AIIMS Patna Cutoff 2026: Check NEET UG Expected and Previous Years' Opening and Closing Ranks

NEET UG 2026: AIIMS Patna cutoff 2026 is expected to be released soon. For admission to MBBS seats through NEET UG scores, students can predict the admission options from previous years' NEET UG opening and closing ranks.

The previous year's ranks will offer a benchmark for admission to medical seats. Along with past data, students can also find expected cutoff ranks across categories such as General, OBC, SC, ST, EWS. The admission options shared here are under open seat quota. Medical aspirants can check out the year-wise cutoff along with expected opening and closing ranks for the 2026 admission shared below.

AIIMS Patna Cutoff 2026: Expected Opening and Closing Ranks

As per NEET UG 2026 scores and previous year trends, AIIMS Patna is expected to open admissions with ranks ranging between 496 and 646. While the seat allocation for the open category candidates may close between 1441-1537.