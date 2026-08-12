NEET Counselling 2026: 5 Seat Allotment Rules Every Aspirant Must Know

NEET UG Counselling: NEET UG 2026 Counselling by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) in respect of All India Quota (AIQ) and relevant State Counselling Authorities is regulated by a rigorous set of rules for the purpose of ensuring merit based distribution of seats. Knowing these basic mechanisms of allocation is important for medical aspirants as any procedural mistake on the part of the candidate can result in drastic consequences such as immediate loss of seat, forfeiture of non-refundable security deposit, or even disqualification from subsequent rounds.

Some of the important guidelines regulate the candidate behaviour through all the Rounds starting with Round 1 till Stray Vacancy Round. While in Round 1 there is provision for a "Free Exit" whereby candidates may exit from the allocated seat without paying any fee, Round 2 is governed by the rule of "Exit with Penalty" where exiting results in complete loss of the security deposit. Additionally, as per the digital allotment procedure followed by MCC, candidates upgrading their seat in different Rounds do not require physical reporting to different institutions since the whole process of upgrade and documents submission takes place through official candidate portal.