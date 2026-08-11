NEET Cutoff 2026 For MBBS Government College: Check Previous Year Category-wise Opening and Closing Ranks

NEET UG 2026: Admission to MBBS seats will be based on NEET UG 2026 cutoff ranks. To estimate the options, candidates can check the previous year's category-wise opening and closing ranks. Analyzing the NEET UG previous year closing ranks helps students understand the admission options available based on the All India Ranks (AIR). The previous year's data help predict the options during the round-wise counseling process. As per 2025 closing ranks, MBBS admission for AIIMS New Delhi opened at AIR 1 and closed at 47.

From here candidates can find NEET 2026 closing ranks for government colleges. A list of tables is provided below, offering category-wise opening and closing ranks.

Also check: AIIMS Delhi NEET UG 2026 (Expected)

NEET Cutoff 2026 For MBBS Government College: General category

General candidates can check NEET UG previous year opening and closing ranks provided below. The table contains a list of government colleges offering admission to medical courses under the open seat and All India quota. The most competitive seat was at AIIMS Delhi, and the college with flexible ranking was Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences, New Delhi.