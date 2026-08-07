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AIIMS Bathinda Cutoff 2026: Check NEET UG Expected and Previous Years' Opening and Closing Ranks

By Jaya Gupta
Last Updated: Aug 7, 2026, 17:29 IST

AIIMS Bathinda's NEET UG 2026 cutoff ranks are expected. Candidates can check previous year trends, offering insights into MBBS admission possibilities. Candidates can review category-wise opening and closing ranks from 2023-2025 to estimate their chances for the upcoming admissions.

AIIMS Bathinda Cutoff 2026: Check NEET UG Expected and Previous Years' Opening and Closing Ranks
AIIMS Bathinda Cutoff 2026: Check NEET UG Expected and Previous Years' Opening and Closing Ranks

NEET UG 2026: AIIMS Bathinda cutoff ranks are yet to be released. To estimate the admission chances based on NEET UG 2026 scores, candidates can review previous year trends to predict the expected cutoff ranks. 

AIIMS Bathinda offers admission under different quotas, such as open seat, All India, state, etc. From here candidates can find open seat quota seats for MBBS program. Check the expected and previous year category-wise opening and closing ranks to determine the admission possibilities 

AIIMS Bathinda NEET UG Cutoff 2026: Expected Opening and Closing Ranks

As per AIIMS Bathinda, previous year trends, and NEET UG scores, candidates can estimate admission to MBBS seats in different categories. The admission is expected from the 272 to 1762 rank for the 2026 admissions. Check the table for a detailed breakdown of opening and closing ranks under the open-seat quota. 

Quota

Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

Open Seat Quota

General

272 - 566

1691 - 1762

Open Seat Quota

OBC

1736 - 1877

2578 - 2886

Open Seat Quota

EWS

1796 - 1915

3266 - 3603

Open Seat Quota

SC

6520 - 9400

19114 - 22191

Open Seat Quota

ST

14634 - 19992

40465 - 50988

AIIMS Bathinda Cutoff 2025 Opening and Closing Ranks 

Admission to MBBS seats during the year 2025 opened at 653 and closed at 1733 for general category candidates. For the detailed category-wise breakdown refer to the table shared below. 

College Name

Course

Quota

Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

AIIMS Bathinda

MBBS

Open Seat Quota

General

653

1733

AIIMS Bathinda

MBBS

Open Seat Quota

OBC

1736

2369

AIIMS Bathinda

MBBS

Open Seat Quota

EWS

1796

2999

AIIMS Bathinda

MBBS

Open Seat Quota

SC

9056

19176

AIIMS Bathinda

MBBS

Open Seat Quota

ST

14634

36036

AIIMS Bathinda Cutoff 2024 Opening and Closing Ranks 

During the year 2024, admission to AIIMS Bathinda opened at 272 rank and closed at 1576 for general candidates. Check the table below for category-wise opening and closing ranks for open-seat quota. 

College Name

Course

Quota

Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

AIIMS Bathinda

MBBS

Open Seat Quota

General

272

1576

AIIMS Bathinda

MBBS

Open Seat Quota

OBC

1970

2721

AIIMS Bathinda

MBBS

Open Seat Quota

EWS

1843

3603

AIIMS Bathinda

MBBS

Open Seat Quota

SC

6520

16961

AIIMS Bathinda

MBBS

Open Seat Quota

ST

20082

40833

AIIMS Bathinda Cutoff 2023 Opening and Closing Ranks 

As per Round 1 2023 cutoff, the opening rank for AIIMS Bathinda was 792 for general candidates. The MBBS seat admission for the open seat quota closed at the 1762 rank. 

College Name

Course

Quota

Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

AIIMS Bathinda

MBBS

Open Seat Quota

General

792

1762

AIIMS Bathinda

MBBS

Open Seat Quota

OBC

2093

2886

AIIMS Bathinda

MBBS

Open Seat Quota

EWS

2325

3428

AIIMS Bathinda

MBBS

Open Seat Quota

SC

14584

22191

AIIMS Bathinda

MBBS

Open Seat Quota

ST

33255

50988

Jaya Gupta
Jaya Gupta

Executive - Editorial

Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.

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First Published: Aug 7, 2026, 17:29 IST

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