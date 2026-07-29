Reports from the Japan Meteorological Agency shows that Japan major earthquakes make up nearly 20 percent of all worst quakes in the world that measured magnitude 6.0 or higher.

Japan has experienced a magnitude 7.1 tremor in Kumamoto on July 28 2026 and people are looking back at the country's major earthquake warnings over past few years.

Earthquakes in Japan is a recurring natural phenomenon because of its geography. Over the last 15 years seven deadly seismic activity have changed how cities build structures and how emergency workers respond when the ground moves.

15 Year Timeline of Major Earthquakes in Japan

There has been around 8 deadly earthquakes in Japan since 2011 that have let emergency teams and city planners to work harder when compared to other countries of the world.