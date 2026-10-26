School Holiday Declared in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry Due to Heavy Rain: District Collectors Issue Closure Orders for Schools
School Holiday Rain: Following persistent monsoon downpours, waterlogging, and IMD red/orange alerts, District Collectors have declared school holidays across vulnerable regions, including Puducherry and Karaikal, to ensure student safety. Meanwhile, Chengalpattu institutions continue operating normally. Authorities advise switching to online classes, avoiding flooded transit corridors, and monitoring official helpline channels for updates.
School Holiday Rain: The continuous rains due to the monsoon season have led to the issuance of closure of school orders by District Collectors from various vulnerable districts in order to prioritize the safety of the students and staff members. The decision has been taken following the onset of weather activity causing flooding of roads and transport disruptions. The holiday declaration has affected schools operating under the government system and private sectors.
The continuous rainfall within the past hours has caused floods, which have blocked major road transportation routes and even the residential areas making the morning school transportation risky for both children and transport drivers. Following the red and orange warning of IMD, the authorities have used their statutory powers to suspend classes in school premises. The District Collectors stated that the priority of the safety of the students, teaching and non-teaching staff is paramount. Offline classes will be suspended while online lessons are being conducted. Meanwhile, emergency response units, municipality sanitization crews and revenue officers have been deployed.
School Holiday: Overview Rain-Induced School Closure Orders
Below are the overview of the School Holiday due to Rain:
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Parameter
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Official Status / Operational Update
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Authority Issuing Orders
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Respective District Collectors / District Magistrates
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Reason for Holiday
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Severe waterlogging, persistent heavy rainfall, and IMD alerts
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Institutions Covered
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Government, aided, and private primary & secondary schools
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Colleges / Higher Ed
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Subject to individual district collector orders (shut in select red-alert zones)
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Examinations
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Pre-scheduled university and public board exams generally proceed unless notified
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Residential Schools
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Function normally; students advised to remain on campus premises
School Holiday Update: State-wise List
State Government has also declared a holiday for the schools in Puducherry and Karaikal besides Tamil Nadu. In the meantime, the district collector has informed that schools and colleges in Chengalpattu district will run normally.
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State / Union Territory
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District / Region
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Operational Status
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Key Details
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Puducherry (UT)
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Puducherry & Karaikal
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Closed (Holiday Declared)
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Government declared a holiday for all schools across both regions due to heavy downpours.
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Tamil Nadu
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Chengalpattu
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Functioning As Usual
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District Collector announced that schools and colleges will operate normally as scheduled.
School Holiday Update: Key Administrative Directives
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The school authorities have been directed to not hold offline assemblies, remedial classes, or special classes during closure periods. Institutions should switch to online classes or home work in case of viability.
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The District Collector has made it clear that any pre-scheduled board examinations or university examinations shall be held according to schedule unless there is any notification for the deferment of the examinations issued by the board/university registrar.
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Parents and guardians are strictly requested to keep the children away from flooded storm water drains, culverts, and water-logged subway tunnels and follow the social media handles of the respective district administration and schools' broadcast groups.
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The District Emergency Operation Center and Disaster Management helpline numbers, Toll Free 1077 and 112 have been activated.
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Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.