here.
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APPSC CRE Exam Date 2026
APPSC CRE Recruitment Test Date 2026
The APPSC will conduct the Recruitment Test (Objective Type) consisting of 1 (one) Paper in the concerned subject of Agriculture for 200 Marks of 3 hours duration on 10 January 2027 (Sunday) for the post of Agriculture Development Officer. No Recruitment Test (RT) shall be conducted for the posts of Horticulture Development Officer, Veterinary Officer, Assistant Director (Sericulture) and Dairy Development Officer.
APPSC CRE Written Exam Date 2026
The APPSC CRE written examination will be of descriptive nature. As per the notice published by the APPSC, the written examination will be conducted on 06-07 February 2027. Check the schedule here
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S. No.
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Name of Post
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06/02/2027 (Forenoon Session) 3 Hours
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06/02/2027 (Afternoon Session) 3 Hours
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07/02/2027 (Forenoon Session) 2 Hours
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1
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Agriculture Development Officer
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Agriculture Paper-I (Descriptive)
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Agriculture Paper-II (Descriptive)
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General English and General Studies (Objective)
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2
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Horticulture Development Officer
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Horticulture Paper-I (Descriptive)
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Horticulture Paper-II (Descriptive)
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General English and General Studies (Objective)
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3
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Veterinary Officer
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Veterinary Paper-I (Descriptive)
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Veterinary Paper-II (Descriptive)
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General English and General Studies (Objective)
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4
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Assistant Director (Sericulture)
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Sericulture Paper-I (Descriptive)
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Sericulture Paper-II (Descriptive)
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General English and General Studies (Objective)
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5
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Dairy Development Officer
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Dairy Technology Paper-I (Descriptive)
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Dairy Technology Paper-II (Descriptive)
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General English and General Studies (Objective)
Executive - Editorial
Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.