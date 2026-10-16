Kerala Plus Two Exam Time Table 2027 Soon at dhkerala.gov.in
Kerala Plus Two Exam Timetable 2027 will likely be released soon at dhkerala.gov.in website. Candidates waiting for the Class 12th datesheet should note that the dates are expected in the last week of October 2026 or the first week of November 2026. Read the article below to know more.
Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, DHSE Kerala, is expected to release the Kerala Plus Two Exam Timetable 2027 in the last week of October 2026 or the first week of November 2026. The timetable will be shared in the form of a PDF on the official website, dhkerala.gov.in. The datesheet will be released for over 4 lakh students across different streams, i.e. Arts, Commerce and Science. Kerala Board exam 2027 is expected to be conducted from the second week of February 2027. Read the article below to know more.
Kerala Plus Two Time Table 2027 Expected Dates
Check the table below to know the expected dates for Kerala Board Class 12th exam 2027:
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Dates
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Subjects
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Second week of February 2027
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Physics, Sociology, Anthropology
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Second week of February 2027
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Home Science, Gandhian Studies, Philosophy, Journalism, Computer Science, Statistics
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Second week of February 2027
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Chemistry, History, Islamic History & Culture, Business Studies, Communicative English
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Third week of February 2027
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Part II Languages, Computer Science and Information Technology
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Third week of February 2027
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Mathematics, Part III Languages, Sanskrit Sastra, Psychology
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First week of March 2027
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Economics, Electronic Systems
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Second week of March 2027
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Biology, Electronics, Political Science, Sanskrit Sahithya, Computer Application, English Literature
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Third week of March 2027
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Geography, Music, Social Work, Geology, Accountancy
How to Download Kerala Plus 2 Time Table PDF 2027?
Follow the process mentioned below to know how to download the Plus 2 Kerala Board 2027 schedule:
- Go to the official website of Kerala DHSE, i.e dhkerala.gov.in
- Click on Examinations tab
- Now, click Plus Two Exam Timetable 2027 and download the PDF
- Save the pdf and take a printout for future reference
Kerala Plus 2 Exam 2027 Quick Preparation Tips
Here are some quick preparation tips for Kerala Class 12 board examination 2027:
- Cover the complete Kerala Plus 2 syllabus from the SCERT books. Read every chapter and revise once done.
- Practice as much as possible. Read the questions carefully and then start solving them. Hasty decisions do not usually end up well.
- Solve model and sample papers for the Kerala Class 12th board exam preparations. Students will get to know the exam pattern and difficulty level.
- Use short notes to memorize formulas and theorems to ace the Mathematics subject. Students can also write down chemical reactions and revise them for Chemistry preparation.
- Practice PYQPs to improve speed and accuracy.
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