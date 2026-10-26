The Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB) has released the official answer key for the PSSSB Group D recruitment exam on October 25, 2026. It has been released on the official website of PSSSB, i.e., sssb.punjab.gov.in. Those candidates who took the exam will now be able to check their answers the answers they marked during the exam. The answer key has been released set-wise, i.e., SET A, B, C, and D. The board has also opened the objection window (if any), which has to be filed within three days, i.e., from October 26 to October 28, 2026. The objections will have to be sent through email at objections30112025.sssbexam@gmail.com.

PSSSB Group D Exam Answer Key 2026 OUT

The PSSSB Group D exam was conducted on October 25, 2026, and the provisional answer key was released on the official website for candidates to check late at night. The answer key has been released set-wise, i.e., Set A, B, C, and D. If the candidates have any objections to be made, they have been given a window of three days to raise them via email. Given below is the direct link to the set-wise answer key for the PSSSB Group D exam 2026:-