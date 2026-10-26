KEA VAO Score List 2026 Out at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in: Download District-Wise Final Result Link

KEA VAO Score List 2026: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the district-wise provisional and final score lists for VAO posts in the Revenue Department (Residual Parent Cadre). The KEA VAO Final Score list 2026 has been released by the KEA in PDF format, containing the names and roll numbers of the candidates for the Village Administrative Officer (VAO) posts. Candidates can download the final score list for Paper-1 and Paper-2 for the exam held on October 4, 2026, through the official website-https://cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. The KEA will fill various Village Administrative Officer (VAO) posts in the Kalyana Karnataka Cadre and in the rest of Karnataka. All prospective candidates can check and download their KEA VAO Score List 2026 in PDF format from the official website. To download the KEA VAO Score List 2026 PDF, candidates need to click the district-wise scorecard download link on the official website.

KEA VAO Result 2026: Highlights The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) announced the district-wise provisional and final score lists for VAO posts in the Revenue Department. Check the table below for important details related to the KEA VAO 2026 recruitment process. The KEA had conducted the competitive examinations (Paper 1 and Paper 2) for residual core cadres were conducted on October 4, 2026 across the state. Particulars Details Exam Authority Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) Recruitment Village Administrative Officer (VAO) Exam Date October 4, 2026 Final Score Card Status Released Official Website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in Provisional Score List: Why Important? The provisional exam scores based on the revised key answers were published on October 19, 2026, with an objection window open until October 22, 2026. After reviewing the received objections, the district-wise provisional mark list has been uploaded on the official website. It will provide the personal scorelist obtained by the candidates in the written exam for the VAO posts.