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NEET Cutoff 2026 For MBBS Government College: Check Previous Year Category-wise Opening and Closing Ranks

By Jaya Gupta
Last Updated: Aug 11, 2026, 14:24 IST

The NEET UG 2026 results were released on June 16, 2026, by the NTA (National Testing Agency). Candidates aiming for MBBS admission through NEET UG scores can check previous year category-wise opening and closing ranks. Read further to know the details.  

NEET Cutoff 2026 For MBBS Government College: Check Previous Year Category-wise Opening and Closing Ranks
NEET Cutoff 2026 For MBBS Government College: Check Previous Year Category-wise Opening and Closing Ranks

NEET UG 2026: Admission to MBBS seats will be based on NEET UG 2026 cutoff ranks. To estimate the options, candidates can check the previous year's category-wise opening and closing ranks. Analyzing the NEET UG previous year closing ranks helps students understand the admission options available based on the All India Ranks (AIR). The previous year's data help predict the options during the round-wise counseling process. As per 2025 closing ranks, MBBS admission for AIIMS New Delhi opened at AIR 1 and closed at 47. 

From here candidates can find NEET 2026 closing ranks for government colleges. A list of tables is provided below, offering category-wise opening and closing ranks. 

Also check: AIIMS Delhi NEET UG 2026 (Expected)

NEET Cutoff 2026 For MBBS Government College: General category 

General candidates can check NEET UG previous year opening and closing ranks provided below. The table contains a list of government colleges offering admission to medical courses under the open seat and All India quota. The most competitive seat was at AIIMS Delhi, and the college with flexible ranking was Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences, New Delhi. 

College Name

Quota

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

AIIMS, New Delhi

Open Seat Quota

1

47

Vardhman Mahavir Medical College & Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi

All India

49

132

JIPMER, Puducherry

Open Seat Quota

50

256

AIIMS, Jodhpur

Open Seat Quota

55

392

AIIMS, Bhubaneswar

Open Seat Quota

60

706

Seth G.S. Medical College, Mumbai

All India

96

868

AIIMS, Bhopal

Open Seat Quota

148

524

King George's Medical University (KGMC), Lucknow

All India

188

1,628

Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences, New Delhi

All India

2,192

13,602

NEET Cutoff 2026 For MBBS Government College: EWS category 

EWS (Economically Weaker Section) candidates can check for NEET UG 2025 opening and closing ranks shared below. The admission opened for AIIMS, New Delhi opened at 35 and closed at 254. Check the listed government colleges offers EWS seats for MBBS below., 

College Name

Quota

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

AIIMS, New Delhi

Open Seat Quota

35

254

Vardhman Mahavir Medical College & Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi

All India

266

693

AIIMS, Bhopal

Open Seat Quota

289

1,582

JIPMER, Puducherry

Open Seat Quota

323

1,362

AIIMS, Jodhpur

Open Seat Quota

370

1,153

AIIMS, Bhubaneswar

Open Seat Quota

1,027

2,259

Seth G.S. Medical College, Mumbai

All India

1,963

4,157

King George's Medical University (KGMC), Lucknow

All India

2,029

2,830

NEET Cutoff 2026 For MBBS Government College: OBC category 

OBC candidates can find the previous year NEET UG opening and closing rank from the table shared below. As per previous year records, the OBC category seat allocation opened at 13 (open seat quota) and closed at 206 for AIIMS, Delhi. 

College Name

Quota

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

AIIMS, New Delhi

Open Seat Quota

13

206

JIPMER, Puducherry

Open Seat Quota

109

738

Vardhman Mahavir Medical College & Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi

All India

209

232

AIIMS, Jodhpur

Open Seat Quota

223

766

AIIMS, Bhopal

Open Seat Quota

295

1,142

AIIMS, Bhubaneswar

Open Seat Quota

456

1,481

King George's Medical University (KGMC), Lucknow

All India

1,824

3,102

Seth G.S. Medical College, Mumbai

All India

1,842

3,140

Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences, New Delhi

All India

21,467

24,967

NEET Cutoff 2026 For MBBS Government College: SC category 

The SC candidates can find previous year NEET UG closing ranks of government medical colleges shared below. Under the open seat quota AIIMS New Delhi admission opened at 53 rank, and closed at 644. 

College Name

Quota

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

AIIMS, New Delhi

Open Seat Quota

53

644

JIPMER, Puducherry

Open Seat Quota

624

3,877

AIIMS, Bhopal

Open Seat Quota

902

7,030

AIIMS, Bhubaneswar

Open Seat Quota

941

6,034

Vardhman Mahavir Medical College & Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi

All India

1,076

2,934

AIIMS, Jodhpur

Open Seat Quota

1,233

6,920

Seth G.S. Medical College, Mumbai

All India

1,333

13,389

King George's Medical University (KGMC), Lucknow

All India

13,117

15,774

Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences, New Delhi

All India

121,378

121,378

NEET Cutoff 2026 For MBBS Government College: ST category 

For the ST candidates' admission to AIIMS Delhi in 2025, Round 1 opened at 197 and closed at 1405 under the open seat quota. Check a list of government colleges and their previous year opening and closing ranks shared below. 

College Name

Quota

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

AIIMS, New Delhi

Open Seat Quota

197

1,405

AIIMS, Jodhpur

Open Seat Quota

1,551

7,353

JIPMER, Puducherry

Open Seat Quota

2,203

6,283

AIIMS, Bhubaneswar

Open Seat Quota

2,488

14,786

Seth G.S. Medical College, Mumbai

All India

3,349

49,964

Vardhman Mahavir Medical College & Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi

All India

5,519

7,556

AIIMS, Bhopal

Open Seat Quota

6,596

11,713

King George's Medical University (KGMC), Lucknow

All India

30,313

47,323

Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences, New Delhi

All India

134,248

134,248

Also check: 

Jaya Gupta
Jaya Gupta

Executive - Editorial

Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.

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First Published: Aug 11, 2026, 14:24 IST

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