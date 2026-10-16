Wipro shares witnessed a slight jump on Friday morning, October 16, following the company's second quarter (Q2) results for the financial year 2026–27. The stock moved to INR 177.53 in early trade, compared with its closing price of INR 174.05 on Thursday. The rise comes after Wipro shares witnessed a significant decline in 2026, falling nearly 32% year-to-date. In this article, we will check Wipro's Q2 results and how share prices are determined in the stock market and more useful information. Wipro Q2 Results 2026-27 Wipro announced its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, on October 15. Here are the key highlights of Wipro's Q2 results: Revenue: Wipro's gross revenue stood at INR 24,752.7 crore, witnessing 9.1% increase year-on-year. Revenue also rose 1.1% compared with the previous quarter.

Net Profit: The company's net income stood at INR 3,200.6 crore, declining 1.9% year-on-year and 4.7% quarter-on-quarter.

IT Services Revenue: Revenue from the IT services segment stood at USD 2,611.5 million. It increased 0.3% year-on-year but declined 0.1% compared with the previous quarter.

Operating Margin: Wipro's IT services operating margin reached 16.5%, improving by 0.5 percentage points quarter-on-quarter. However, it was 0.2 percentage points lower than a year earlier.

Earnings Per Share (EPS): The company's earnings per share stood at INR 3.23, increasing 4.2% year-on-year.

Operating Cash Flow: Wipro reported operating cash flow of INR 5,300 crore, up 61.3% from the previous quarter. It represented 165.8% of the company's net income for the quarter.

Source: Wipro Press Release How Are Share Prices Determined? A share price is the amount investors pay to buy 1 share of a company in the stock market. When more investors want to buy a share than sell it at the prevailing price, buyers may be willing to pay more, pushing the share price up. Similarly, when more investors want to sell and buyers are not willing to match their asking prices, the share price falls. Several factors influence share prices. Some of the major factors are: Company's financial performance: Revenue, profit, debt and cash flow can affect how investors view a company. It is one of the most important factors. Future growth expectations: Investors may pay more for a company if they expect its business and earnings to grow in the future. Demand and supply: Buying and selling orders also determine the price at which shares are traded.