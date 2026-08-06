NEET 2026 Cutoff and Number of Seats: Check State-Wise List of Medical Colleges in India

NEET UG Admission 2026: Students can find the state-wise list of medical colleges in India here. Along with number of seats and previous year's opening and closing ranks to check admission possibilities at medical colleges, across states like Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Punjab etc. While the National Medical Commission has officially issued the undergraduate MBBS seat matrix for the 2026-27 academic cycle. The list is expected to be revised as per the council's officially released notification. As per the NMC, among 9911 seats, a total of 136939 seats will be allocated for the MBBS program. Students can check the complete seat matrix list at www.nmc.org.in. The seat information will help medical aspirants to fill out the seat preferences as per the number of seats offered by the listed medical colleges. Thus, to help students make an informed decision regarding the seat options across the country, we have provided State-Wise List of Medical Colleges in India. Also check the NEET UG previous year opening and closing ranks to estimate the admission options available at colleges like IMS BHU, AIIMS New Delhi, AIIMS Madurai, AIIMS Bathinda etc.

NEET UG Admission 2026: Key Highlights Check out the quick overview of the important NEET UG 2026 exam details, counseling website, and other essential information. Particulars Description Conducting Body NTA (National Testing Agency) Exam Name NEET UG (National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test, Undergraduate) Academic Qualification Must pass Class 12 with Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Biotechnology, and English Official Website neet.nta.nic.in Scorecard Release Date July 16, 2026 Seat/Quota Types

All India Quota (AIQ),

State Quota, and

Institutional/private Counseling Body MCC (Medical Counselling Committee) Counseling website mcc.nic.in Counseling Mode Online registration and counseling through the MCC portal.

NEET UG 2026: State-Wise List of Medical Colleges in India Given below is a state-wise medical college list in India. As the NEET UG 2026 scores are already issued, based on the scores and previous year ranks, students can predict the admission chances for MBBS seats in 2026. The list contains details for open category candidates and expands on open seat, All India, and university-based quotas. Other category students (OBC, EWS, SC, ST) can utilise the ranks shared here as a benchmark for category-wise opening and closing ranks. Uttar Pradesh Institute of Medical Sciences, BHU, offeres 100 seats for MBBS seats for open category candidates. While the most seats are offered by colleges like Moti Lal Nehru Medical College, Prayagraj, Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow, and Uttar Pradesh University of Medical Sciences, Saifai. Last year the admission opened at 272 and closed at 11125 rank.

College Name No. Of Seats Quota Category Opening Rank Closing Rank Institute of Medical Sciences, BHU, Varanasi 100 Open Seat Quota Open 272 1165 Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow 200 All India Open 2040 3323 L.L.R.M. Medical College, Meerut 150 All India Open 3232 4621 Moti Lal Nehru Medical College, Prayagraj 200 All India Open 4397 4991 B.R.D. Medical College, Gorakhpur 150 All India Open 5243 6053 Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College, Jhansi 150 All India Open 5257 6180 Uttar Pradesh University of Medical Sciences, Saifai 200 All India Open 6057 7361 Govt Medical College, Firozabad 100 All India Open 10204 11125 Delhi AIIMS, New Delhi offers 132 (125 India + 7 foreign national) seats for MBBS admission at open seat quota. The admission for the college opened at 1 and closed at 47 for the open seat quota type. Check the list of medical colleges, number of seats, and previous year opening and closing ranks for open category candidates shared in detail below.

College Name No. Of Seats Quota Category Opening Rank Closing Rank AIIMS, New Delhi 132 (125 India + 7 foreign national) Open Seat Quota Open 1 47 Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi 250 All India Open 54 103 Vardhman Mahavir Medical College & Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi 170 All India Open 49 132 Lady Hardinge Medical College, New Delhi (Female Seat Only) 240 All India Open 278 1128 Vardhman Mahavir Medical College & Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi IP University Quota Open 137 1200 Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi Delhi University Quota Open 76 1908 Lady Hardinge Medical College, New Delhi (Female Seat Only) Delhi University Quota Open 2360 5577 Tamil Nadu In Tami Nadu, medical colleges like AIIMS Madurai offer fewer seats, almost 50. While Coimbatore Medical College offers the most competitive seats, approximately 200 for open-category candidates.

College Name No. Of Seats Quota Category Opening Rank Closing Rank Coimbatore Medical College 200 All India Open 673 3237 Chengalpattu Medical College 100 All India Open 1435 3814 AIIMS Madurai 50 Open Seat Quota Open 2126 3590 BHAARATH Medical College and Hospital 150 Deemed/Paid Seats Quota Open 94750 655762 Chettinad Hospital & Research Institute, Kancheepuram 250 Deemed/Paid Seats Quota Open 186926 599856 Punjab In Punjab, medical colleges like AIIMS Bathinda offer the least number of MBBS seats under the open category. While the most number of seats is offered by Government Medical College, Patiala and Amritsar. The admission to these colleges opened in 1841 and 1950 and closed at 4156, 5197, respectively.