PSSSB Group D Answer Key 2026 Out: Download Official Response Sheet at sssb.punjab.gov.in- Get PDF Here
PSSSB Group D Answer Key 2026 has been published on the official website, i.e., sssb.punjab.gov.in. Download the official set-wise PDF (A, B, C, D) and check the objection process in the article below.
The Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB) has released the official answer key for the PSSSB Group D recruitment exam on October 25, 2026. It has been released on the official website of PSSSB, i.e., sssb.punjab.gov.in. Those candidates who took the exam will now be able to check their answers the answers they marked during the exam. The answer key has been released set-wise, i.e., SET A, B, C, and D. The board has also opened the objection window (if any), which has to be filed within three days, i.e., from October 26 to October 28, 2026. The objections will have to be sent through email at objections30112025.sssbexam@gmail.com.
PSSSB Group D Exam Answer Key 2026 OUT
The PSSSB Group D exam was conducted on October 25, 2026, and the provisional answer key was released on the official website for candidates to check late at night. The answer key has been released set-wise, i.e., Set A, B, C, and D. If the candidates have any objections to be made, they have been given a window of three days to raise them via email. Given below is the direct link to the set-wise answer key for the PSSSB Group D exam 2026:-
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Sets
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Direct Link
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Set A
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Set B
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Set C
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Set D
How to Download the PSSSB Group D Answer Key 2026 PDF?
Follow the simple steps given below to download the PSSSB Group D answer key 2026:-
- Visit the official website at sssb.punjab.gov.in
- Click on the link titled Provisional Answer Key and Question Booklet for Group D examination under advertisement number 04/2026/
- Select the specific question paper set (Set A, B, C, D) to open the PDF.
- Save the file and compare the marker responses against the official answers.
- If there is any objection, raise it with the board through email within the three allotted days.
Also check, Government Exam Form Rejected? 7 Common Mistakes Candidates Should Check
PSSSB Group D Answer Key 2026 Objection Form
Along with the PSSSB Group D answer key 2026, the board has also released the objection form on the official website. If any candidates finds that there is a mistake in the answer key, they can raise to the board through email. Candidates should remember that they will have to fill in the following details
- Advertisement number and post name
- Name of the candidate
- Application number
- Roll number
- Question booklet series
- Question number
- Published provisional answer key
- Claim of correct key
- Nature of objection
- Explanation in support of objection
- Reference textbook or document name and page number with enclosed copy of reference.
Candidates take a print out the of the of the official objection form, which has been given below:-
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PSSSB Group D Objection Form 2026
PSSSB Group D Exam & Answer Key 2026 Highlights
Given below are some important highlights that the candidates should know about the PSSSB Group D exam and the answer key, which has been released on the official website on October 25, 2026:-
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Particulars
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Details
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Recruitment Board
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Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB)
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Advertisement Number
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04/2026
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Post Name
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Group D posts
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Exam mode
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Offline (OMR-Based)
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Exam date
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October 25, 2026
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Total questions
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150 questions
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Objection Window
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October 26 to 28, 2026
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Official Website
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sssb.punjab.gov.in
How to Raise Objections Against the PSSSB Group D Answer Key 2026?
If the candidate has seen any error or mistake in any answer key, they can challenge it within the given timeline of the board, that is, from October 26 to 28, 2026, via the official email ID.
- Objection Dates:- October 26 to 28, 2026
- Objection Submission Mode:- Objections will have to be submitted using the prescribed PSSSB grievance or objection format via email to objections30112025.sssbexam@gmail.com.
- Fill the grievance form clearly indicating the grievance or objection regarding the provisional answer key
- Candidates will have to attach the necessary documentary proof (if any) in support of the raised claim.
- After the completion of the form, candidates will have to send the scanned copies of the grievance form along with necessary documentary proof through email.
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