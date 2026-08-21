NEET UG 2026 Allotment Out: Freeze, Float or Upgrade; Which Should You Pick?

MCC NEET UG 2026 Seat Allotment result has been announced on August 21, 2026, for round 1. Candidates who have been offered the seats through MCC counselling can confirm their seats by paying the admission fee, opting for upgradation or withdrawing from the counselling process. Latest: NEET UG 2026 Seat Allotment Result OUT The candidates can choose the freeze, float or withdraw option after the first allotment list. A freeze option would mean that the candidate will go forward with the allotted seat, a float option would mean that candidates are tentatively holding on to the seat and is looking for an upgrade in subsequent rounds. The last option is to withdraw from the seat, i.e. they do not wish to accept the seat nor participate in the upcoming rounds. Read the article below to know what after NEET UG 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment.

NEET UG 2026 Seat Allotment Result: What To Do After Release? As soon as the NEET UG seat allotment result is announced, candidates need to complete the admission process within the stipulated time. Follow the process mentioned below: Check the NEET Final Seat Allotment Result 2026: Candidates should check the provisional seat allotment result as soon as it released and file grievances if any. Once the Medical Counselling Committee addresses the grievances, it will release the final seat allotment result. Freeze or Upgrade: Candidates can then decide whether they need to freeze their choices or wait for an upgrade using the float option. Those who want to participate in Round 2 NEET UG counselling 2026 for better choice option can choose the float option and wait until the round 2 counselling begins.

Uploading Documents for Verification: All the candidates participating in the NEET UG counselling process 2026 have to upload the required documents on the MCC website, i.e. mcc.nic.in. Reporting to Allotted College With Documents and Fee Payment: Candidates have to present original documents at the college on the date of reporting. They have to physically report to the college only once for final admission process and fee payment. Also Read: NEET UG 2026 category wise cutoff Documents Required for NEET UG 2026 College Reporting Candidates require the following documents for the NEET UG 2026 counselling: NEET UG 2026 Admit Card

NEET UG 2026 Scorecard / Rank Letter

Provisional Allotment Letter

Class 10 Certificate & Marksheet

Class 12 Certificate & Marksheet

Valid Government Photo ID Proof: Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Driving License, or Passport.

Passport-Size Photographs: 8 to 10 recent copies

Medical Fitness Certificate

Category certificate

PwD certificate

EWS Certificate