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AIIMS Delhi NEET UG 2026 (Expected) Opening & Closing Ranks for MBBS

By Saumya Jain
Last Updated: Aug 10, 2026, 13:58 IST

NEET 2026 counselling process is underway and the last date to register is August 12, 2026. Candidates eyeing AIIMS Delhi can check the expected opening and closing NEET UG 2026 ranks at India’s top medical college. Read the article below to know more.

AIIMS Delhi Cutoff 2026 for NEET UG MBBS Admissions
AIIMS Delhi Cutoff 2026 for NEET UG MBBS Admissions

Key Points

  • NEET UG 2026 results were announced on July 16, 2026.
  • Counselling for NEET UG 2026 began on August 5, 2026.
  • Official AIIMS Delhi NEET UG 2026 cutoffs will be released after Round 1 counselling.

AIIMS Delhi NEET UG Cutoff 2026: Getting into AIIMS Delhi is a dream for many MBBS candidates. All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi accepts NEET UG scores for admission in its medical seats. NEET result 2026 was announced on July 16, 2026, and the Medical Counselling Committee started the counselling process on August 5, 2026. Once the counselling process concludes for Round 1, the official AIIMS Delhi cutoff 2026 will be released. Read the article below to know the expected cutoff marks, previous year cutoffs, AIIMS Delhi admission process 2026, etc.

Expected AIIMS Delhi NEET Cutoff 2026

Check the table below to know the expected category-wise NEET cutoff 2026 for AIIMS Delhi:

Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

General

1

47 - 48

OBC

5 - 6

186 - 207

EWS

15 - 18

214 - 224

SC

17- 34

644 - 645

ST

41 - 59

1150 - 1406

Previous Year AIIMS Delhi Cutoffs

Check out the NEET cutoff 2026 for previous years. The cutoff for AIIMS Delhi is usually the highest as compared to other AIIMS in India. Check the year wise NEET UG cutoff:

AIIMS Delhi NEET 2025 cutoff

Check the table below to know the final round opening and closing ranks in 2025:

Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

General

1

48

OBC

13

206

EWS

35

254

SC

53

644

ST

197

1405

AIIMS Delhi NEET 2024 cutoff

Check the table below to know the final round opening and closing ranks in 2024:

Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

General

1.01

47

OBC

1.03

186

EWS

1.16

214

SC

1.12

647

ST

219

1150

AIIMS Delhi NEET cutoff 2023

Check the table below to know the final round opening and closing ranks in 2023:

Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

General

4

56

OBC

6

255

EWS

25

223

SC

3

989

ST

119

1624

Factors Influencing NEET UG 2026 Cutoff

Many factors are taken into account when the AIIMS cutoff is decided. These include the following:

  • Seat Matrix: The number of seats for each category vary each year and can be different
  • Difficulty Level: The difficulty level of NEET exam can change every year and so it can directly impact the cutoff
  • Number of Registrations: The more the applicants, the higher the competition. This can increase cutoffs.
  • Choice Filling Pattern: Number of toppers who actually opt for AIIMS Delhi over other AIIMS can affect the closing rank

Also Read:

NEET UG 2026 Qualifying Marks

Check the table below to know the qualifying marks for NEET UG 2026 exam:

Category

Marks

General/ EWS

715 to 213

OBC

212 to 177

SC

212 to 177

ST

212 to 177

PwD

193 to 178

Read More:

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Saumya Jain
Saumya Jain

Chief Sub Editor

Saumya is an education journalist. with over 9 years of editorial experience. Saumya is the Chief Sub Editor at Jagran Josh. She has spent more than 6 years in creating research, student-friendly, and SEO-optimized educational content. She has the ability to transform complex information into easy-to-understand language.In her previous role at Shiksha, she created content for several management entrance exams, including CAT, XAT, and CUET. Besides this, she enjoys makeup artistry and cooking in her spare time.

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First Published: Aug 10, 2026, 13:58 IST

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