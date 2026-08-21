MCC NEET UG Counselling 2026 LIV...
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MCC NEET UG Counselling 2026 LIVE: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result OUT at mcc.nic.in; Check College Allotment, Reporting Dates

Saumya Jain
By Saumya Jain
Aug 21, 2026, 08:49 IST

The Medical Counselling Committee released the NEET UG 2026 round 1 result today. Candidates cna check their allotted college status, seat allotment and reporting dates using their login credentials at mcc.nic.in

NEET UG 2026 Seat Allotment
NEET UG 2026 Seat Allotment

HIGHLIGHTS

  • MCC NEET UG 2026 Counselling seat allotment result has been released
  • The result pdf is available at mcc.nic.in
  • 29,945 candidates have been allotted seats in NEET UG counselling Round 1

MCC NEET UG 2026 counselling round 1 seat allotment result has been announced today, i.e. August 21, 2026 at mcc.nic.in. Candidates who have registered for the counselling process and locked their choices can check the seat allotment result online using their login details, i.e NEET UG roll number, application number, date of birth or password. Direct link to download the NEET seat allotment letters has been made available on the official Medical Counselling Committee website. Catch the NEET UG 2026 seat allotment live updates below. 

Direct Link to Check Seat Allotment for NEET UG 2026

The candidates can check the seat allotment result using the following link: https://cdnbbsr.s3waas.gov.in/s3e0f7a4d0ef9b84b83b693bbf3feb8e6e/uploads/2026/08/202608202078593834.pdf

Revised NEET UG 2026 Counselling Dates (Round 1)

Check the table below to know the NEET UG counselling dates 2026 below:

Events

Dates

Last date of registration

August 15, 2026

Last date of choice filling and locking

August 18, 2026

Seat allotment result 2026 (Round 1)

August 21, 2026

Reporting to allotted institute

August 25, 2026 to August 31, 2026
LIVE UPDATES
Check Latest Updates Refresh
  • Aug 21, 2026, 08:49 IST

    NEET 2026 Counselling 2026: Round 1 Final Allotment Result Soon

    After the window for students to submit grievances closes, the final allotment result will be published. Based on this allotment result, students can report to the allotted colleges for the admission and fee payment process. Candidates must carry all relevant documents with them along with photocopies for the verification and admission process. According to the notification issued, the provisional result is only indicative in nature and subject to change. The candidates cannot claim any right over the allotted seat in the provisional result and the provisional result cannot be challenged before the Court of Law.

  • Aug 21, 2026, 08:34 IST

    NEET UG Counselling 2026: Grievances on Provisional Allotment

    The NEET UG 2026 round 1 provisional allotment PDF is available on the official counselling website. To download the allotment PDF students can visit the official protal. Candidates have also been provided the chance to submit grievances on the provisional allotment result. As per the notification issued, candidates can submit the grievances until 3: 59 PM today, August 21, 2026 through the Candidates Grievances And Query Redressal System

  • Aug 21, 2026, 08:20 IST

    NEET UG 2026 Round 1 Allotment Result Out

    The Medical Counselling Committee has released the NEET UG 2026 counselling round 1 allotment result. Candidates who have applied for the first round allotment can check the provisional PDF through the link on the official website. Candidates can submit grievances through the candidate portal after which the final allotment result will be published and students can report to colleges for admission.  

  • Aug 21, 2026, 08:08 IST

    NEET UG 2026 Seat Allotment Result: Details Mentioned on PDF

    Following details will be metioned on NEET UG 2026 seat allotment result: 

    • Candidate name

    • NEET UG Roll Number

    • All India Rank

    • Allotted Medical college

    • Medical/Dental institute name

    • Course - MBBS/BDS/B.Sc Nursing

    • Category & quota

    • Reporting status

    • Joining instructions

  • Aug 21, 2026, 07:28 IST

    Process to Check Seat Allotment Result 2026 NEET UG

    Students can check these steps to know how to find NEET Counselling seat allotment result 2026 for round 1

    • Go to official website mcc.nic.in

    • Click on UG Medical Counselling

    • Open Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2026 link

    • Search roll number in PDF or log in to download NEET allotment letter

    • Save and print allotment letter for reporting

  • Aug 21, 2026, 07:26 IST

    NEET UG 2026 seat allotment result OUT; What Next?

    Now that MCC has relased the NEET UG 2026 seat allotment results, candidates need to report to the allotted college if they want to confirm their seats. They need to complete the document verification and then report to allotted college.

  • Aug 21, 2026, 07:08 IST

    NEET UG 2026 Counselling Seat Allotment Result Live: 29,945 seat allotted

    In the first round of MCC NEET seat allotment, 29,945 candidates have been offered seats in various medical colleges in India.

  • Aug 21, 2026, 06:51 IST

    Where to Check NEET Seat Allotment 2026?

    Candidates can check the NEET seat allotment resul 2026 at mcc.nic.in . The allotted college status is available in the pdf format and detailed information will be available throught candidate login

  • Aug 21, 2026, 06:42 IST

    NEET UG 2026 Seat Allotment Result Released

    Mcc neet ug seat allotment result has been released for Round 1, provisionally. Over 29K students allotted seats. 

  • Aug 21, 2026, 06:35 IST

    NEET UG 2026 Seat Allotment Result Today

    MCC NEET UG 2026 seat allotment result will be released today, i.e. August 21, 2026, at MCC website.

Saumya Jain
Saumya Jain

Chief Sub Editor

Saumya is an education journalist. with over 9 years of editorial experience. Saumya is the Chief Sub Editor at Jagran Josh. She has spent more than 6 years in creating research, student-friendly, and SEO-optimized educational content. She has the ability to transform complex information into easy-to-understand language.In her previous role at Shiksha, she created content for several management entrance exams, including CAT, XAT, and CUET. Besides this, she enjoys makeup artistry and cooking in her spare time.

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