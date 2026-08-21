NEET UG Cutoff 2026: Check Category-Wise Marks for MBBS and BDS Government and Private Colleges

NEET UG Cutoff 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the official results and NEET UG 2026 cutoff for qualifying marks on its website at neet.nta.nic.in. From around 20 lakhs of applicants appearing in the entrance test, 11.21 lakh applicants were able to clear the cutoff marks for participating in medical and dental counseling throughout India. It is important for the candidates to understand the basic difference between NEET Cutoff Qualifying Marks and the Admission Cutoff.

While the qualifying cutoff denotes the minimum percentile score needed to qualify an applicant for the registration in the counselling process for national and state counselling sessions, the admission cutoff is the real cut off marks or the All India Ranks (AIR) at which certain medical and dental colleges close their admissions for a particular course and category. Therefore, while qualifying in the specified range of marks makes one eligible to appear for the counselling process, getting into MBBS or BDS courses depends on ranks, seat availability, and choice of college.