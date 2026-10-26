Bihar NEET Stray Vacancy Round Rank Card 2026 Released: BCECEB to Declare UGMAC Seat Allotment on October 27

Bihar UGMAC 2026: Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has officially announced the Undergraduate Medical Admission Counselling (UGMAC) Stray Vacancy Round Rank Card 2026 for the admission process of MBBS and BDS. The students who have appeared in the stray vacancy round will be able to access and download their rank card through the official website of the board, i.e., bceceboard.bihar.gov.in by using their UGMAC ID and date of birth.

After the announcement of the rank cards, BCECEB will soon announce the provisional seat allotment list result on October 27, 2026. The allotted candidates will have to download their provisional allotment order on October 27 to October 29, 2026, and will be required to attend the reporting centre for verification of documents from October 28 to October 29, 2026.