Japan’s Meteorological Agency accidentally triggered an automated emergency alarm predicting a massive magnitude 9.9 earthquake today. The alert warned people across northern and central Japan to prepare for extreme tremor.

Officials cancelled the alarm eight minutes later. They explained that computer systems misread signal data from an actual magnitude 6.9 tremor near Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula.

The US Geological Survey further confirmed that the real earthquake occurred deep underground in the ocean and caused no damage or tsunami danger in Japan.

Why Japan’s 9.9 Earthquake Today Became a False Alert?

The automatic system sent out the scary 9.9 magnitude earthquake warning today at 12:40 pm local time. The Japan's earthquake alert told millions of people that violent tremors were coming.