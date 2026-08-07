AIIMS Bathinda Cutoff 2026: Check NEET UG Expected and Previous Years' Opening and Closing Ranks
AIIMS Bathinda's NEET UG 2026 cutoff ranks are expected. Candidates can check previous year trends, offering insights into MBBS admission possibilities. Candidates can review category-wise opening and closing ranks from 2023-2025 to estimate their chances for the upcoming admissions.
NEET UG 2026: AIIMS Bathinda cutoff ranks are yet to be released. To estimate the admission chances based on NEET UG 2026 scores, candidates can review previous year trends to predict the expected cutoff ranks.
AIIMS Bathinda offers admission under different quotas, such as open seat, All India, state, etc. From here candidates can find open seat quota seats for MBBS program. Check the expected and previous year category-wise opening and closing ranks to determine the admission possibilities
AIIMS Bathinda NEET UG Cutoff 2026: Expected Opening and Closing Ranks
As per AIIMS Bathinda, previous year trends, and NEET UG scores, candidates can estimate admission to MBBS seats in different categories. The admission is expected from the 272 to 1762 rank for the 2026 admissions. Check the table for a detailed breakdown of opening and closing ranks under the open-seat quota.
|
Quota
|
Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Open Seat Quota
|
General
|
272 - 566
|
1691 - 1762
|
Open Seat Quota
|
OBC
|
1736 - 1877
|
2578 - 2886
|
Open Seat Quota
|
EWS
|
1796 - 1915
|
3266 - 3603
|
Open Seat Quota
|
SC
|
6520 - 9400
|
19114 - 22191
|
Open Seat Quota
|
ST
|
14634 - 19992
|
40465 - 50988
AIIMS Bathinda Cutoff 2025 Opening and Closing Ranks
Admission to MBBS seats during the year 2025 opened at 653 and closed at 1733 for general category candidates. For the detailed category-wise breakdown refer to the table shared below.
|
College Name
|
Course
|
Quota
|
Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
AIIMS Bathinda
|
MBBS
|
Open Seat Quota
|
General
|
653
|
1733
|
AIIMS Bathinda
|
MBBS
|
Open Seat Quota
|
OBC
|
1736
|
2369
|
AIIMS Bathinda
|
MBBS
|
Open Seat Quota
|
EWS
|
1796
|
2999
|
AIIMS Bathinda
|
MBBS
|
Open Seat Quota
|
SC
|
9056
|
19176
|
AIIMS Bathinda
|
MBBS
|
Open Seat Quota
|
ST
|
14634
|
36036
AIIMS Bathinda Cutoff 2024 Opening and Closing Ranks
During the year 2024, admission to AIIMS Bathinda opened at 272 rank and closed at 1576 for general candidates. Check the table below for category-wise opening and closing ranks for open-seat quota.
|
College Name
|
Course
|
Quota
|
Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
AIIMS Bathinda
|
MBBS
|
Open Seat Quota
|
General
|
272
|
1576
|
AIIMS Bathinda
|
MBBS
|
Open Seat Quota
|
OBC
|
1970
|
2721
|
AIIMS Bathinda
|
MBBS
|
Open Seat Quota
|
EWS
|
1843
|
3603
|
AIIMS Bathinda
|
MBBS
|
Open Seat Quota
|
SC
|
6520
|
16961
|
AIIMS Bathinda
|
MBBS
|
Open Seat Quota
|
ST
|
20082
|
40833
AIIMS Bathinda Cutoff 2023 Opening and Closing Ranks
As per Round 1 2023 cutoff, the opening rank for AIIMS Bathinda was 792 for general candidates. The MBBS seat admission for the open seat quota closed at the 1762 rank.
|
College Name
|
Course
|
Quota
|
Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
AIIMS Bathinda
|
MBBS
|
Open Seat Quota
|
General
|
792
|
1762
|
AIIMS Bathinda
|
MBBS
|
Open Seat Quota
|
OBC
|
2093
|
2886
|
AIIMS Bathinda
|
MBBS
|
Open Seat Quota
|
EWS
|
2325
|
3428
|
AIIMS Bathinda
|
MBBS
|
Open Seat Quota
|
SC
|
14584
|
22191
|
AIIMS Bathinda
|
MBBS
|
Open Seat Quota
|
ST
|
33255
|
50988
Executive - Editorial
Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.