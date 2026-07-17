NEET UG 2026: Top Colleges Accepting Score Below 400
NEET UG 2026: Scoring between 250 and 400 marks in NEET 2026 still offers viable pathways to medical school. Candidates can secure MBBS seats through Deemed Universities via centralized MCC counseling, Private Medical Colleges in open states like Uttar Pradesh, or Government Medical Colleges under reserved categories (SC/ST/PwD), despite higher tuition costs at private institutions.
NEET UG 2026: Scoring less than 400 marks in NEET obviously affects the probability of securing themselves a seat in the most coveted government MBBS colleges of General Category, however, it provides opportunities for serious candidates who wish to pursue their careers in the field of medicine. There are several ways through which one can secure themselves a seat even if they score between 250 to 400 marks in NEET.
The first way is joining Deemed Universities which conduct centralized all India counseling process by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). These independent universities generally have scores falling in this bracket, particularly in the mop-up and stray vacancy counseling rounds, although they usually charge relatively higher fees. The second option is pursuing Private Medical Colleges via state counseling. Many "open states" like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and West Bengal allow candidates from other states to apply for open quota seats that close down within this mark range and they generally charge a lot less than the deemed universities. Finally, getting this mark is quite competitive to secure the most desired Government Medical Seats if the candidate belongs to certain reserved categories, for instance SC/ST/PwD categories.
Also Check: NEET UG 2026 Toppers List: Full List of Top 138 Candidates Scoring 690 Plus Marks
NEET 2026: Top Colleges Accepting Score Below 400
NEET scores less than 400 are eligible for general category admissions in leading government medical colleges; however, NEET score between 250 and 400 is still one of the best ways to get into Deemed Universities, Private Medical Colleges (open state), and other forms of alternative medicine. The complete list of leading medical colleges admitting NEET candidates with 250 to 400 scores include:
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Institution Name
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Location
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Category Type
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Expected Cutoff (Score Range)
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Approx. Annual Tuition Fee
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Saveetha Medical College
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Chennai, Tamil Nadu
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Deemed University
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220 – 320
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₹25 Lakhs
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Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS)
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Karad, Maharashtra
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Deemed University
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250 – 390
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₹19 Lakhs
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MGM Medical College
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Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra
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Deemed University
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300 – 380
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₹22 Lakhs
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Bharati Vidyapeeth Deemed University
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Pune, Maharashtra
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Deemed University
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360 – 420
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₹23 Lakhs
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Dr. DY Patil Medical College
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Pune, Maharashtra
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Deemed University
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380 – 430
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₹24 Lakhs
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Saraswati Medical College
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Unnao, Uttar Pradesh
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Private (Open State)
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300 – 350
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₹11.5 Lakhs
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Rama Medical College
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Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh
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Private (Open State)
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320 – 380
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₹12.3 Lakhs
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Index Medical College
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Indore, Madhya Pradesh
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Private (State Domicile)
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320 – 390
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₹12.0 Lakhs
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Purulia Government Medical College
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Purulia, West Bengal
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Government (SC/ST Quota)
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350 – 400
Saveetha Medical College (Chennai)
In Tamil Nadu, the Saveetha Medical College is famous for its top-notch infrastructure, large multi-specialty hospitals, and high number of patients, which help the students get good exposure to clinical practices. It has state-of-the-art simulation laboratories and gives emphasis on early contact with patients.
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Eligibility: Applicants should have passed the 10+2 exam with subjects like Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Biotechnology, and English with a minimum of 50% marks (40% for SC/ST/OBC candidates). A valid score in NEET-UG along with mandatory counseling from Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is required.
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Annual Tuition Fee: ₹27,00,000 per annum (along with a registration fee of ₹50,000 at the university level).
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS, Karad)
Located in Maharashtra, KIMS Karad offers an integrated medical education program supported by a huge 1,100+ bed tertiary care hospital. The best institute for primary and secondary healthcare studies, as it gets patients mostly from rural and semi-urban Maharashtra.
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Eligibility: Candidates need to score 50% aggregate marks in their 10+2 with PCB together (40% for reserved categories). Students will be admitted through NEET-UG merit list of the centrally conducted MCC Deemed University counseling process.
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Annual Fee Structure: Annual tuition fee is ₹24,50,000 (with a yearly increase of 7%) and one-time eligibility fee of ₹1,00,000.
MGM Medical College (Navi Mumbai)
An affiliated institution with the MGM Institute of Health Sciences, the college is known for its superior standard of academics and experienced faculty. The urban setting of the institute helps in providing the opportunity to see advanced medical operations, emergency procedures, and various types of diseases related to lifestyle and infections.
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Eligibility: The candidate must have passed 10+2 or equivalent with Physics, Chemistry, and Biology securing a minimum of 50% marks overall. Qualification in the NEET-UG exam followed by registration in online counseling of MCC is compulsory.
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Tuition Fee: ₹23,50,000 per annum in the Management/Paid Quota.
Bharati Vidyapeeth Deemed University Medical College (Pune)
One of the best private colleges in Maharashtra, the college provides good teaching facilities, excellent research options, and quality hostel facilities. The attached hospital deals with a vast area of urban and semi-urban areas, providing a good workflow of cases to learn from.
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Eligibility: The candidate must have passed the 12th standard with minimum 50% marks in Physics, Chemistry, and Biology/Biotechnology together and English as well.
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Admission: Merit through NEET-UG counseling. Annual Tuition Fee: ₹28,55,600 per year in Deemed/Paid seats quota.
Dr. DY Patil Medical College (Pune)
Dr. DY Patil Medical College, Hospital & Research Centre comes equipped with an exceptional and huge campus equipped with the latest diagnostic technology and modular operating theaters. The college enjoys immense popularity because of the availability of high-end robot surgical training equipment and a very large number of patients visiting the out-patient department (OPD) on a daily basis.
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Eligibility Criteria: Students require scoring 50% marks in 10+2 with Physics, Chemistry, and Biology. It is mandatory to have a valid NEET-UG scorecard along with clearing all cutoff marks during the national allocation rounds of Deemed University.
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Annual Tuition Fee: ₹25,00,000 to ₹26,00,000 annually (including 3%-5% escalation clause every year).
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Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.