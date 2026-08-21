MCC NEET UG 2026 counselling round 1 seat allotment result has been announced today, i.e. August 21, 2026 at mcc.nic.in. Candidates who have registered for the counselling process and locked their choices can check the seat allotment result online using their login details, i.e NEET UG roll number, application number, date of birth or password. Direct link to download the NEET seat allotment letters has been made available on the official Medical Counselling Committee website. Catch the NEET UG 2026 seat allotment live updates below.

Direct Link to Check Seat Allotment for NEET UG 2026

The candidates can check the seat allotment result using the following link: https://cdnbbsr.s3waas.gov.in/s3e0f7a4d0ef9b84b83b693bbf3feb8e6e/uploads/2026/08/202608202078593834.pdf

Revised NEET UG 2026 Counselling Dates (Round 1)

Check the table below to know the NEET UG counselling dates 2026 below: