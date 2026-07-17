NEET UG 2026 Toppers List: Full List of Top 138 Candidates Scoring 690 Plus Marks

NEET UG 2026 Toppers List: After the official announcement of the Re-NEET UG 2026 result, the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced a detailed master list that showcased the top performers of the country. In the extremely competitive academic cycle after the country-wide re-examination, 138 candidates were able to clear the extremely difficult benchmark of securing 690 or more marks out of a total of 720. At the top of the national merit list in the current academic cycle, two extremely brilliant students from Punjab and Haryana, namely, Aryan Gupta and Panshul Bansal emerged as the ultimate winners by grabbing the prestigious AIR-1 rank, scoring an excellent total of 715 marks.

Further emphasising the extremely compressed score pattern of the topmost rankers, 19 candidates were able to clear the extremely difficult threshold of 700 marks. In the analysis of the candidate profiles, it was found that over 93% of the above-mentioned 138 candidates cleared the extremely tough medical entrance exam in the first go itself without having drop years. Such clustering of extremely high scores among the top 1 percent of the candidates signifies the extreme level of competition during the seat filling phase for these top-notch rankers.