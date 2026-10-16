OAVS Teacher Syllabus 2026: Check Exam Pattern and Download Principal, PGT & TGT Syllabus PDF

Key Points OAVS invited applications for 815 Principal, PGT, TGT vacancies for 2026.

Post-wise syllabus for all OAVS 2026 advertised positions is available for download.

Specific OAVS 2026 vacancies: Principal (109), PGT (101), TGT (362) posts.

OAVS Teacher Syllabus 2026: The Odisha Adarsh Vidyalaya Sangathan (OAVS) has invited the online applications for a total of 815 vacancies for Principal, PGT, TGT posts in the Odisha Adarsh Vidyalayas (OAV) and Odisha Mining Adarsh Vidyalayas (OMAS) in the state. The candidates who are planning to apply for this recruitment should immediately start their preparation by downloading the post-wise syllabus. The syllabus is available to download on the official website and we have also provided the pdf for each post and subject for the convenience of the candidates. The syllabus is a very important document as it serves as a guide for the candidates to streamline their preparation. OAVS Teacher Syllabus 2026 Highlights The OAVS Teacher syllabus includes the syllabus for various posts advertised by the OAVS such as Principal, Post Graduate Teachers (PGT), and Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT). Check the highlights in the table below:

Particulars Details Recruiting Authority Odisha Adarsh Vidyalaya Sangathan (OAVS) Department Name School & Mass Education Department, Government of Odisha Advertisement No. 1/2026 No. of Vacancies 815 Post Name Principal, PGT, TGT Exam Mode Online Type of Questions MCQs Official Website oav.edu.in OAVS Teacher Syllabus 2026 PDF The candidates who are preparing for the OAVS teacher recruitment examination can download the syllabus pdf through the direct link provided here. OAVS Teacher Syllabus 2026 Download Here OAVS Principal Syllabus 2026 The candidates who are going to apply for the OAVS Principal posts should download the syllabus for it and start their preparation. A total of 109 posts have been advertised for the Principal vacancy.

OAVS Principal Syllabus 2026 Download Here OAVS PGT Syllabus 2026 A total of 101 vacancies have been announced for PGT for various subjects including English, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Maths, and Computer Science. The candidates can download the PGT subject-wise syllabus pdf here. Subject Syllabus PDF English Download PDF Physics Download PDF Chemistry Download PDF Biology Download PDF Maths Download PDF Computer Science Download PDF OAVS TGT Syllabus 2026 The OAVS has announced a total of 362 vacancies for the TGT posts for the subjects including English, Odia, Hindi, Sanskrit, Maths, Science, and Social Studies. Download the subject-wise syllabus pdf here. Subject Syllabus PDF English Download PDF Odia Download PDF Hindi Download PDF Sanskrit Download PDF Maths Download PDF Science Download PDF Social Studies Download PDF

OAVS Principal Exam Pattern 2026 The online examination for the post of Principal includes a single paper for 3 hours duration. There are a total of 180 objective-type questions (MCQs) for 180 marks. There will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer. There will be four parts in the paper- Part-I, II, III and IV. The mark secured in CBT Part-I will not be considered for short listing the candidates for interview as it is qualifying in nature. Part-II, Part-III and Part-IV of the test of the candidate will be evaluated only if he/she qualifies in Part-I securing minimum 5 marks each in English and Odia subjects and 13 marks in aggregate. Part Subjects Total Marks Part II General Awareness & Computer Literacy 40 Part III Academic 30 Part IV Administration and Finance 70 Total Marks 180