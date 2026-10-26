Jamia Millia Islamia Promises Union Polls After Constitution Approval; Protesting Students Refuse to Back Down

Jamia Millia Islamia: At Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), disagreements continue despite the university administration's directive to hold student union elections within 15 days of the union constitution's ratification. The protesting students who have been staging protests and indefinite hunger strikes for over two weeks in demand for the reinstatement of the Jamia Millia Islamia Students' Union (JMISU) dismissed the order for lack of an explicit and bound timeframe, besides non-addressed grievances.

The protesting students contended that having the conduct of student elections contingent on the constitution is an ambiguity that provides an open loophole without any specific time frame. The protesting students highlighted that while the administrative order is ambiguous, their charter has clearly stated that they seek an immediate and binding schedule of the elections, withdrawal of disciplinary notices against the protesters, and accountability on campus security actions. In light of the standoff and the ensuing altercations on the protesting grounds, JMI administration made some precautions and switched classes from physical to online teaching while suspending access to the main library.