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NEET UG 2026 Toppers List: Full List of Top 138 Candidates Scoring 690 Plus Marks

By Siddhi Sharma
Last Updated: Jul 17, 2026, 11:34 IST

NEET UG 2026 Toppers List: The National Testing Agency released the official Re-NEET UG 2026 merit list, highlighting an elite pool of 138 candidates scoring 690+ marks. Aryan Gupta and Panshul Bansal topped nationwide with 715 marks. The compressed high-score distribution creates intense choice-filling competition for premier institutions like AIIMS New Delhi and MAMC.

NEET UG 2026 Toppers List
NEET UG 2026 Toppers List

NEET UG 2026 Toppers List: After the official announcement of the Re-NEET UG 2026 result, the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced a detailed master list that showcased the top performers of the country. In the extremely competitive academic cycle after the country-wide re-examination, 138 candidates were able to clear the extremely difficult benchmark of securing 690 or more marks out of a total of 720. At the top of the national merit list in the current academic cycle, two extremely brilliant students from Punjab and Haryana, namely, Aryan Gupta and Panshul Bansal emerged as the ultimate winners by grabbing the prestigious AIR-1 rank, scoring an excellent total of 715 marks. 

Further emphasising the extremely compressed score pattern of the topmost rankers, 19 candidates were able to clear the extremely difficult threshold of 700 marks. In the analysis of the candidate profiles, it was found that over 93% of the above-mentioned 138 candidates cleared the extremely tough medical entrance exam in the first go itself without having drop years. Such clustering of extremely high scores among the top 1 percent of the candidates signifies the extreme level of competition during the seat filling phase for these top-notch rankers.

NEET UG 2026 Toppers List: Top Candidates Scoring 690+ Marks

The table below shows the verified structure of the Re-NEET 2026 toppers list as issued by the NTA, covering several states, categories, and top percentages:

All India Rank (AIR)

