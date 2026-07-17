Re-NEET 2026 Toppers List Released: Check Top Marks, Rankings, and State Wise Toppers

Re-NEET 2026 Toppers List: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the long-awaited results of the Re-NEET UG 2026 exam after conducting the re-test of this highly significant exam across the country on 21st June, 2026. While releasing the digital results cards, the apex body of testing also unveiled the complete National merit list consisting of the names of AIR toppers, state toppers, along with revised cut-offs in all categories. From the massive number of close to 20 lakhs of medical aspirants who had appeared for this tough entrance exam, there were a total of 11.21 lakhs of candidates who managed to cross the qualifying cutoff percentile of NEET.

The qualifying aspirants now stand officially eligible for participating in the subsequent counseling sessions for securing admission into the undergraduate MBBS, BDS, and AYUSH courses in leading medical colleges. With the publication of the updated data, the path ahead seems clearer than ever before for the Medical Counseling Committee (MCC), as well as for different state authorities to proceed with the process of centralized seat allotment.