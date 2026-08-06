AIIMS Rishikesh NEET UG Cutoff 2026: Check Expected and Previous Years Opening and Closing Ranks

NEET UG 2026: AIIMS Rishikesh admission is expected to begin soon after the release of NEET UG Round 1 cutoff. Based on the opening and closing ranks, candidates can estimate the seat options for MBBS program. While the Round 1 registrations are ongoing, candidates can predict the closing ranks for each category based on the previous year trends. In order to help students estimate the seat allocation for Round 1, we have provided previous years opening and closing rank, along with expected NEET UG 2026 cutoff ranks, to assess the analyse the options accurately.

It is expected for Round 1 admission at AIIMS Rishikesh for MBBS seat, the seat will open at 143 - 252 and may close between the range of 716 - 812 (general category). The estimation is based on the last year’s data. Check the detailed breakdown and analyse the admission possibilities from the table provided below.