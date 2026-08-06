NEET 2026 Cutoff and Number of Seats: Check State-Wise List of Medical Colleges in India
Students waiting for NEET UG Round 1 cutoff ranks can find a state-wise list of medical colleges in India for NEET UG 2026 admissions, including seat numbers and previous year's opening and closing ranks. The article helps aspirants check admission possibilities across states like Delhi, UP, and Tamil Nadu, based on the NMC's MBBS seat matrix.
NEET UG Admission 2026: Students can find the state-wise list of medical colleges in India here. Along with number of seats and previous year's opening and closing ranks to check admission possibilities at medical colleges, across states like Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Punjab etc. While the National Medical Commission has officially issued the undergraduate MBBS seat matrix for the 2026-27 academic cycle. The list is expected to be revised as per the council's officially released notification.
As per the NMC, among 9911 seats, a total of 136939 seats will be allocated for the MBBS program. Students can check the complete seat matrix list at www.nmc.org.in. The seat information will help medical aspirants to fill out the seat preferences as per the number of seats offered by the listed medical colleges. Thus, to help students make an informed decision regarding the seat options across the country, we have provided State-Wise List of Medical Colleges in India. Also check the NEET UG previous year opening and closing ranks to estimate the admission options available at colleges like IMS BHU, AIIMS New Delhi, AIIMS Madurai, AIIMS Bathinda etc.
NEET UG Admission 2026: Key Highlights
Check out the quick overview of the important NEET UG 2026 exam details, counseling website, and other essential information.
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Particulars
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Description
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Conducting Body
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NTA (National Testing Agency)
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Exam Name
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NEET UG (National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test, Undergraduate)
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Academic Qualification
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Must pass Class 12 with Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Biotechnology, and English
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Official Website
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neet.nta.nic.in
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Scorecard Release Date
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July 16, 2026
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Seat/Quota Types
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Counseling Body
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MCC (Medical Counselling Committee)
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Counseling website
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mcc.nic.in
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Counseling Mode
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Online registration and counseling through the MCC portal.
NEET UG 2026: State-Wise List of Medical Colleges in India
Given below is a state-wise medical college list in India. As the NEET UG 2026 scores are already issued, based on the scores and previous year ranks, students can predict the admission chances for MBBS seats in 2026. The list contains details for open category candidates and expands on open seat, All India, and university-based quotas. Other category students (OBC, EWS, SC, ST) can utilise the ranks shared here as a benchmark for category-wise opening and closing ranks.
Uttar Pradesh
Institute of Medical Sciences, BHU, offeres 100 seats for MBBS seats for open category candidates. While the most seats are offered by colleges like Moti Lal Nehru Medical College, Prayagraj, Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow, and Uttar Pradesh University of Medical Sciences, Saifai. Last year the admission opened at 272 and closed at 11125 rank.
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College Name
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No. Of Seats
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Quota
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Category
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Opening Rank
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Closing Rank
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Institute of Medical Sciences, BHU, Varanasi
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100
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Open Seat Quota
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Open
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272
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1165
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Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow
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200
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All India
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Open
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2040
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3323
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L.L.R.M. Medical College, Meerut
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150
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All India
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Open
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3232
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4621
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Moti Lal Nehru Medical College, Prayagraj
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200
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All India
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Open
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4397
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4991
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B.R.D. Medical College, Gorakhpur
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150
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All India
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Open
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5243
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6053
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Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College, Jhansi
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150
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All India
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Open
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5257
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6180
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Uttar Pradesh University of Medical Sciences, Saifai
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200
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All India
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Open
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6057
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7361
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Govt Medical College, Firozabad
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100
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All India
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Open
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10204
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11125
Delhi
AIIMS, New Delhi offers 132 (125 India + 7 foreign national) seats for MBBS admission at open seat quota. The admission for the college opened at 1 and closed at 47 for the open seat quota type. Check the list of medical colleges, number of seats, and previous year opening and closing ranks for open category candidates shared in detail below.
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College Name
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No. Of Seats
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Quota
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Category
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Opening Rank
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Closing Rank
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AIIMS, New Delhi
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132 (125 India + 7 foreign national)
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Open Seat Quota
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Open
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1
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47
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Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi
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250
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All India
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Open
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54
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103
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Vardhman Mahavir Medical College & Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi
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170
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All India
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Open
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49
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132
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Lady Hardinge Medical College, New Delhi (Female Seat Only)
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240
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All India
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Open
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278
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1128
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Vardhman Mahavir Medical College & Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi
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IP University Quota
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Open
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137
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1200
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Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi
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Delhi University Quota
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Open
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76
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1908
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Lady Hardinge Medical College, New Delhi (Female Seat Only)
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Delhi University Quota
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Open
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2360
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5577
Tamil Nadu
In Tami Nadu, medical colleges like AIIMS Madurai offer fewer seats, almost 50. While Coimbatore Medical College offers the most competitive seats, approximately 200 for open-category candidates.
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College Name
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No. Of Seats
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Quota
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Category
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Opening Rank
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Closing Rank
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Coimbatore Medical College
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200
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All India
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Open
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673
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3237
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Chengalpattu Medical College
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100
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All India
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Open
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1435
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3814
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AIIMS Madurai
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50
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Open Seat Quota
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Open
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2126
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3590
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BHAARATH Medical College and Hospital
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150
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Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
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Open
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94750
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655762
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Chettinad Hospital & Research Institute, Kancheepuram
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250
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Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
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Open
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186926
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599856
Punjab
In Punjab, medical colleges like AIIMS Bathinda offer the least number of MBBS seats under the open category. While the most number of seats is offered by Government Medical College, Patiala and Amritsar. The admission to these colleges opened in 1841 and 1950 and closed at 4156, 5197, respectively.
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College Name
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No. of Seats
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Quota
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Category
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Opening Rank
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Closing Rank
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AIIMS Bathinda
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100
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Open Seat Quota
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Open
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653
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1732
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Government Medical College, Patiala
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250
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All India
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Open
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1841
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4156
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Government Medical College, Amritsar
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250
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All India
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Open
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1950
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5197
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Dr. B.R. Ambedkar State Institute of Medical Sciences, Mohali
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100
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All India
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Open
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2263
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4511
Executive - Editorial
Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.