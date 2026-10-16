Kerala NEET PG Admission 2026 Registration Closes Today, Apply at cee.kerala.gov.in

Kerala NEET PG Admission 2026: The Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, Kerala, will close the online registration and application window for Postgraduate Medical Admissions 2026. Candidates applying for admissions to the PG Medical programmes can visit the official website to submit their applications.

The link to apply for Kerala NEET PG Medical counselling 2026 is available on the official website. The application process commenced on October 12, 2026. As per the official notification, the link to apply will be available until 04:00 PM today.

Kerala NEET PG Admission 2026 registration and application link is available on the official website cee.kerala.gov.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given here to register. Candidates are advised to complete the application process within the deadline provided.