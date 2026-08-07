Bharati Vidyapeeth Medical College (BVMC) Pune NEET 2026 Cutoff: Category-Wise Opening & Closing Ranks

NEET UG 2026: The admission process for the highly reputed MBBS course of Bharati Vidyapeeth Medical College (BVMC), Pune takes place only via the 100% central All India e-Counselling through the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). As a Deemed University, BVMC Pune considers the total intake capacity of the college on the basis of two main categories of administration: the General/Deemed Paid Management Quota and the NRI Quota. The state-level domicile requirements and reservation quota like SC, ST, OBC, or EWS, etc., have no relevance in the Deemed University pattern of allotment seats.

Hence, the students coming from any kind of reserved category compete among each other solely based on their AIR obtained in NEET UG. While registering themselves for admissions, the candidate needs to select the “Deemed Universities” option on the official website (mcc.nic.in) of MCC. The whole allotment process, starting from Round 1 up to Stray Vacancy Round, is dependent entirely upon rank position, seat availability, and preferences.