Candidate Name

Gender

Category

Percentile

State Pool

1

Aryan Gupta

Male

General

99.99990%

Punjab

2

Panshul Bansal

Male

General

99.99990%

Haryana

3

Uplakshya Goyal

Male

General

99.99985%

Rajasthan

4

Ayush Bhalotia

Male

General

99.99965%

Bihar

5

Kudale Shravani Krishna

Female

OBC-NCL

99.99965%

Maharashtra

6

Riya Ranjan

Female

OBC-NCL

99.99965%

Bihar

7

Aryan Dubey

Male

General

99.99965%

Uttar Pradesh

8

Geetansh Sarin

Male

General

99.99915%

Punjab

9

Gaurav Singh

Male

OBC-NCL

99.99915%

Rajasthan

10

Mohanish Maruti Bhosale

Male

General

99.99915%

Maharashtra

11

Abhilash

Male

OBC-NCL

99.99915%

Haryana

12

Venkatapathi Velayutham V A

Male

General

99.99915%

Tamil Nadu

13

Veeriahgari Sahyu

Male

General

99.99915%

Telangana

14

Patil Sarthak Mahesh

Male

General

99.99915%

Maharashtra

15

Krish Gupta

Male

General

99.99915%

Punjab

16

Kartik Chaudhary

Male

General

99.99915%

Rajasthan

17

Mansha Garg

Female

General

99.99915%

Haryana

18

Kritik Jain

Male

General

99.99905%

Rajasthan

19

Bura Sai Sharan

Male

OBC-NCL

99.99905%

Telangana

20

Vaishnavi Das

Female

General

99.99790%

Karnataka

21

Kandagatla Haneesh

Male

OBC-NCL

99.99790%

Telangana

22

Harshil Gupta

Male

General

99.99790%

Rajasthan

23

Manasvi Kulshrestha

Female

General

99.99790%

Haryana

24

Kashvi Dhall

Female

General

99.99790%

Delhi

25

Taha Samun Bhatia

Male

Gen-EWS

99.99790%

Gujarat

26

Patel Shaurya Bhavesh

Male

General

99.99790%

Gujarat

27

Srinika V

Female

General

99.99790%

Tamil Nadu

28

Sanidhya Kshitij Dongre

Male

General

99.99790%

Maharashtra

29

Ashi Goyal

Female

General

99.99790%

Punjab

30

Akshit Kumar Gaur

Male

General

99.99790%

Gujarat

31

Prakhar Bansal

Male

General

99.99790%

Rajasthan

32

Arnav Lahoti

Male

General

99.99790%

Maharashtra

33

Tembhurne Pranav Puranlal

Male

General

99.99790%

Maharashtra

34

Raushmit Gupta

Male

General

99.99790%

Maharashtra

35

Sabyasachi Laskar

Male

General

99.99790%

West Bengal

36

Namala Prerana

Female

General

99.99790%

Andhra Pradesh

37

Rudraksha Kochar

Male

General

99.99790%

Haryana

38

Andem Sai Charan Reddy

Male

General

99.99790%

Telangana

39

Ranveer Kumar

Male

General

99.99790%

Rajasthan

40

Satwik Patnaik

Male

General

99.99790%

Odisha

41

Aanvi Saxena

Female

General

99.99790%

Haryana

42

Mayuk Jayasimha

Male

General

99.99790%

Telangana

43

Hiya Jasmin Vasavada

Female

General

99.99770%

Gujarat

44

Madhvan Mahajan

Male

General

99.99770%

Chandigarh (UT)

45

Sudar A M

Male

General

99.99770%

Tamil Nadu

46

Aryaman Singh Solanki

Male

General

99.99770%

Madhya Pradesh

47

Daivik Middha

Male

General

99.99770%

Rajasthan

48

Suchita M

Female

General

99.99770%

Karnataka

49

Thejas Varun Reddy

Male

General

99.99770%

Delhi

50

Arnav Jindal

Male

General

99.99770%

Punjab

Re NEET 2026 State-wise Topper List

National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the state-wise toppers of NEET UG 2026 exam. Top rankers in the national level are Aryan Gupta from Punjab and Panshul Bansal from Haryana. Both of them got an impressive total score of 715 out of 720 marks. Below is the state-wise topper list along with AIR and categories:

State / Union Territory

State Topper

All India Rank (AIR)

Category

Punjab

Aryan Gupta

AIR 1

General

Haryana

Panshul Bansal

AIR 2

General

Rajasthan

Uplakshya Goyal

AIR 3

General

Bihar

Ayush Bhalotia

AIR 4

General

Maharashtra

Kudale Shravani Krishna

AIR 5

OBC-NCL

Uttar Pradesh

Aryan Dubey

AIR 7

General

Tamil Nadu

Venkatapathi Velayutham V. A.

AIR 12

General

Telangana

Veerahgari Sahyu

AIR 13

General

Karnataka

Vaishnavi Das

AIR 20

General

Delhi

Kashvi Dhall

AIR 24

General

How to Download Re NEET 2026 Top 100 Rankers List PDF

To download the Re NEET 2026 Top 100 Rankers List PDF follow the steps given below:

  • Open up your web browser and go to the official website of NTA.
  • Observe carefully the public notices or latest news tab of the website.
  • Click on the press release regarding the Re NEET 2026 results.
  • Open the merit list file attached in the press release.
  • Go through the pages to find out the official hundred ranks.
  • Click on the download button to download the file.

NEET UG 2026: Top Colleges Accepting 690 Plus Marks

There is an extremely high chance of securing a seat in the best medical college for those who have secured more than 690 marks in Re-NEET UG 2026. However, owing to a high score cluster at this level (138 students scoring above 690 marks and 19 having scored more than 700 marks), choice filling needs to be done tactically.

The table given below provides information about the top medical colleges in India that can be secured with 690+ marks along with the All India Quota (AIQ) General category target rank cut-off:

Institute Name

Location

Expected Closing Rank Range

Admission Insight for 690+ Scorers

AIIMS New Delhi

New Delhi

1 – 50

Accessible only for the absolute top rankers (715/720 scorers).

Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC)

New Delhi

50 – 150

Highly competitive; secure for scorers with 705+ marks.

Vardhman Mahavir Medical College (VMMC)

New Delhi

100 – 200

Associated with Safdarjung Hospital; excellent clinical exposure.

JIPMER Puducherry

Puducherry

150 – 300

Elite central autonomous institute; highly accessible at 695+ marks.

ABVIMS & Dr. RML Hospital

New Delhi

150 – 250

Premium choice in the heart of Delhi with high patient load.

AIIMS Jodhpur

Rajasthan

350 – 400

The top-ranked choice among the newer AIIMS setups.

AIIMS Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh

500 – 650

Strongly preferred by North/Central India high-rankers.

University College of Medical Sciences (UCMS)

New Delhi

500 – 600

Easily attainable under the All India Quota for 690+ scorers.

AIIMS Bhubaneswar

Odisha

600 – 750

Premier option for eastern region candidates.

Siddhi Sharma
Siddhi Sharma

Executive - Editorial

Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.

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First Published: Jul 17, 2026, 09:59 IST

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