AIIMS Delhi NEET UG 2026 (Expected) Opening & Closing Ranks for MBBS
NEET 2026 counselling process is underway and the last date to register is August 12, 2026. Candidates eyeing AIIMS Delhi can check the expected opening and closing NEET UG 2026 ranks at India’s top medical college. Read the article below to know more.
Key Points
- NEET UG 2026 results were announced on July 16, 2026.
- Counselling for NEET UG 2026 began on August 5, 2026.
- Official AIIMS Delhi NEET UG 2026 cutoffs will be released after Round 1 counselling.
AIIMS Delhi NEET UG Cutoff 2026: Getting into AIIMS Delhi is a dream for many MBBS candidates. All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi accepts NEET UG scores for admission in its medical seats. NEET result 2026 was announced on July 16, 2026, and the Medical Counselling Committee started the counselling process on August 5, 2026. Once the counselling process concludes for Round 1, the official AIIMS Delhi cutoff 2026 will be released. Read the article below to know the expected cutoff marks, previous year cutoffs, AIIMS Delhi admission process 2026, etc.
Expected AIIMS Delhi NEET Cutoff 2026
Check the table below to know the expected category-wise NEET cutoff 2026 for AIIMS Delhi:
|
Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
General
|
1
|
47 - 48
|
OBC
|
5 - 6
|
186 - 207
|
EWS
|
15 - 18
|
214 - 224
|
SC
|
17- 34
|
644 - 645
|
ST
|
41 - 59
|
1150 - 1406
Previous Year AIIMS Delhi Cutoffs
Check out the NEET cutoff 2026 for previous years. The cutoff for AIIMS Delhi is usually the highest as compared to other AIIMS in India. Check the year wise NEET UG cutoff:
AIIMS Delhi NEET 2025 cutoff
Check the table below to know the final round opening and closing ranks in 2025:
|
Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
General
|
1
|
48
|
OBC
|
13
|
206
|
EWS
|
35
|
254
|
SC
|
53
|
644
|
ST
|
197
|
1405
AIIMS Delhi NEET 2024 cutoff
Check the table below to know the final round opening and closing ranks in 2024:
|
Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
General
|
1.01
|
47
|
OBC
|
1.03
|
186
|
EWS
|
1.16
|
214
|
SC
|
1.12
|
647
|
ST
|
219
|
1150
AIIMS Delhi NEET cutoff 2023
Check the table below to know the final round opening and closing ranks in 2023:
|
Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
General
|
4
|
56
|
OBC
|
6
|
255
|
EWS
|
25
|
223
|
SC
|
3
|
989
|
ST
|
119
|
1624
Factors Influencing NEET UG 2026 Cutoff
Many factors are taken into account when the AIIMS cutoff is decided. These include the following:
- Seat Matrix: The number of seats for each category vary each year and can be different
- Difficulty Level: The difficulty level of NEET exam can change every year and so it can directly impact the cutoff
- Number of Registrations: The more the applicants, the higher the competition. This can increase cutoffs.
- Choice Filling Pattern: Number of toppers who actually opt for AIIMS Delhi over other AIIMS can affect the closing rank
Also Read:
NEET UG 2026 Qualifying Marks
Check the table below to know the qualifying marks for NEET UG 2026 exam:
|
Category
|
Marks
|
General/ EWS
|
715 to 213
|
OBC
|
212 to 177
|
SC
|
212 to 177
|
ST
|
212 to 177
|
PwD
|
193 to 178
Read More:
- AIIMS Bathinda Cutoff 2026
- AIIMS Raipur Cutoff 2026: Check NEET UG Expected and Previous Years Opening and Closing Ranks
- AIIMS Guwahati Cutoff 2026: Check NEET UG Expected and Previous Years Opening and Closing Ranks
- AIIMS Rajkot NEET UG Cutoff 2026 (Expected)
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