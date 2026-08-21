NEET UG Cutoff 2026: Check Category-Wise Marks for MBBS and BDS Government and Private Colleges
NEET UG Cutoff 2026: NTA announced the NEET UG 2026 results on neet.nta.nic.in, with 11.21 lakh out of nearly 20 lakh candidates qualifying. Qualifying cutoffs range from 715–213 (UR/EWS) to 212–177 (OBC/SC/ST). While qualifying enables counselling registration, MBBS/BDS admission cutoffs depend on rank, seat availability, category, and college preferences.
NEET UG Cutoff 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the official results and NEET UG 2026 cutoff for qualifying marks on its website at neet.nta.nic.in. From around 20 lakhs of applicants appearing in the entrance test, 11.21 lakh applicants were able to clear the cutoff marks for participating in medical and dental counseling throughout India. It is important for the candidates to understand the basic difference between NEET Cutoff Qualifying Marks and the Admission Cutoff.
While the qualifying cutoff denotes the minimum percentile score needed to qualify an applicant for the registration in the counselling process for national and state counselling sessions, the admission cutoff is the real cut off marks or the All India Ranks (AIR) at which certain medical and dental colleges close their admissions for a particular course and category. Therefore, while qualifying in the specified range of marks makes one eligible to appear for the counselling process, getting into MBBS or BDS courses depends on ranks, seat availability, and choice of college.
Also Check: MCC NEET UG Counselling 2026 LIVE: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result OUT at mcc.nic.in; Check College Allotment, Reporting Dates
NEET UG 2026: Cutoff Marks & Percentiles
Cutoff marks are determined by the NTA based on the relative performance of the candidates. The qualifying marks range for the NEET 2026 exam saw a significant increase due to high-level candidate performance.
|
Candidate Category
|
Minimum Percentile Criteria
|
NEET UG 2026 Qualifying Score Range
|
Total Qualified Candidates
|
Unreserved (UR) / EWS
|
50th Percentile
|
715 – 213
|
9,96,935
|
OBC (Non-Creamy Layer)
|
40th Percentile
|
212 – 177
|
81,111
|
Scheduled Caste (SC)
|
40th Percentile
|
212 – 177
|
29,947
|
Scheduled Tribe (ST)
|
40th Percentile
|
212 – 177
|
12,452
|
UR / EWS – PwBD
|
45th Percentile
|
212 – 194
|
480
|
OBC / SC / ST – PwBD
|
40th Percentile
|
193 – 177
|
260
NEET Cut Off for AIIMS: Previous Year's Opening & Closing Ranks
Check below the previous years NEET AIIMS MBBS cut off for general category in terms of opening and closing ranks:
|
Campus Name
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
1
|
48
|
55
|
392
|
AIIMS Bhopal
|
148
|
634
|
60
|
785
|
702
|
4952
|
710
|
1376
|
230
|
816
|
AIIMS Raebareli
|
2095
|
3736
|
286
|
1357
|
653
|
1798
|
AIIMS Gorakhpur
|
721
|
2602
|
754
|
2417
|
AIIMS Nagpur
|
136
|
1030
|
AIIMS Hyderabad
|
514
|
1874
|
2058
|
9475
|
621
|
6483
|
509
|
7686
|
930
|
10215
|
93
|
7712
|
2126
|
16728
NEET UG MBBS Admission Expected Cutoffs 2026 (Government vs. Private Colleges)
Government Medical Colleges: Expected Ranks
To get a seat in the Government Medical Colleges through the 15% All India Quota (AIQ), it is expected that the General category students must have their AIR (All India Rank) between 28,000 to 30,000.
|
Category
|
Expected AIQ MBBS Marks
|
Expected AIQ Closing Rank
|
State Quota (85%) Expected Range
|
General (UR)
|
615 – 630+
|
Top 29,000
|
585 – 620+
|
OBC
|
590 – 610+
|
Top 30,000
|
575 – 610+
|
EWS
|
590 – 605+
|
Top 32,000
|
570 – 605+
|
SC
|
520 – 540+
|
Top 1,45,000
|
480 – 520+
|
ST
|
490 – 520+
|
Top 1,70,000
|
430 – 480+
Private Medical Colleges & Deemed Universities (MBBS)
There is a structure for the minimum percentage required by private medical colleges in terms of:
-
Private Colleges (Government Quota Seats): Marks Required is 510 - 570 + marks, which depends upon the domicile of the states like Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat, etc.
-
Management Quota Seats: Usually starts around 300-480 marks for open candidates.
-
Deemed University Seats: Seats in reputed deemed medical colleges (KMC, Hamdard Institute, etc.) close at 450 - 550 marks, whereas seats of other deemed colleges close at the qualifying mark (213+ marks for General category candidates).
Also Read:
NEET Cutoff 2026 For MBBS Government College: Check Previous Year Category-wise Opening and Closing Ranks
AIIMS Medical College Admission 2026: Check Expected, Previous Year Closing Ranks Before Counselling
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.