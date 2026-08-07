Bharati Vidyapeeth Medical College (BVMC) Pune NEET 2026 Cutoff: Category-Wise Opening & Closing Ranks
NEET UG 2026: Admission to the MBBS program at Bharati Vidyapeeth Medical College (BVMC), Pune takes place via 100% All India e-Counselling through MCC (mcc.nic.in) under Deemed Paid Management and NRI Quotas. Caste and state reservation policies do not apply; allotments rely strictly on NEET AIR merit, seat availability, and choice locking.
NEET UG 2026: The admission process for the highly reputed MBBS course of Bharati Vidyapeeth Medical College (BVMC), Pune takes place only via the 100% central All India e-Counselling through the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). As a Deemed University, BVMC Pune considers the total intake capacity of the college on the basis of two main categories of administration: the General/Deemed Paid Management Quota and the NRI Quota. The state-level domicile requirements and reservation quota like SC, ST, OBC, or EWS, etc., have no relevance in the Deemed University pattern of allotment seats.
Hence, the students coming from any kind of reserved category compete among each other solely based on their AIR obtained in NEET UG. While registering themselves for admissions, the candidate needs to select the “Deemed Universities” option on the official website (mcc.nic.in) of MCC. The whole allotment process, starting from Round 1 up to Stray Vacancy Round, is dependent entirely upon rank position, seat availability, and preferences.
BVMC Pune NEET UG 2026 Expected Cut-Off
Below is the expected NEET UG 2026 Cut-Off data for Bharati Vidyapeeth Medical College (BVMC), Pune, through various rounds and quota:
|
Quota / Category
|
Counselling Round
|
Expected Opening Rank (AIR)
|
Expected Closing Rank (AIR)
|
Expected Score Range
|
General / Paid Management Quota
|
Round 1
|
70,000 – 1,20,000
|
3,50,000 – 3,85,000
|
330 – 450+ Marks
|
General / Paid Management Quota
|
Round 2
|
3,70,000 – 4,00,000
|
5,10,000 – 5,30,000
|
280 – 330 Marks
|
General / Paid Management Quota
|
Round 3 / Mop-Up
|
85,000 – 1,20,000
|
6,00,000 – 6,20,000
|
240 – 290 Marks
|
General / Paid Management Quota
|
Stray Vacancy Round
|
6,80,000 – 7,00,000
|
7,15,000 – 7,25,000
|
200 – 230 Marks
|
NRI Quota
|
All Rounds
|
6,00,000 – 6,50,000
|
12,50,000 – 12,80,000
|
Qualifying Cutoff (160 – 220 Marks)
BVMC Pune NEET UG Cutoff: Round-Wise Opening & Closing Ranks
General / Deemed Management Paid Seats Quota
|
Counselling Round
|
Opening Rank (AIR)
|
Closing Rank (AIR)
|
Round 1
|
71,735
|
3,74,028
|
Round 2
|
3,74,029
|
5,10,405
|
Round 3 / Mop-Up
|
88,222
|
6,06,370
|
Stray Vacancy Round
|
6,98,549
|
7,16,192
Non-Resident Indian (NRI) Quota
|
Counselling Round
|
Opening Rank (AIR)
|
Closing Rank (AIR)
|
Round 1
|
6,16,388
|
11,66,877
|
Round 2
|
6,16,388
|
12,77,668
|
Round 3 / Mop-Up
|
6,16,388
|
12,53,316
BVMC Pune NEET UG 2026: Choice Filling Highlights
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Institute Category Filtering: At the official MCC website (mcc.nic.in), choose "Deemed University" from the counselling type list for BVMC Pune.
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Fee Structure and Cost Effectiveness: Fees are independent for Deemed Universities (₹28 Lakhs+ per year for management quota). Check the fees and security deposit policies at the official university website before selection locking.
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Round Strategy: Closing ranks change greatly for BVMC Pune in Round 1 (3.74 Lakh) compared to Round 3/Stray rounds (6.06 Lakh+).
How To Fill The Choices For The BVMC Pune NEET UG 2026?
To Fill The Choices For The BVMC Pune NEET UG 2026 follow the steps given below:
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Go to the official site of MCC at www.mcc.nic.in and click on the link for UG Medical Counselling.
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Log in with your registered NEET UG Roll No. and Application Password.
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Under the Institute Type option, choose Deemed Universities from the drop-down menu.
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Type "Bharati Vidyapeeth Medical College Pune" and choose "MBBS" as the Course Name.
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Change the rank of BVMC Pune to number one and save your choices regularly.
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Lock your choices by the prescribed date and get a confirmation page printed.
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Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.