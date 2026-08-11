NEET Cutoff 2026 For MBBS Government College: Check Previous Year Category-wise Opening and Closing Ranks
The NEET UG 2026 results were released on June 16, 2026, by the NTA (National Testing Agency). Candidates aiming for MBBS admission through NEET UG scores can check previous year category-wise opening and closing ranks. Read further to know the details.
NEET UG 2026: Admission to MBBS seats will be based on NEET UG 2026 cutoff ranks. To estimate the options, candidates can check the previous year's category-wise opening and closing ranks. Analyzing the NEET UG previous year closing ranks helps students understand the admission options available based on the All India Ranks (AIR). The previous year's data help predict the options during the round-wise counseling process. As per 2025 closing ranks, MBBS admission for AIIMS New Delhi opened at AIR 1 and closed at 47.
From here candidates can find NEET 2026 closing ranks for government colleges. A list of tables is provided below, offering category-wise opening and closing ranks.
Also check: AIIMS Delhi NEET UG 2026 (Expected)
NEET Cutoff 2026 For MBBS Government College: General category
General candidates can check NEET UG previous year opening and closing ranks provided below. The table contains a list of government colleges offering admission to medical courses under the open seat and All India quota. The most competitive seat was at AIIMS Delhi, and the college with flexible ranking was Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences, New Delhi.
|
College Name
|
Quota
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
AIIMS, New Delhi
|
Open Seat Quota
|
1
|
47
|
Vardhman Mahavir Medical College & Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi
|
All India
|
49
|
132
|
JIPMER, Puducherry
|
Open Seat Quota
|
50
|
256
|
AIIMS, Jodhpur
|
Open Seat Quota
|
55
|
392
|
AIIMS, Bhubaneswar
|
Open Seat Quota
|
60
|
706
|
Seth G.S. Medical College, Mumbai
|
All India
|
96
|
868
|
AIIMS, Bhopal
|
Open Seat Quota
|
148
|
524
|
King George's Medical University (KGMC), Lucknow
|
All India
|
188
|
1,628
|
Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences, New Delhi
|
All India
|
2,192
|
13,602
NEET Cutoff 2026 For MBBS Government College: EWS category
EWS (Economically Weaker Section) candidates can check for NEET UG 2025 opening and closing ranks shared below. The admission opened for AIIMS, New Delhi opened at 35 and closed at 254. Check the listed government colleges offers EWS seats for MBBS below.,
|
College Name
|
Quota
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
AIIMS, New Delhi
|
Open Seat Quota
|
35
|
254
|
Vardhman Mahavir Medical College & Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi
|
All India
|
266
|
693
|
AIIMS, Bhopal
|
Open Seat Quota
|
289
|
1,582
|
JIPMER, Puducherry
|
Open Seat Quota
|
323
|
1,362
|
AIIMS, Jodhpur
|
Open Seat Quota
|
370
|
1,153
|
AIIMS, Bhubaneswar
|
Open Seat Quota
|
1,027
|
2,259
|
Seth G.S. Medical College, Mumbai
|
All India
|
1,963
|
4,157
|
King George's Medical University (KGMC), Lucknow
|
All India
|
2,029
|
2,830
NEET Cutoff 2026 For MBBS Government College: OBC category
OBC candidates can find the previous year NEET UG opening and closing rank from the table shared below. As per previous year records, the OBC category seat allocation opened at 13 (open seat quota) and closed at 206 for AIIMS, Delhi.
|
College Name
|
Quota
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
AIIMS, New Delhi
|
Open Seat Quota
|
13
|
206
|
JIPMER, Puducherry
|
Open Seat Quota
|
109
|
738
|
Vardhman Mahavir Medical College & Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi
|
All India
|
209
|
232
|
AIIMS, Jodhpur
|
Open Seat Quota
|
223
|
766
|
AIIMS, Bhopal
|
Open Seat Quota
|
295
|
1,142
|
AIIMS, Bhubaneswar
|
Open Seat Quota
|
456
|
1,481
|
King George's Medical University (KGMC), Lucknow
|
All India
|
1,824
|
3,102
|
Seth G.S. Medical College, Mumbai
|
All India
|
1,842
|
3,140
|
Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences, New Delhi
|
All India
|
21,467
|
24,967
NEET Cutoff 2026 For MBBS Government College: SC category
The SC candidates can find previous year NEET UG closing ranks of government medical colleges shared below. Under the open seat quota AIIMS New Delhi admission opened at 53 rank, and closed at 644.
|
College Name
|
Quota
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
AIIMS, New Delhi
|
Open Seat Quota
|
53
|
644
|
JIPMER, Puducherry
|
Open Seat Quota
|
624
|
3,877
|
AIIMS, Bhopal
|
Open Seat Quota
|
902
|
7,030
|
AIIMS, Bhubaneswar
|
Open Seat Quota
|
941
|
6,034
|
Vardhman Mahavir Medical College & Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi
|
All India
|
1,076
|
2,934
|
AIIMS, Jodhpur
|
Open Seat Quota
|
1,233
|
6,920
|
Seth G.S. Medical College, Mumbai
|
All India
|
1,333
|
13,389
|
King George's Medical University (KGMC), Lucknow
|
All India
|
13,117
|
15,774
|
Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences, New Delhi
|
All India
|
121,378
|
121,378
NEET Cutoff 2026 For MBBS Government College: ST category
For the ST candidates' admission to AIIMS Delhi in 2025, Round 1 opened at 197 and closed at 1405 under the open seat quota. Check a list of government colleges and their previous year opening and closing ranks shared below.
|
College Name
|
Quota
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
AIIMS, New Delhi
|
Open Seat Quota
|
197
|
1,405
|
AIIMS, Jodhpur
|
Open Seat Quota
|
1,551
|
7,353
|
JIPMER, Puducherry
|
Open Seat Quota
|
2,203
|
6,283
|
AIIMS, Bhubaneswar
|
Open Seat Quota
|
2,488
|
14,786
|
Seth G.S. Medical College, Mumbai
|
All India
|
3,349
|
49,964
|
Vardhman Mahavir Medical College & Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi
|
All India
|
5,519
|
7,556
|
AIIMS, Bhopal
|
Open Seat Quota
|
6,596
|
11,713
|
King George's Medical University (KGMC), Lucknow
|
All India
|
30,313
|
47,323
|
Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences, New Delhi
|
All India
|
134,248
|
134,248
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Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.