OAVS Teacher Syllabus 2026: Check Exam Pattern and Download Principal, PGT & TGT Syllabus PDF
OAVS Teacher Syllabus 2026: The OAVS has released the official syllabus for the Principal, PGT, TGT posts on its official website, oav.edu.in. The candidates who are going to apply for this recruitment should download the syllabus and start preparing for the recruitment examination. Check this article to know the exam pattern and download the post-wise syllabus pdf.
Key Points
- OAVS invited applications for 815 Principal, PGT, TGT vacancies for 2026.
- Post-wise syllabus for all OAVS 2026 advertised positions is available for download.
- Specific OAVS 2026 vacancies: Principal (109), PGT (101), TGT (362) posts.
OAVS Teacher Syllabus 2026: The Odisha Adarsh Vidyalaya Sangathan (OAVS) has invited the online applications for a total of 815 vacancies for Principal, PGT, TGT posts in the Odisha Adarsh Vidyalayas (OAV) and Odisha Mining Adarsh Vidyalayas (OMAS) in the state. The candidates who are planning to apply for this recruitment should immediately start their preparation by downloading the post-wise syllabus. The syllabus is available to download on the official website and we have also provided the pdf for each post and subject for the convenience of the candidates. The syllabus is a very important document as it serves as a guide for the candidates to streamline their preparation.
OAVS Teacher Syllabus 2026 Highlights
The OAVS Teacher syllabus includes the syllabus for various posts advertised by the OAVS such as Principal, Post Graduate Teachers (PGT), and Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT). Check the highlights in the table below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Recruiting Authority
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Odisha Adarsh Vidyalaya Sangathan (OAVS)
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Department Name
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School & Mass Education Department, Government of Odisha
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Advertisement No.
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1/2026
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No. of Vacancies
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815
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Post Name
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Principal, PGT, TGT
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Exam Mode
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Online
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Type of Questions
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MCQs
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Official Website
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oav.edu.in
OAVS Teacher Syllabus 2026 PDF
The candidates who are preparing for the OAVS teacher recruitment examination can download the syllabus pdf through the direct link provided here.
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OAVS Teacher Syllabus 2026
OAVS Principal Syllabus 2026
The candidates who are going to apply for the OAVS Principal posts should download the syllabus for it and start their preparation. A total of 109 posts have been advertised for the Principal vacancy.
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OAVS Principal Syllabus 2026
OAVS PGT Syllabus 2026
A total of 101 vacancies have been announced for PGT for various subjects including English, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Maths, and Computer Science. The candidates can download the PGT subject-wise syllabus pdf here.
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Subject
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Syllabus PDF
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English
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Physics
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Chemistry
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Biology
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Maths
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Computer Science
OAVS TGT Syllabus 2026
The OAVS has announced a total of 362 vacancies for the TGT posts for the subjects including English, Odia, Hindi, Sanskrit, Maths, Science, and Social Studies. Download the subject-wise syllabus pdf here.
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Subject
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Syllabus PDF
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English
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Download PDF
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Odia
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Download PDF
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Hindi
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Download PDF
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Sanskrit
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Download PDF
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Maths
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Download PDF
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Science
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Download PDF
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Social Studies
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Download PDF
OAVS Principal Exam Pattern 2026
The online examination for the post of Principal includes a single paper for 3 hours duration. There are a total of 180 objective-type questions (MCQs) for 180 marks. There will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer. There will be four parts in the paper- Part-I, II, III and IV.
The mark secured in CBT Part-I will not be considered for short listing the candidates for interview as it is qualifying in nature. Part-II, Part-III and Part-IV of the test of the candidate will be evaluated only if he/she qualifies in Part-I securing minimum 5 marks each in English and Odia subjects and 13 marks in aggregate.
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Part
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Subjects
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Total Marks
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Part II
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General Awareness & Computer Literacy
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40
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Part III
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Academic
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30
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Part IV
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Administration and Finance
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70
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Total Marks
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180
ALSO CHECK: UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2026
Executive - Editorial
Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.