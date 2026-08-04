CMC Vellore MBBS NEET Admissions 2026: Eligibility, Fee Structure, and Counselling Details
NEET Admission 2026: Admission to the MBBS program at Christian Medical College (CMC) Vellore is strictly based on NEET UG merit. Offering 100 seats across Tamil Nadu State and Management quotas, the process requires dual registration through CMC's portal and Tamil Nadu state counselling (DME Tamil Nadu). Candidates must meet age and PCB eligibility criteria.
NEET Admission 2026: Admission to the highly regarded MBBS course of Christian Medical College (CMC) Vellore, is purely based on merit in NEET UG, thereby maintaining the reputation of the institution as one of the top medical schools in India. Providing the best in clinical education combined with unmatched affordability, the institute has maintained a fixed annual intake of 100 seats, functioning within an extraordinarily low annual fee of about ₹3,000. Of the total 100 seats, 50 seats come under the Tamil Nadu State Quota (out of which 30 are for State Domicile candidates and 20 are for the Tamil Nadu Christian minority category), while 50 seats come under the Management Quota.
Within the management quota, there are 38 seats for the All-India Minority Network, 10 seats for children of CMC Vellore staff members, and 2 open All-India seats. Admission to the programme requires a candidate to register for it through two ways through the official website of CMC Vellore, and through the centralized counseling done by the Tamil Nadu Selection Committee (DME Tamil Nadu). Candidates should be 17 years old on December 31st and have crossed the minimum eligibility criteria of 50% aggregate in Physics, Chemistry, and Biology in Class 12 (40% for reserved categories).
How To Apply For The Christian Medical College NEET 2026?
To apply for the Christian Medical College NEET 2026, follow the steps given below:
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Register yourself for NEET UG exam with a good percentile score.
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Go to the official admissions website of CMC Vellore to make an online candidate registration account.
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Fill up all the details in the application form of CMC which is available online.
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Upload the necessary documents and submit the non-refundable application fee.
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Apply for NEET counselling for the Tamil Nadu state separately from the official website of DME Tamil Nadu.
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Select CMC Vellore while doing choice filling and then finally verify the documents.
Christian Medical College NEET 2026: Eligibility Criteria
NEET UG needs to apply and score in NEET UG through the requisite percentile.
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Academic Criteria: Needs to pass Class 12 (or its equivalent) with Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Biotechnology, and English.
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General Category: Should have an aggregate of 50% marks in PCB.
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Categories: Should have an aggregate of 40% marks in PCB.
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Minimum Age: Needs to be 17 years or above by December 31.
Christian Medical College NEET 2026: Cut-Off
Below mentioned are opening and closing ranks of the Christian Medical College NEET 2026:
|
Category / Quota
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Expected NEET Score Range
|
All India Open Category (Management)
|
37
|
525
|
670 – 700+
|
Tamil Nadu State Quota (Open / OC)
|
76
|
288
|
618 – 650
|
Backward Class (BC)
|
60
|
1,065
|
577 – 600
|
Most Backward Class (MBC)
|
632
|
1,253
|
539 – 570
|
Scheduled Caste (SC)
|
4,404
|
4,007
|
499 – 535
|
Scheduled Caste Arunthathiyar (SCA)
|
5,538
|
74,000
|
483
|
Minority Network Quota (All-India)
|
14,300
|
1,56,000
|
430 – 546
|
CMC Staff Quota
|
20,000
|
78,000
|
480+
|
TN Govt. School Quota (7.5%)
|
65,000
|
90,600
|
471+
Christian Medical College Admission Process 2026
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In the first place, students need to register, attend, and achieve the qualifying percentile in NEET UG National Level Entrance Examination for admissions to MBBS.
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Online application form will be filled separately by the applicants on the CMC website during the specified application registration period.
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Moreover, students would need to register themselves on the portal of Tamil Nadu Medical Selection Committee to participate in the state-level seat allocation counseling process.
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Allocation of seats would be made on the basis of NEET UG score, category preferences of the candidates, merit ranking of the institutions, and availability of seats criteria.
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Candidates who make it to the shortlist would have to undergo document verification, medical fitness tests, payment of fees, and service bonds.
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.