KEA VAO Score List 2026 Out at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in: Download District-Wise Final Result Link
KEA VAO Score List 2026: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) released the district-wise provisional and final score lists for VAO posts in the Revenue Department (Residual Parent Cadre). All prospective candidates can check and download their KEA VAO Score List 2026 in PDF format from the official website.
KEA VAO Score List 2026: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the district-wise provisional and final score lists for VAO posts in the Revenue Department (Residual Parent Cadre). The KEA VAO Final Score list 2026 has been released by the KEA in PDF format, containing the names and roll numbers of the candidates for the Village Administrative Officer (VAO) posts. Candidates can download the final score list for Paper-1 and Paper-2 for the exam held on October 4, 2026, through the official website-https://cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.
The KEA will fill various Village Administrative Officer (VAO) posts in the Kalyana Karnataka Cadre and in the rest of Karnataka. All prospective candidates can check and download their KEA VAO Score List 2026 in PDF format from the official website. To download the KEA VAO Score List 2026 PDF, candidates need to click the district-wise scorecard download link on the official website.
KEA VAO Final Score List 2026 Download Link
The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has uploaded the district-wise provisional and final score lists for Village Administrative Officer (VAO) posts in the Kalyana Karnataka Cadre and in the rest of Karnataka in the Revenue Department (Residual Parent Cadre). The KEA VAO Final Score List 2026 is available in pdf format on the official website. Candidates can download the scorecard, which is available in a district-wise list after clicking the concerned link.
|Name of District
|PDF download link
|Udupi
|Click Here
|Tumakuru
|Click Here
|Shivamogga
|Click Here
|Raichur
|Click Here
|Mysuru
|Click Here
|Mandya
|Click Here
|Kolar
|Click Here
|Haveri
|Click Here
|Hassan
|Click Here
|
Gadag
|Click Here
|Dakshina Kannada
|Click Here
|Chitradurga
|Click Here
|Chikkamagaluru
|Click Here
|Chikkaballapura
|Click Here
|Chamarajanagara
|Click Here
|Bidar
|Click Here
|Bengaluru South
|Click Here
|Bagalkote
|Click Here
KEA VAO Result 2026: Highlights
The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) announced the district-wise provisional and final score lists for VAO posts in the Revenue Department. Check the table below for important details related to the KEA VAO 2026 recruitment process. The KEA had conducted the competitive examinations (Paper 1 and Paper 2) for residual core cadres were conducted on October 4, 2026 across the state.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Exam Authority
|
Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA)
|
Recruitment
|
Village Administrative Officer (VAO)
|
Exam Date
|
October 4, 2026
|
Final Score Card Status
|
Released
|
Official Website
|
cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
Provisional Score List: Why Important?
The provisional exam scores based on the revised key answers were published on October 19, 2026, with an objection window open until October 22, 2026. After reviewing the received objections, the district-wise provisional mark list has been uploaded on the official website. It will provide the personal scorelist obtained by the candidates in the written exam for the VAO posts.
How to Download KEA VAO Score List 2026?
Candidates who appeared in the written exam can follow the simple steps given below to check the KEA VAO Score List 2026-
Visit the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.
- The homepage will open, scroll down, and there you will find the VAO recruitment section.
- Now look for the link titled VAO RPC Scorecard 2026.
- Click on the concerned district-wise list displayed on the official website.
- The provisional scorecard list will appear on your screen.
- Download and save for future references.
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Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.