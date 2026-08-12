NEET Counselling 2026: 5 Seat Allotment Rules Every Aspirant Must Know
NEET UG Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) governs NEET UG All India Quota seat allocations using strict rules across four rounds. Candidates benefit from a "Free Exit" in Round 1, whereas Round 2 imposes security deposit forfeiture upon non-joining. Upgradations use an online portal verification process without multiple physical visits. However, joining an upgraded seat cancels the earlier allotment, and abandoning a Stray Vacancy allotment incurs deposit forfeiture plus a one-year NEET exam and counselling debarment.
NEET UG Counselling: NEET UG 2026 Counselling by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) in respect of All India Quota (AIQ) and relevant State Counselling Authorities is regulated by a rigorous set of rules for the purpose of ensuring merit based distribution of seats. Knowing these basic mechanisms of allocation is important for medical aspirants as any procedural mistake on the part of the candidate can result in drastic consequences such as immediate loss of seat, forfeiture of non-refundable security deposit, or even disqualification from subsequent rounds.
Some of the important guidelines regulate the candidate behaviour through all the Rounds starting with Round 1 till Stray Vacancy Round. While in Round 1 there is provision for a "Free Exit" whereby candidates may exit from the allocated seat without paying any fee, Round 2 is governed by the rule of "Exit with Penalty" where exiting results in complete loss of the security deposit. Additionally, as per the digital allotment procedure followed by MCC, candidates upgrading their seat in different Rounds do not require physical reporting to different institutions since the whole process of upgrade and documents submission takes place through official candidate portal.
NEET Counselling 2026: Key Highlights
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Counselling Round
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Exit Rule
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Security Deposit Impact
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Upgradation Option
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Round 1
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Free Exit allowed
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No Penalty (Full Refund)
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Eligible for Round 2 Upgrade
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Round 2
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Exit with Penalty
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Deposit Forfeited if not joined
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Eligible for Round 3 Upgrade
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Round 3
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Exit Restricted
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Penalty & Discontinuation Charges
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No further upgrades allowed
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Stray Vacancy
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No Exit Allowed
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Forfeiture + 1-Year Exam Debarment
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Final Seat Allocation
5 Seat Allotment Rules Every NEET Aspirant Must Know
Below are the 5 essential seat allotment rules every NEET aspirant must navigate during the counselling rounds.
Policy of “Free Exit” in Round 1
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Rule: In case you get an allotted seat in Round 1, you have absolute freedom to either opt for it or reject it. Should you feel reluctant about joining the college, you can very well leave it without forfeiting any of your fees.
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Effect: You will always have the option to participate in Round 2.
Automatic Loss of Seat Already Allocated Before Upgradation
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The Condition: If you choose to take up your Round 1 seat and apply for an Upgradation(Float) in Round 2 or Round 3, and if the allotment happens through a higher preference college, then your earlier seat gets automatically forfeited.
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Effect: Your forfeited seat goes on to the next eligible candidate in that particular process cycle.
Reporting Once in Physical Form & Upgrade Online
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The Rule: As per the revised procedure of counseling under MCC, those candidates who select seat upgradation at different stages will not have to physically report themselves at different medical colleges each time.
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Effect: Initially, the seat upgrade verification and holding will be done online, while the physical reporting along with the submission of documents will be done once.
Loss of Refundable Security Deposit (Penalty on Exit in Round 2)
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The Rule: Unlike Round 1, when allotted a new seat or improved seat in Round 2 and you do not wish to participate, you may exit, but at the cost of losing your refundable security deposit.
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Amount of Security Deposit:₹10,000 in AIQ General / EWS (₹5,000 for Reserved Categories).₹2,00,000 in Deemed Universities.
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Consequence: To continue in further rounds after losing your security deposit, you need to re-register and pay security deposit.
De-barment and Strict Regulations for Stray Vacancy Round
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Regulation: The Stray Vacancy Round (Round 4) holds the most stringent penalty system. Candidates, if they have a seat in any of the earlier rounds, will not be eligible to participate.
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Consequences: If a candidate applies to the Stray Vacancy Round and gets a seat, attending the seat becomes compulsory. Non-attendance in the allotted college will lead to:
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Total loss of security deposit.
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Debarment from NEET UG entrance test and counselling by MCC for one year.
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.