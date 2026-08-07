AIIMS Rajkot NEET UG Cutoff 2026: Check Expected and Previous Years' Opening and Closing Ranks

NEET UG 2026: AIIMS Rajkot MBBS admission will start after the release of NEET UG cutoff ranks. The Round 1 ranks are expected to be released by the MCC (Medical Counselling Committee) in August. The cutoff is determined through opening and closing ranks during the councelling process. These ranks help estimate the range at which an aspirant's rank lies. Candidates can take admission to AIIMS Rajkot, if their NEET UG rank ranges between 93 and 2340 (general category) under the open seat quota. Given below is a comprehensive table offering expected and previous year opening and closing ranks for admission to MBBS seats at AIIMS Rajkot. Check and analyze the admission options as per category-wise ranks. Check: NEET 2026 Cutoff and Number of Seats AIIMS Rajkot NEET UG Cutoff 2026: Expected Opening and Closing Ranks

As per the previous year Round 1 cutoff ranks, this year admission to MBBS seats may open in the 93 to 452 range. The last seat allocation is expected to be closed around the 2340 rank for general candidates. Taking the general category as a benchmark, candidates can estimate the rankings for different categories. A complete expected opening and closing rank is shared below. College Name Course Quota Category Opening Rank Closing Rank AIIMS Rajkot MBBS Open Seat Quota General 93 - 452 2022 - 2340 AIIMS Rajkot MBBS Open Seat Quota OBC 1497 - 1730 2994 - 3614 AIIMS Rajkot MBBS Open Seat Quota EWS 1311 - 1559 3268 - 3717 AIIMS Rajkot MBBS Open Seat Quota SC 5943 - 8777 22507 - 24835 AIIMS Rajkot MBBS Open Seat Quota ST 15813 - 22177 40889 - 52182

AIIMS Rajkot NEET UG Cutoff 2025 Opening and Closing Ranks AIIMS Rajkot admission for MBBS seat opened at 93 rank, (OP quota) offering the most competitive opening in past three years. However, the admission for general candidates closed at 1997. Overall the last seat allocation during Round 1 admission was closed at 39706 rank. College Name Course Quota Category Opening Rank Closing Rank AIIMS Rajkot MBBS Open Seat Quota General 93 1997 AIIMS Rajkot MBBS Open Seat Quota OBC 1497 2998 AIIMS Rajkot MBBS Open Seat Quota EWS 1625 3215 AIIMS Rajkot MBBS Open Seat Quota SC 5943 21306 AIIMS Rajkot MBBS Open Seat Quota ST 23088 39706 AIIMS Rajkot NEET UG Cutoff 2024 Opening and Closing Ranks The Round 1 NEET UG cutoff rank was close to 875 for general candidates. The last rank at which admission closed for the category was 35334 rank (for ST candidates). Check the table to understand the opening and closing ranks for each categories under open seat quota.