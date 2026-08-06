AIIMS Rishikesh NEET UG Cutoff 2026: Check Expected and Previous Years Opening and Closing Ranks
Candiates waiting for the NEET UG 2026 Round 1 cutoff for admission to AIIMS RIshikesh, can check out the previous year opening and closing ranks to predict the 2026 admission chances. Given below are expected AIIMS Rishikesh Round 1 opening and closing ranks, along with year-wise previous trends to anlayse the category-wise MBBS seat options at the medical college.
NEET UG 2026: AIIMS Rishikesh admission is expected to begin soon after the release of NEET UG Round 1 cutoff. Based on the opening and closing ranks, candidates can estimate the seat options for MBBS program. While the Round 1 registrations are ongoing, candidates can predict the closing ranks for each category based on the previous year trends. In order to help students estimate the seat allocation for Round 1, we have provided previous years opening and closing rank, along with expected NEET UG 2026 cutoff ranks, to assess the analyse the options accurately.
It is expected for Round 1 admission at AIIMS Rishikesh for MBBS seat, the seat will open at 143 - 252 and may close between the range of 716 - 812 (general category). The estimation is based on the last year’s data. Check the detailed breakdown and analyse the admission possibilities from the table provided below.
NEET UG Admission 2026: Key Highlights
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Particulars
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Description
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Conducting Body
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NTA (National Testing Agency)
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Exam Name
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NEET UG (National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test, Undergraduate)
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Academic Qualification
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Must pass Class 12 with Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Biotechnology, and English
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Official Website
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neet.nta.nic.in
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Scorecard Release Date
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July 16, 2026
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Seat/Quota Types
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Counseling Body
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MCC (Medical Counselling Committee)
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Counseling website
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mcc.nic.in
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Counseling Mode
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Online registration and counseling through the MCC portal.
AIIMS Rishikesh NEET UG Cutoff 2026: Expected Opening and Closing Ranks
The AIIMS Rishikesh NEET UG 2026 Round 1 opening and closing rank for category-wise seats depends on the closing ranks of previous year seat allocation. Based on the Round 1 councelling process conducted by MCC (Medical Counselling Committee) canidates can predict the 2026 opening rank close to 143 - 252 and closing rank between 716 - 812 (general category). Candidates can take the ranks as benchmark for other category seat allocation .
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Category
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Opening Rank
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Closing Rank
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General
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143 - 252
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716 - 812
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OBC
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242 - 452
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1204 - 1708
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EWS
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521 - 661
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1478 - 1827
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SC
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1069 - 1687
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8502 - 9784
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ST
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2190 - 6652
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14936 - 20114
AIIMS Rishikesh NEET UG 2025 Opening and Closing Ranks
The Round 1 2025 admission for MBBS seat through NEET UG score, opened at 304 and closed at 11475 for overall category. Students from different category (General, OBC, EWS, SC, and ST) can check out the detailed breakdown of opening and closing rank from the table provided here.
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Category
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Opening Rank
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Closing Rank
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General
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304
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685
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OBC
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230
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1077
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EWS
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496
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1540
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SC
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1018
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8240
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ST
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2086
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11475
AIIMS Rishikesh NEET UG 2024 Opening and Closing Ranks
AIIMS Rishikesh admission during 2024 was flexible as compared to year 2023. However, the opening and closing rank was stricter as per 2025 records. During Round 1 seat allocation process, the admission began at 241 rank for general category candidates, and closed at 731 rank. Whil the overall category admission was closed at 19156 rank (ST category).
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Category
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Opening Rank
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Closing Rank
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General
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241
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731
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OBC
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494
|
1133
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EWS
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811
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1200
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SC
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1783
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8393
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ST
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10065
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19156
AIIMS Rishikesh NEET UG 2023 Opening and Closing Ranks
The table contains AIIMS Rishikesh NEET UG 2023 opening and closing ranks. As per the 2023 Round 1 seat ranks, general category admission opened a 136 rank and closed at 773 rank. While SC category admission recorded admission at 3217 rank offering flexibility, while the admission closed at 9318. Check the detailed category-wise breakdown from the table shared below.
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Category
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Opening Rank
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Closing Rank
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General
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136
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773
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OBC
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943
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1627
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EWS
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849
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1740
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SC
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3217
|
9318
|
ST
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12945
|
17259
Executive - Editorial
Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.