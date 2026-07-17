NEET UG 2026 Toppers List: Full List of Top 138 Candidates Scoring 690 Plus Marks
NEET UG 2026 Toppers List: The National Testing Agency released the official Re-NEET UG 2026 merit list, highlighting an elite pool of 138 candidates scoring 690+ marks. Aryan Gupta and Panshul Bansal topped nationwide with 715 marks. The compressed high-score distribution creates intense choice-filling competition for premier institutions like AIIMS New Delhi and MAMC.
NEET UG 2026 Toppers List: After the official announcement of the Re-NEET UG 2026 result, the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced a detailed master list that showcased the top performers of the country. In the extremely competitive academic cycle after the country-wide re-examination, 138 candidates were able to clear the extremely difficult benchmark of securing 690 or more marks out of a total of 720. At the top of the national merit list in the current academic cycle, two extremely brilliant students from Punjab and Haryana, namely, Aryan Gupta and Panshul Bansal emerged as the ultimate winners by grabbing the prestigious AIR-1 rank, scoring an excellent total of 715 marks.
Further emphasising the extremely compressed score pattern of the topmost rankers, 19 candidates were able to clear the extremely difficult threshold of 700 marks. In the analysis of the candidate profiles, it was found that over 93% of the above-mentioned 138 candidates cleared the extremely tough medical entrance exam in the first go itself without having drop years. Such clustering of extremely high scores among the top 1 percent of the candidates signifies the extreme level of competition during the seat filling phase for these top-notch rankers.
NEET UG 2026 Toppers List: Top Candidates Scoring 690+ Marks
The table below shows the verified structure of the Re-NEET 2026 toppers list as issued by the NTA, covering several states, categories, and top percentages:
|
All India Rank (AIR)
|
Candidate Name
|
Gender
|
Category
|
Percentile
|
State Pool
|
1
|
Aryan Gupta
|
Male
|
General
|
99.99990%
|
Punjab
|
2
|
Panshul Bansal
|
Male
|
General
|
99.99990%
|
Haryana
|
3
|
Uplakshya Goyal
|
Male
|
General
|
99.99985%
|
Rajasthan
|
4
|
Ayush Bhalotia
|
Male
|
General
|
99.99965%
|
Bihar
|
5
|
Kudale Shravani Krishna
|
Female
|
OBC-NCL
|
99.99965%
|
Maharashtra
|
6
|
Riya Ranjan
|
Female
|
OBC-NCL
|
99.99965%
|
Bihar
|
7
|
Aryan Dubey
|
Male
|
General
|
99.99965%
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
8
|
Geetansh Sarin
|
Male
|
General
|
99.99915%
|
Punjab
|
9
|
Gaurav Singh
|
Male
|
OBC-NCL
|
99.99915%
|
Rajasthan
|
10
|
Mohanish Maruti Bhosale
|
Male
|
General
|
99.99915%
|
Maharashtra
|
11
|
Abhilash
|
Male
|
OBC-NCL
|
99.99915%
|
Haryana
|
12
|
Venkatapathi Velayutham V A
|
Male
|
General
|
99.99915%
|
Tamil Nadu
|
13
|
Veeriahgari Sahyu
|
Male
|
General
|
99.99915%
|
Telangana
|
14
|
Patil Sarthak Mahesh
|
Male
|
General
|
99.99915%
|
Maharashtra
|
15
|
Krish Gupta
|
Male
|
General
|
99.99915%
|
Punjab
|
16
|
Kartik Chaudhary
|
Male
|
General
|
99.99915%
|
Rajasthan
|
17
|
Mansha Garg
|
Female
|
General
|
99.99915%
|
Haryana
|
18
|
Kritik Jain
|
Male
|
General
|
99.99905%
|
Rajasthan
|
19
|
Bura Sai Sharan
|
Male
|
OBC-NCL
|
99.99905%
|
Telangana
|
20
|
Vaishnavi Das
|
Female
|
General
|
99.99790%
|
Karnataka
|
21
|
Kandagatla Haneesh
|
Male
|
OBC-NCL
|
99.99790%
|
Telangana
|
22
|
Harshil Gupta
|
Male
|
General
|
99.99790%
|
Rajasthan
|
23
|
Manasvi Kulshrestha
|
Female
|
General
|
99.99790%
|
Haryana
|
24
|
Kashvi Dhall
|
Female
|
General
|
99.99790%
|
Delhi
|
25
|
Taha Samun Bhatia
|
Male
|
Gen-EWS
|
99.99790%
|
Gujarat
|
26
|
Patel Shaurya Bhavesh
|
Male
|
General
|
99.99790%
|
Gujarat
|
27
|
Srinika V
|
Female
|
General
|
99.99790%
|
Tamil Nadu
|
28
|
Sanidhya Kshitij Dongre
|
Male
|
General
|
99.99790%
|
Maharashtra
|
29
|
Ashi Goyal
|
Female
|
General
|
99.99790%
|
Punjab
|
30
|
Akshit Kumar Gaur
|
Male
|
General
|
99.99790%
|
Gujarat
|
31
|
Prakhar Bansal
|
Male
|
General
|
99.99790%
|
Rajasthan
|
32
|
Arnav Lahoti
|
Male
|
General
|
99.99790%
|
Maharashtra
|
33
|
Tembhurne Pranav Puranlal
|
Male
|
General
|
99.99790%
|
Maharashtra
|
34
|
Raushmit Gupta
|
Male
|
General
|
99.99790%
|
Maharashtra
|
35
|
Sabyasachi Laskar
