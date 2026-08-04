CMC Vellore MBBS NEET Admissions 2026: Eligibility, Fee Structure, and Counselling Details

NEET Admission 2026: Admission to the highly regarded MBBS course of Christian Medical College (CMC) Vellore, is purely based on merit in NEET UG, thereby maintaining the reputation of the institution as one of the top medical schools in India. Providing the best in clinical education combined with unmatched affordability, the institute has maintained a fixed annual intake of 100 seats, functioning within an extraordinarily low annual fee of about ₹3,000. Of the total 100 seats, 50 seats come under the Tamil Nadu State Quota (out of which 30 are for State Domicile candidates and 20 are for the Tamil Nadu Christian minority category), while 50 seats come under the Management Quota.

Within the management quota, there are 38 seats for the All-India Minority Network, 10 seats for children of CMC Vellore staff members, and 2 open All-India seats. Admission to the programme requires a candidate to register for it through two ways through the official website of CMC Vellore, and through the centralized counseling done by the Tamil Nadu Selection Committee (DME Tamil Nadu). Candidates should be 17 years old on December 31st and have crossed the minimum eligibility criteria of 50% aggregate in Physics, Chemistry, and Biology in Class 12 (40% for reserved categories).