Re-NEET 2026 Toppers List Released: Check Top Marks, Rankings, and State Wise Toppers
Re-NEET 2026 Toppers List: The National Testing Agency released the Re-NEET UG 2026 results and state-wise merit list following the June 21 re-test. Out of nearly 20 lakh applicants, 11.21 lakh qualified for MBBS, BDS, and AYUSH counseling. The announcement provides critical data for MCC and state boards to initiate centralized seat allotments.
Re-NEET 2026 Toppers List: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the long-awaited results of the Re-NEET UG 2026 exam after conducting the re-test of this highly significant exam across the country on 21st June, 2026. While releasing the digital results cards, the apex body of testing also unveiled the complete National merit list consisting of the names of AIR toppers, state toppers, along with revised cut-offs in all categories. From the massive number of close to 20 lakhs of medical aspirants who had appeared for this tough entrance exam, there were a total of 11.21 lakhs of candidates who managed to cross the qualifying cutoff percentile of NEET.
The qualifying aspirants now stand officially eligible for participating in the subsequent counseling sessions for securing admission into the undergraduate MBBS, BDS, and AYUSH courses in leading medical colleges. With the publication of the updated data, the path ahead seems clearer than ever before for the Medical Counseling Committee (MCC), as well as for different state authorities to proceed with the process of centralized seat allotment.
How To Check the Re-NEET 2026 Toppers List State-Wise?
To Check the Re-NEET 2026 Toppers List State-Wise follow the steps given below:
-
Go to your web browser and open the neet.nta.nic.in website.
-
Check the public notice section on the homepage for any latest press release.
-
Select the particular link that says Re-NEET 2026 State Toppers List PDF.
-
Be patient until the whole official merit list is downloaded.
-
Open the PDF file in any document viewer application.
-
Now find your state from the list of toppers.
Re-NEET 2026 Toppers List State-Wise
Below Mentioned are the top 10 state-wise toppers for the Re-NEET 2026:
|
sr. No.
|
Candidate Name
|
Gender
|
Category
|
Percentile
|
NEET Rank
|
State
|
1
|
SANKALP SANDEEP NAIK
|
Male
|
General
|
99.92530
|
1398
|
Foreign
|
2
|
MUHAMMAD AYAAN YUSUF KOLNAD
|
Male
|
OBC-NCL (Central List)
|
99.92530
|
1442
|
Foreign
|
3
|
DHRUV TRIPATHI
|
Male
|
General
|
99.58183
|
8339
|
ANDAMAN & NICOBAR ISLANDS
|
4
|
NAMALA PRERANA
|
Female
|
General
|
99.99790
|
36
|
ANDHRA PRADESH
|
5
|
LIRIK ETE
|
Male
|
ST
|
99.55378
|
8673
|
ARUNACHAL PRADESH
|
6
|
SHUBH PRASAD
|
Male
|
General
|
99.99310
|
133
|
ASSAM
|
7
|
AYUSH BHALOTIA
|
Male
|
General
|
99.99965
|
4
|
BIHAR
|
8
|
RIYA RANJAN
|
Female
|
OBC-NCL (Central List)
|
99.99965
|
6
|
BIHAR
|
9
|
MADHVAN MAHAJAN
|
Male
|
General
|
99.99770
|
44
|
CHANDIGARH (UT)
|
10
|
SHIPRAK GOYAL
|
Male
|
General
|
99.99310
|
117
|
CHHATTISGARH
Category-Wise Qualified Candidate Base
The NTA published the structure layout showing the number of candidates who met the minimum criteria against the following reserved/unreserved headings:
-
OBC-NCL: 5,12 Lakh candidates cleared
-
General category (UR): 2,91 Lakh candidates cleared
-
Scheduled Caste (SC): 1,59 Lakh candidates cleared
-
General EWS: 95,026 candidates cleared
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.