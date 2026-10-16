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OAVS Teacher Syllabus 2026: Check Exam Pattern and Download Principal, PGT & TGT Syllabus PDF

By Upasna Choudhary
Last Updated: Oct 16, 2026, 12:10 IST

OAVS Teacher Syllabus 2026: The OAVS has released the official syllabus for the Principal, PGT, TGT posts on its official website, oav.edu.in. The candidates who are going to apply for this recruitment should download the syllabus and start preparing for the recruitment examination. Check this article to know the exam pattern and download the post-wise syllabus pdf.

OAVS Teacher Syllabus 2026: Check Exam Pattern and Download Principal, PGT & TGT Syllabus PDF
OAVS Teacher Syllabus 2026: Check Exam Pattern and Download Principal, PGT & TGT Syllabus PDF

Key Points

  • OAVS invited applications for 815 Principal, PGT, TGT vacancies for 2026.
  • Post-wise syllabus for all OAVS 2026 advertised positions is available for download.
  • Specific OAVS 2026 vacancies: Principal (109), PGT (101), TGT (362) posts.

OAVS Teacher Syllabus 2026: The Odisha Adarsh Vidyalaya Sangathan (OAVS) has invited the online applications for a total of 815 vacancies for Principal, PGT, TGT posts in the Odisha Adarsh Vidyalayas (OAV) and Odisha Mining Adarsh Vidyalayas (OMAS) in the state. The candidates who are planning to apply for this recruitment should immediately start their preparation by downloading the post-wise syllabus. The syllabus is available to download on the official website and we have also provided the pdf for each post and subject for the convenience of the candidates. The syllabus is a very important document as it serves as a guide for the candidates to streamline their preparation.

OAVS Teacher Syllabus 2026 Highlights

The OAVS Teacher syllabus includes the syllabus for various posts advertised by the OAVS such as Principal, Post Graduate Teachers (PGT), and Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT). Check the highlights in the table below:

Particulars

Details

Recruiting Authority

Odisha Adarsh Vidyalaya Sangathan (OAVS)

Department Name

School & Mass Education Department, Government of Odisha

Advertisement No.

1/2026

No. of Vacancies

815

Post Name

Principal, PGT, TGT

Exam Mode

Online

Type of Questions

MCQs

Official Website

oav.edu.in

OAVS Teacher Syllabus 2026 PDF

The candidates who are preparing for the OAVS teacher recruitment examination can download the syllabus pdf through the direct link provided here.

OAVS Teacher Syllabus 2026

Download Here

OAVS Principal Syllabus 2026

The candidates who are going to apply for the OAVS Principal posts should download the syllabus for it and start their preparation. A total of 109 posts have been advertised for the Principal vacancy.

OAVS Principal Syllabus 2026

Download Here

OAVS PGT Syllabus 2026

A total of 101 vacancies have been announced for PGT for various subjects including English, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Maths, and Computer Science. The candidates can download the PGT subject-wise syllabus pdf here.

Subject

Syllabus PDF

English

Download PDF

Physics

Download PDF

Chemistry

Download PDF

Biology

Download PDF

Maths

Download PDF

Computer Science

Download PDF

OAVS TGT Syllabus 2026

The OAVS has announced a total of 362 vacancies for the TGT posts for the subjects including English, Odia, Hindi, Sanskrit, Maths, Science, and Social Studies. Download the subject-wise syllabus pdf here.

Subject

Syllabus PDF

English

Download PDF

Odia

Download PDF

Hindi

Download PDF

Sanskrit

Download PDF

Maths

Download PDF

Science

Download PDF

Social Studies

Download PDF

OAVS Principal Exam Pattern 2026

The online examination for the post of Principal includes a single paper for 3 hours duration. There are a total of 180 objective-type questions (MCQs) for 180 marks. There will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer. There will be four parts in the paper- Part-I, II, III and IV.

The mark secured in CBT Part-I will not be considered for short listing the candidates for interview as it is qualifying in nature. Part-II, Part-III and Part-IV of the test of the candidate will be evaluated only if he/she qualifies in Part-I securing minimum 5 marks each in English and Odia subjects and 13 marks in aggregate.

Part

Subjects

Total Marks

Part II

General Awareness & Computer Literacy

40

Part III

Academic

30

Part IV

Administration and Finance

70

Total Marks

180

Upasna Choudhary
Upasna Choudhary

Executive - Editorial

Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.

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First Published: Oct 16, 2026, 12:10 IST
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