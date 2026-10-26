School Holiday Declared in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry Due to Heavy Rain: District Collectors Issue Closure Orders for Schools

School Holiday Rain: The continuous rains due to the monsoon season have led to the issuance of closure of school orders by District Collectors from various vulnerable districts in order to prioritize the safety of the students and staff members. The decision has been taken following the onset of weather activity causing flooding of roads and transport disruptions. The holiday declaration has affected schools operating under the government system and private sectors.

The continuous rainfall within the past hours has caused floods, which have blocked major road transportation routes and even the residential areas making the morning school transportation risky for both children and transport drivers. Following the red and orange warning of IMD, the authorities have used their statutory powers to suspend classes in school premises. The District Collectors stated that the priority of the safety of the students, teaching and non-teaching staff is paramount. Offline classes will be suspended while online lessons are being conducted. Meanwhile, emergency response units, municipality sanitization crews and revenue officers have been deployed.