|
Male
|
General
|
99.99790%
|
West Bengal
|
36
|
Namala Prerana
|
Female
|
General
|
99.99790%
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
37
|
Rudraksha Kochar
|
Male
|
General
|
99.99790%
|
Haryana
|
38
|
Andem Sai Charan Reddy
|
Male
|
General
|
99.99790%
|
Telangana
|
39
|
Ranveer Kumar
|
Male
|
General
|
99.99790%
|
Rajasthan
|
40
|
Satwik Patnaik
|
Male
|
General
|
99.99790%
|
Odisha
|
41
|
Aanvi Saxena
|
Female
|
General
|
99.99790%
|
Haryana
|
42
|
Mayuk Jayasimha
|
Male
|
General
|
99.99790%
|
Telangana
|
43
|
Hiya Jasmin Vasavada
|
Female
|
General
|
99.99770%
|
Gujarat
|
44
|
Madhvan Mahajan
|
Male
|
General
|
99.99770%
|
Chandigarh (UT)
|
45
|
Sudar A M
|
Male
|
General
|
99.99770%
|
Tamil Nadu
|
46
|
Aryaman Singh Solanki
|
Male
|
General
|
99.99770%
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
47
|
Daivik Middha
|
Male
|
General
|
99.99770%
|
Rajasthan
|
48
|
Suchita M
|
Female
|
General
|
99.99770%
|
Karnataka
|
49
|
Thejas Varun Reddy
|
Male
|
General
|
99.99770%
|
Delhi
|
50
|
Arnav Jindal
|
Male
|
General
|
99.99770%
|
Punjab
Re NEET 2026 State-wise Topper List
National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the state-wise toppers of NEET UG 2026 exam. Top rankers in the national level are Aryan Gupta from Punjab and Panshul Bansal from Haryana. Both of them got an impressive total score of 715 out of 720 marks. Below is the state-wise topper list along with AIR and categories:
|
State / Union Territory
|
State Topper
|
All India Rank (AIR)
|
Category
|
Punjab
|
Aryan Gupta
|
AIR 1
|
General
|
Haryana
|
Panshul Bansal
|
AIR 2
|
General
|
Rajasthan
|
Uplakshya Goyal
|
AIR 3
|
General
|
Bihar
|
Ayush Bhalotia
|
AIR 4
|
General
|
Maharashtra
|
Kudale Shravani Krishna
|
AIR 5
|
OBC-NCL
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Aryan Dubey
|
AIR 7
|
General
|
Tamil Nadu
|
Venkatapathi Velayutham V. A.
|
AIR 12
|
General
|
Telangana
|
Veerahgari Sahyu
|
AIR 13
|
General
|
Karnataka
|
Vaishnavi Das
|
AIR 20
|
General
|
Delhi
|
Kashvi Dhall
|
AIR 24
|
General
How to Download Re NEET 2026 Top 100 Rankers List PDF
To download the Re NEET 2026 Top 100 Rankers List PDF follow the steps given below:
- Open up your web browser and go to the official website of NTA.
- Observe carefully the public notices or latest news tab of the website.
- Click on the press release regarding the Re NEET 2026 results.
- Open the merit list file attached in the press release.
- Go through the pages to find out the official hundred ranks.
- Click on the download button to download the file.
NEET UG 2026: Top Colleges Accepting 690 Plus Marks
There is an extremely high chance of securing a seat in the best medical college for those who have secured more than 690 marks in Re-NEET UG 2026. However, owing to a high score cluster at this level (138 students scoring above 690 marks and 19 having scored more than 700 marks), choice filling needs to be done tactically.
The table given below provides information about the top medical colleges in India that can be secured with 690+ marks along with the All India Quota (AIQ) General category target rank cut-off:
|
Institute Name
|
Location
|
Expected Closing Rank Range
|
Admission Insight for 690+ Scorers
|
AIIMS New Delhi
|
New Delhi
|
1 – 50
|
Accessible only for the absolute top rankers (715/720 scorers).
|
Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC)
|
New Delhi
|
50 – 150
|
Highly competitive; secure for scorers with 705+ marks.
|
Vardhman Mahavir Medical College (VMMC)
|
New Delhi
|
100 – 200
|
Associated with Safdarjung Hospital; excellent clinical exposure.
|
JIPMER Puducherry
|
Puducherry
|
150 – 300
|
Elite central autonomous institute; highly accessible at 695+ marks.
|
ABVIMS & Dr. RML Hospital
|
New Delhi
|
150 – 250
|
Premium choice in the heart of Delhi with high patient load.
|
AIIMS Jodhpur
|
Rajasthan
|
350 – 400
|
The top-ranked choice among the newer AIIMS setups.
|
AIIMS Bhopal
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
500 – 650
|
Strongly preferred by North/Central India high-rankers.
|
University College of Medical Sciences (UCMS)
|
New Delhi
|
500 – 600
|
Easily attainable under the All India Quota for 690+ scorers.
|
AIIMS Bhubaneswar
|
Odisha
|
600 – 750
|
Premier option for eastern region candidates.
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.