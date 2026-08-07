AIIMS Rajkot NEET UG Cutoff 2026: Check Expected and Previous Years' Opening and Closing Ranks
AIIMS Rajkot NEET UG cutoff 2026 will be issued by the Medical Counselling Committee. It is expected to be released soon. Till then candidates can check the previous year opening and closing ranks to determine the category-wise admission options for MBBS seats.
NEET UG 2026: AIIMS Rajkot MBBS admission will start after the release of NEET UG cutoff ranks. The Round 1 ranks are expected to be released by the MCC (Medical Counselling Committee) in August. The cutoff is determined through opening and closing ranks during the councelling process. These ranks help estimate the range at which an aspirant's rank lies. Candidates can take admission to AIIMS Rajkot, if their NEET UG rank ranges between 93 and 2340 (general category) under the open seat quota.
Given below is a comprehensive table offering expected and previous year opening and closing ranks for admission to MBBS seats at AIIMS Rajkot. Check and analyze the admission options as per category-wise ranks.
Check: NEET 2026 Cutoff and Number of Seats
AIIMS Rajkot NEET UG Cutoff 2026: Expected Opening and Closing Ranks
As per the previous year Round 1 cutoff ranks, this year admission to MBBS seats may open in the 93 to 452 range. The last seat allocation is expected to be closed around the 2340 rank for general candidates. Taking the general category as a benchmark, candidates can estimate the rankings for different categories. A complete expected opening and closing rank is shared below.
|
College Name
|
Course
|
Quota
|
Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
AIIMS Rajkot
|
MBBS
|
Open Seat Quota
|
General
|
93 - 452
|
2022 - 2340
|
AIIMS Rajkot
|
MBBS
|
Open Seat Quota
|
OBC
|
1497 - 1730
|
2994 - 3614
|
AIIMS Rajkot
|
MBBS
|
Open Seat Quota
|
EWS
|
1311 - 1559
|
3268 - 3717
|
AIIMS Rajkot
|
MBBS
|
Open Seat Quota
|
SC
|
5943 - 8777
|
22507 - 24835
|
AIIMS Rajkot
|
MBBS
|
Open Seat Quota
|
ST
|
15813 - 22177
|
40889 - 52182
AIIMS Rajkot NEET UG Cutoff 2025 Opening and Closing Ranks
AIIMS Rajkot admission for MBBS seat opened at 93 rank, (OP quota) offering the most competitive opening in past three years. However, the admission for general candidates closed at 1997.
Overall the last seat allocation during Round 1 admission was closed at 39706 rank.
|
College Name
|
Course
|
Quota
|
Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
AIIMS Rajkot
|
MBBS
|
Open Seat Quota
|
General
|
93
|
1997
|
AIIMS Rajkot
|
MBBS
|
Open Seat Quota
|
OBC
|
1497
|
2998
|
AIIMS Rajkot
|
MBBS
|
Open Seat Quota
|
EWS
|
1625
|
3215
|
AIIMS Rajkot
|
MBBS
|
Open Seat Quota
|
SC
|
5943
|
21306
|
AIIMS Rajkot
|
MBBS
|
Open Seat Quota
|
ST
|
23088
|
39706
AIIMS Rajkot NEET UG Cutoff 2024 Opening and Closing Ranks
The Round 1 NEET UG cutoff rank was close to 875 for general candidates. The last rank at which admission closed for the category was 35334 rank (for ST candidates). Check the table to understand the opening and closing ranks for each categories under open seat quota.
|
College Name
|
Course
|
Quota
|
Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
AIIMS Rajkot
|
MBBS
|
Open Seat Quota
|
General
|
875
|
1854
|
AIIMS Rajkot
|
MBBS
|
Open Seat Quota
|
OBC
|
1626
|
2574
|
AIIMS Rajkot
|
MBBS
|
Open Seat Quota
|
EWS
|
1615
|
3057
|
AIIMS Rajkot
|
MBBS
|
Open Seat Quota
|
SC
|
12817
|
22958
|
AIIMS Rajkot
|
MBBS
|
Open Seat Quota
|
ST
|
15813
|
35334
AIIMS Rajkot NEET UG Cutoff 2023 Opening and Closing Ranks
As per Round 1 cutoff ranks, during 2023 the MBBS seat admission began at 718 rank and closed at 2340. However, the overall category admission closed at the 52182 rank. The table offers a detailed view into year 2023 NEET UG cutoff ranks.
|
College Name
|
Course
|
Quota
|
Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
AIIMS Rajkot
|
MBBS
|
Open Seat Quota
|
General
|
718
|
2340
|
AIIMS Rajkot
|
MBBS
|
Open Seat Quota
|
OBC
|
2470
|
3614
|
AIIMS Rajkot
|
MBBS
|
Open Seat Quota
|
EWS
|
1311
|
3717
|
AIIMS Rajkot
|
MBBS
|
Open Seat Quota
|
SC
|
9805
|
24835
|
AIIMS Rajkot
|
MBBS
|
Open Seat Quota
|
ST
|
29446
|
52182
Executive - Editorial
Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.