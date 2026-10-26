Bihar NEET Stray Vacancy Round Rank Card 2026 Released: BCECEB to Declare UGMAC Seat Allotment on October 27
Bihar UGMAC 2026: The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) released the UGMAC 2026 Stray Vacancy Round rank cards for MBBS and BDS admissions on bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. Provisional seat allotments will be declared on October 27, 2026, with document verification and physical reporting scheduled from October 28 to October 29, 2026.
Bihar UGMAC 2026: Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has officially announced the Undergraduate Medical Admission Counselling (UGMAC) Stray Vacancy Round Rank Card 2026 for the admission process of MBBS and BDS. The students who have appeared in the stray vacancy round will be able to access and download their rank card through the official website of the board, i.e., bceceboard.bihar.gov.in by using their UGMAC ID and date of birth.
After the announcement of the rank cards, BCECEB will soon announce the provisional seat allotment list result on October 27, 2026. The allotted candidates will have to download their provisional allotment order on October 27 to October 29, 2026, and will be required to attend the reporting centre for verification of documents from October 28 to October 29, 2026.
Bihar NEET UG 2026 Stray Vacancy Round: Important Dates
Below are the important dates related to the Bihar NEET UG 2026 Stray Vacancy Round:
|
Event / Activity
|
Official Schedule
|
Conducting Authority
|
Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB)
|
Counselling Process
|
Bihar UGMAC 2026 (Stray Vacancy Round)
|
Rank Card Release Date
|
Available Now (Released at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in)
|
Provisional Seat Allotment Result
|
October 27, 2026
|
Allotment Order Download Window
|
October 27 to October 29, 2026
|
Document Verification & College Reporting
|
October 28 to October 29, 2026
|
Official Website
How To Download The Bihar UGMAC 2026 Stray Vacancy Rank Card
To download the Bihar UGMAC 2026 Stray Vacancy Rank Card follow the steps given below:
-
Website to visit: bceceboard.bihar.gov.in
-
Go to Online Application section and follow the link “Rank Card of UGMAC-2026 (Stray Vacancy Round)”.
-
Fill in UGMAC ID and DOB/Password in the given fields for Candidate Login.
-
Then click on “Show Rank” to view the merit position for the state-wise stray vacancy.
-
Take out the print-outs of the rank card in more numbers as it is a compulsory document while attending the physical reporting.
Bihar UGMAC 2026 Stray Vacancy Rank Card: Mandatory Documents for Verification & Admission
-
NEET UG 2026 Admit Card and Scorecard
-
Bihar UGMAC 2026 Stray Vacancy Rank Card
-
Provisional Seat Allotment Order
-
Class 10 & 12 Passing Certificates and Mark Sheets
-
Domicile / Residential Certificate of Bihar
-
Caste / Category Certificate (EWS, BC, EBC, SC, ST), if applicable
-
Disability Certificate (DQ), if claiming reservation under PwD quota
-
Six passport-size photographs matching the NEET admit card
-
Valid Government Photo Identity Proof (Aadhaar Card, Voter ID, or Passport)
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.