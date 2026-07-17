NEET UG 2026: Top Colleges Accepting Score Below 400

NEET UG 2026: Scoring less than 400 marks in NEET obviously affects the probability of securing themselves a seat in the most coveted government MBBS colleges of General Category, however, it provides opportunities for serious candidates who wish to pursue their careers in the field of medicine. There are several ways through which one can secure themselves a seat even if they score between 250 to 400 marks in NEET.

The first way is joining Deemed Universities which conduct centralized all India counseling process by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). These independent universities generally have scores falling in this bracket, particularly in the mop-up and stray vacancy counseling rounds, although they usually charge relatively higher fees. The second option is pursuing Private Medical Colleges via state counseling. Many "open states" like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and West Bengal allow candidates from other states to apply for open quota seats that close down within this mark range and they generally charge a lot less than the deemed universities. Finally, getting this mark is quite competitive to secure the most desired Government Medical Seats if the candidate belongs to certain reserved categories, for instance SC/ST/PwD categories.