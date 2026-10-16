Kerala Plus Two Exam Time Table 2027 Soon at dhkerala.gov.in

Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, DHSE Kerala, is expected to release the Kerala Plus Two Exam Timetable 2027 in the last week of October 2026 or the first week of November 2026. The timetable will be shared in the form of a PDF on the official website, dhkerala.gov.in. The datesheet will be released for over 4 lakh students across different streams, i.e. Arts, Commerce and Science. Kerala Board exam 2027 is expected to be conducted from the second week of February 2027. Read the article below to know more.

Kerala Plus Two Time Table 2027 Expected Dates

Check the table below to know the expected dates for Kerala Board Class 12th exam 2027: