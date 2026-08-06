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NEET 2026 Cutoff and Number of Seats: Check State-Wise List of Medical Colleges in India

By Jaya Gupta
Last Updated: Aug 6, 2026, 23:38 IST

Students waiting for NEET UG Round 1 cutoff ranks can find a state-wise list of medical colleges in India for NEET UG 2026 admissions, including seat numbers and previous year's opening and closing ranks. The article helps aspirants check admission possibilities across states like Delhi, UP, and Tamil Nadu, based on the NMC's MBBS seat matrix.

NEET 2026 Cutoff and Number of Seats: Check State-Wise List of Medical Colleges in India
NEET 2026 Cutoff and Number of Seats: Check State-Wise List of Medical Colleges in India

NEET UG Admission 2026: Students can find the state-wise list of medical colleges in India here. Along with number of seats and previous year's opening and closing ranks to check admission possibilities at medical colleges, across states like Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Punjab etc. While the National Medical Commission has officially issued the undergraduate MBBS seat matrix for the 2026-27 academic cycle. The list is expected to be revised as per the council's officially released notification. 

As per the NMC, among 9911 seats, a total of 136939 seats will be allocated for the MBBS program. Students can check the complete seat matrix list at www.nmc.org.in. The seat information will help medical aspirants to fill out the seat preferences as per the number of seats offered by the listed medical colleges. Thus, to help students make an informed decision regarding the seat options across the country, we have provided State-Wise List of Medical Colleges in India. Also check the NEET UG previous year opening and closing ranks to estimate the admission options available at colleges like IMS BHU, AIIMS New Delhi, AIIMS Madurai, AIIMS Bathinda etc. 

NEET UG Admission 2026: Key Highlights 

Check out the quick overview of the important NEET UG 2026 exam details, counseling website, and other essential information.

Particulars 

Description

Conducting Body

NTA (National Testing Agency) 

Exam Name 

NEET UG (National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test, Undergraduate)

Academic Qualification

Must pass Class 12 with Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Biotechnology, and English 

Official Website 

neet.nta.nic.in

Scorecard Release Date

July 16, 2026

Seat/Quota Types


  • All India Quota (AIQ), 

  • State Quota, and 

  • Institutional/private

Counseling Body 

MCC (Medical Counselling Committee) 

Counseling website 

mcc.nic.in

Counseling Mode 

Online registration and counseling through the MCC portal. 

NEET UG 2026: State-Wise List of Medical Colleges in India

Given below is a state-wise medical college list in India. As the NEET UG 2026 scores are already issued, based on the scores and previous year ranks, students can predict the admission chances for MBBS seats in 2026. The list contains details for open category candidates and expands on open seat, All India, and university-based quotas. Other category students (OBC, EWS, SC, ST) can utilise the ranks shared here as a benchmark for category-wise opening and closing ranks. 

Uttar Pradesh 

Institute of Medical Sciences, BHU, offeres 100 seats for MBBS seats for open category candidates. While the most seats are offered by colleges like Moti Lal Nehru Medical College, Prayagraj, Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow, and Uttar Pradesh University of Medical Sciences, Saifai. Last year the admission opened at 272 and closed at 11125 rank. 

College Name

No. Of Seats

Quota

Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

Institute of Medical Sciences, BHU, Varanasi

100

Open Seat Quota

Open

272

1165

Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow

200

All India

Open

2040

3323

L.L.R.M. Medical College, Meerut

150

All India

Open

3232

4621

Moti Lal Nehru Medical College, Prayagraj

200

All India

Open

4397

4991

B.R.D. Medical College, Gorakhpur

150

All India

Open

5243

6053

Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College, Jhansi

150

All India

Open

5257

6180

Uttar Pradesh University of Medical Sciences, Saifai

200

All India

Open

6057

7361

Govt Medical College, Firozabad

100

All India

Open

10204

11125

Delhi

AIIMS, New Delhi offers 132 (125 India + 7 foreign national) seats for MBBS admission at open seat quota. The admission for the college opened at 1 and closed at 47 for the open seat quota type. Check the list of medical colleges, number of seats, and previous year opening and closing ranks for open category candidates shared in detail below. 

College Name

No. Of Seats 

Quota

Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

AIIMS, New Delhi

132 (125 India + 7 foreign national)

Open Seat Quota

Open

1

47

Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi

250

All India

Open

54

103

Vardhman Mahavir Medical College & Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi

170

All India

Open

49

132

Lady Hardinge Medical College, New Delhi (Female Seat Only)

240

All India

Open

278

1128

Vardhman Mahavir Medical College & Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi

  

IP University Quota

Open

137

1200

Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi

  

Delhi University Quota

Open

76

1908

Lady Hardinge Medical College, New Delhi (Female Seat Only)

  

Delhi University Quota

Open

2360

5577

Tamil Nadu

In Tami Nadu, medical colleges like AIIMS Madurai offer fewer seats, almost 50. While Coimbatore Medical College offers the most competitive seats, approximately 200 for open-category candidates. 

College Name

No. Of Seats

Quota

Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

Coimbatore Medical College

200

All India

Open

673

3237

Chengalpattu Medical College

100

All India

Open

1435

3814

AIIMS Madurai

50

Open Seat Quota

Open

2126

3590

BHAARATH Medical College and Hospital

150

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

Open

94750

655762

Chettinad Hospital & Research Institute, Kancheepuram

250

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

Open

186926

599856

Punjab 

In Punjab, medical colleges like AIIMS Bathinda offer the least number of MBBS seats under the open category. While the most number of seats is offered by Government Medical College, Patiala and Amritsar. The admission to these colleges opened in 1841 and 1950 and closed at 4156, 5197, respectively. 

College Name

No. of Seats 

Quota

Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

AIIMS Bathinda

100

Open Seat Quota

Open

653

1732

Government Medical College, Patiala

250

All India

Open

1841

4156

Government Medical College, Amritsar

250

All India

Open

1950

5197

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar State Institute of Medical Sciences, Mohali

100

All India

Open

2263

4511

Jaya Gupta
Jaya Gupta

Executive - Editorial

Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.

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First Published: Aug 6, 2026, 23:38 IST

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