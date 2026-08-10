AIIMS Delhi NEET UG Cutoff 2026: Getting into AIIMS Delhi is a dream for many MBBS candidates. All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi accepts NEET UG scores for admission in its medical seats. NEET result 2026 was announced on July 16, 2026, and the Medical Counselling Committee started the counselling process on August 5, 2026. Once the counselling process concludes for Round 1, the official AIIMS Delhi cutoff 2026 will be released. Read the article below to know the expected cutoff marks, previous year cutoffs, AIIMS Delhi admission process 2026, etc.

Expected AIIMS Delhi NEET Cutoff 2026

Check the table below to know the expected category-wise NEET cutoff 2026 for AIIMS Delhi: