AIIMS Patna Cutoff 2026: Check NEET UG Expected and Previous Years' Opening and Closing Ranks
Check the expected and previous year AIIMS Patna opening and closing ranks for admission to MBBS seats. The NEET UG Round 1 cutoff ranks are expected to be released soon. The expected and previous rank will help estimate the admission options at AIIMS Patna.
NEET UG 2026: AIIMS Patna cutoff 2026 is expected to be released soon. For admission to MBBS seats through NEET UG scores, students can predict the admission options from previous years' NEET UG opening and closing ranks.
The previous year's ranks will offer a benchmark for admission to medical seats. Along with past data, students can also find expected cutoff ranks across categories such as General, OBC, SC, ST, EWS. The admission options shared here are under open seat quota. Medical aspirants can check out the year-wise cutoff along with expected opening and closing ranks for the 2026 admission shared below.
AIIMS Patna Cutoff 2026: Expected Opening and Closing Ranks
As per NEET UG 2026 scores and previous year trends, AIIMS Patna is expected to open admissions with ranks ranging between 496 and 646. While the seat allocation for the open category candidates may close between 1441-1537.
|
Quota
|
Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Open Seat Quota
|
Open
|
496 - 646
|
1441 - 1537
|
Open Seat Quota
|
OBC
|
1391 - 1527
|
2071 - 2132
|
Open Seat Quota
|
EWS
|
1592 - 1666
|
2653 - 2988
|
Open Seat Quota
|
SC
|
3384 - 5339
|
14723 - 15343
|
Open Seat Quota
|
ST
|
19399 - 19840
|
33210 - 39688
AIIMS Patna Cutoff 2025 Previous Year Opening and Closing Ranks
During the year 2025, the admission for MBBS seats at the open-seat quota opened at 702 and closed at 1537 (open category). Overall admission closed at the 28862 rank.
|
Quota
|
Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Open Seat Quota
|
Open
|
702
|
1537
|
Open Seat Quota
|
OBC
|
1604
|
2132
|
Open Seat Quota
|
EWS
|
1592
|
2988
|
Open Seat Quota
|
SC
|
6134
|
14209
|
Open Seat Quota
|
ST
|
19774
|
28862
AIIMS Patna Cutoff 2024 Previous Year Opening and Closing Ranks
AIIMS Patna admission during the year 2024 opened at 655 for general candidates. The overall category seat allocation closed at 36138.
|
Quota
|
Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Open Seat Quota
|
General
|
655
|
1297
|
Open Seat Quota
|
OBC
|
1391
|
1963
|
Open Seat Quota
|
EWS
|
1679
|
2371
|
Open Seat Quota
|
SC
|
3384
|
15343
|
Open Seat Quota
|
ST
|
20244
|
36138
AIIMS Patna Cutoff 2023 Previous Year Opening and Closing Ranks
As for the MBBS admission during the year 2023 at AIIMS Patna, the allocation closed at 1417 for general candidates. The last rank was 39688, at which ST candidates received a seat allocation at AIIMS Patna.
|
Quota
|
Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Open Seat Quota
|
General
|
496
|
1417
|
Open Seat Quota
|
OBC
|
1543
|
2085
|
Open Seat Quota
|
EWS
|
1836
|
2239
|
Open Seat Quota
|
SC
|
6285
|
15079
|
Open Seat Quota
|
ST
|
19399
|
39688
Executive - Editorial
Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.