Kerala NEET PG Admission 2026 Registration Closes Today, Apply at cee.kerala.gov.in
Kerala NEET PG Admission 2026 registration window closes today at 4 PM. Candidates yet to apply can visit the official website cee.kerala.gov.in to submit their applications.
Kerala NEET PG Admission 2026: The Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, Kerala, will close the online registration and application window for Postgraduate Medical Admissions 2026. Candidates applying for admissions to the PG Medical programmes can visit the official website to submit their applications.
The link to apply for Kerala NEET PG Medical counselling 2026 is available on the official website. The application process commenced on October 12, 2026. As per the official notification, the link to apply will be available until 04:00 PM today.
Kerala NEET PG Admission 2026 registration and application link is available on the official website cee.kerala.gov.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given here to register. Candidates are advised to complete the application process within the deadline provided.
Kerala PG Admission 2026 Application Link - Click Here
Kerala PG Counselling 2026 Applications: Steps to Follow
Candidates eligible to apply for PG admissions can follow the steps provided below to apply for the allotment round
Step 1: Visit the official website of Kerala CEE
Step 2: Click on PG Medical
Step 3: Click on Application
Step 4: Click on New Registration
Step 5: Enter all required details
Step 6: Fill out the application form
Step 7: Submit the application fee
Step 8: Save and click on submit
Kerala PG Admission 2026: Cutoff Marks and Percentile
Candidates applying for PG medical admissions can check the cutoff marks and percentile here
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General/EWS
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50th Percentile
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SC/ST/SEBC (Including PwD of SC/ST/SEBC)
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40th Percentile
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UR PwD/EWS-PwD
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45th Percentile
According to the details mentioned in the prospectus, the application fee for General Candidates and Service Quota candidates is Rs.1000/- (Rupees One Thousand only) and in the case of SC/ST candidates and those eligible for SC/ST benefits must pay Rs.500/- (Rupees Five Hundred only). The selection and allotment of seats, including those under Service Quota, will be made by the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations through a Centralised Allotment Process (CAP). The Candidates seeking admission to the NRI quota seats in Self- Financing Medical Colleges, including OCI candidates in the State, shall have to upload the Certificates/documents as mentioned.
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.