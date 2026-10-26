Jamia Millia Islamia Promises Union Polls After Constitution Approval; Protesting Students Refuse to Back Down
Jamia Millia Islamia: Jamia Millia Islamia agreed in principle to hold student union elections within 15 days of ratifying a union constitution. However, protesting students rejected the conditional offer, demanding an immediate binding schedule and revocation of show-cause notices. The standoff continues, with classes shifted online and central library facilities temporarily closed.
Jamia Millia Islamia: At Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), disagreements continue despite the university administration's directive to hold student union elections within 15 days of the union constitution's ratification. The protesting students who have been staging protests and indefinite hunger strikes for over two weeks in demand for the reinstatement of the Jamia Millia Islamia Students' Union (JMISU) dismissed the order for lack of an explicit and bound timeframe, besides non-addressed grievances.
The protesting students contended that having the conduct of student elections contingent on the constitution is an ambiguity that provides an open loophole without any specific time frame. The protesting students highlighted that while the administrative order is ambiguous, their charter has clearly stated that they seek an immediate and binding schedule of the elections, withdrawal of disciplinary notices against the protesters, and accountability on campus security actions. In light of the standoff and the ensuing altercations on the protesting grounds, JMI administration made some precautions and switched classes from physical to online teaching while suspending access to the main library.
Jamia Millia Islamia Student Union Row: Key Overview
Below are the key highlights related to the Jamia Millia Islamia Student Union Row:
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Parameter
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Administrative Update
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Institution
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Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), New Delhi
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Core Student Demand
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Restoration of JMISU elections (banned since 2006)
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Administration's Proposal
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Elections within 15 days of student union constitution approval
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Student Response
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Rejection of conditional offer; demand for concrete election dates
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Disciplinary Action Status
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Proposed revocation of suspension orders & show-cause notices
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Campus Operations
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Classes moved online; central library facilities temporarily closed
Jamia Millia Islamia Student Union Row: Key Highlights of the Standoff
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The Jamia Millia Islamia Student’s Union was dissolved in 2006 amidst disturbances at the university. The protesters want the union reinstated officially through a democratic process via proper elections and not nominated student unions.
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According to the recent circular from the university, elections will be held in a 15-day period after the constitution that governs the student union gets approval from the proper university authorities.
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Protesting parties claim that linking the elections to the constitution makes the process indefinite in terms of when the process will come to an end. They are demanding immediate scheduling of the election process in addition to security for the recent skirmishes.
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In light of the recent clash between students and university security concerning protest tents, the administration has moved all classroom lectures to online mode and closed the Dr. Zakir Husain Library.
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.