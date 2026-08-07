AIIMS Bathinda Cutoff 2026: Check NEET UG Expected and Previous Years' Opening and Closing Ranks

NEET UG 2026: AIIMS Bathinda cutoff ranks are yet to be released. To estimate the admission chances based on NEET UG 2026 scores, candidates can review previous year trends to predict the expected cutoff ranks.

AIIMS Bathinda offers admission under different quotas, such as open seat, All India, state, etc. From here candidates can find open seat quota seats for MBBS program. Check the expected and previous year category-wise opening and closing ranks to determine the admission possibilities

AIIMS Bathinda NEET UG Cutoff 2026: Expected Opening and Closing Ranks

As per AIIMS Bathinda, previous year trends, and NEET UG scores, candidates can estimate admission to MBBS seats in different categories. The admission is expected from the 272 to 1762 rank for the 2026 admissions. Check the table for a detailed breakdown of opening and closing ranks under the open-seat quota.