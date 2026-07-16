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NEET UG Result 2026 (OUT) LIVE: MBBS Cut-Off, Topper List, Re-Test Details Here

Sahil Behl
By Sahil Behl
Jul 17, 2026, 14:56 IST

The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the RE-NEET UG 2026 exam scorecard on its official website. Candidates can check or download their scorecards on the official website. Several students have reported an increase in their marks of up to 15, following the re-neet ug examination. 


NEET UG 2026 Result Out at neet.nta.nic.in
NEET UG 2026 Result Out at neet.nta.nic.in

HIGHLIGHTS

  • NEET UG 2026 RE Test result declared
  • Students can download their scorecard on the official website neet.nta.nic.in or via direct link here.
  • Aryan Gupta, Panshul Bansal jointly secured All India Rank (AIR) 1 With 715 Marks.

Re NEET Result 2026 Out: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the NEET UG 2026 re-examination result and final answer key. The result, cut-off and toppers list have been released, with Aryan Gupta and Panshul Bansal from Punjab and Haryana jointly securing the top rank with 715 out of 720 marks. A total of 11.21 lakh candidates have qualified this year out of nearly 20 lakh students who appeared for the re-examination on June 21. Candidates can download their scorecard from the official website or through the direct link below. The agency dropped one question from the examination, and 19 candidates scored more than 700 marks out of 720.

How to Download Re-NEET Result 2026?

  • Visit the official website: neet.nta.nic.in.
  • Click on "NEET (UG) 2026 Re-Examination Result".
  • Enter your application number and password.
  • Click on Submit.
  • Your scorecard will appear on the screen.
  • Download and save it for future reference.

Re-NEET 2026 Result Direct Download Link

Students Report Higher Scores Following NEET UG Re-Test; AIR 4’s Score Rises From 695 To 710 Marks

NEET UG 2026 Toppers: Meet Aryan Gupta, Panshul Bansal Who Secured AIR 1 With 715 Marks

NEET Result 2026: Key Highlights

ActivityDetails
Appeared Candidates 1,999,895
Qualified Candidates 1,121,185
AIR 1 Aryan Gupta (715 Marks, 99.999 Percentile)
AIR 2 Panshul Bansal (715 Marks, 99.999 Percentile)
AIR 3 Uplakshya Goyal (99.99985 Percentile)
Final Answer Key & Result Date July 16, 2026
Male Qualified Percentage 55.1%
Female Qualified Percentage 56.8%

NEET UG 2026 Highest Scorers

  • 19 candidates scored more than 700 marks out of 720.
  • 1,492 candidates scored 650 marks and above.
  • 10,160 candidates scored 600 marks and above.
  • 90,780 candidates scored 500 marks and above.

Re-NEET 2026 Toppers List Released: Check Top Marks, Rankings, and State Wise Toppers

NEET UG Government MBBS Cut-Off

Category 

Expected Marks Range

General (UR) 

550 – 600+ 

Other Backward Classes (OBC)

530 – 590 

Economically Weaker Section (EWS)

520 – 580 

Scheduled Caste (SC) 

420 – 490 

Scheduled Tribe (ST) 

400 – 480 

 

NEET UG 2026 Final Answer Key Released

The NEET UG 2026 re-test final answer key was released on July 16, following which the result was also declared. The National Testing Agency dropped one question from the examination.

Admission Cut-Off For MBBS Government Colleges

Re-NEET Result Download Links

ActivityDownload Link
NEET UG Scorecard 2026 Download Result
NEET UG 2026 Final Answer Key Download PDF
NEET UG 2026 Topper List Download PDF
NEET UG 2026 Official PDF Download PDF
LIVE UPDATES
Check Latest Updates Refresh
  • Jul 17, 2026, 14:56 IST

    NEET Result, Toppers: Ex-CM Arvind Kejriwal Congratulates AIR 1 Aryan

    "Congratulations Aryan for topping the NEET-UG exam. You have made Punjab proud. You are a true inspiration for lakhs of students across India. Many congratulations to all the students who did well. Keep making your parents, teachers, and country proud. To my dear children who fell short this time, do not lose heart at all. Work hard, and I am absolutely confident you will come back much stronger. " says Ex-CM Kejriwal on X.com.

  • Jul 17, 2026, 14:24 IST

    NEET Topper: Jharkhand topper Interview

    Gyanendra Garv has emerged as the Jharkhand topper in the NEET examination after scoring 676 marks NEET Topper, Gyanendra Garv says,

    "The first NEET exam was held on May 3. When it was cancelled, it came as a huge shock to everyone preparing for NEET. I was deeply disappointed and couldn't study for almost a week. Gradually, I had to regain my motivation and get back to my preparation. It takes two years of hard work to prepare for NEET; everything cannot be decided in just the last two or three months..."NEET Topper, Gyanendra Garv says to IANS. 

  • Jul 17, 2026, 13:51 IST

    NEET UG Result Live: Madhya Pradesh NEET topper

    Madhya Pradesh NEET topper Aaradhya Garg says, "My study pattern was not very different. I mostly followed the strategy guided by my teachers. The additional support I received was from my father, who guided me through meditation to help manage my stress levels. He always kept me calm and never pressured or scared me...'' Madhya Pradesh NEET topper Aaradhya Garg says to IANI. 

  • Jul 17, 2026, 13:43 IST

    NEET UG Result 2026: AIR 1's Father On His Son's Achievement

    NEET Rank 1 Aryan Gupta's father, Dr Sachin Gupta, says, "This year my younger son has secured Rank 1, and last year my elder son secured Rank 54. Aryan will join AIIMS, Delhi. Nothing can be better than having able kids. We are a family of doctors, and naturally both my children selected the same field as us."

  • Jul 17, 2026, 13:24 IST

    NEET UG Result 2026 Live: AIR 2 Panshul Bansal On His Achievement

    AIR 2 Panshul Bansal, says, "I secured AIR 2 in NEET 2026. I would like to tell all aspirants to keep giving their 100%, study with dedication, and maintain consistency throughout the two years. You will definitely get the results, just as I did..." 


  • Jul 17, 2026, 13:21 IST

    NEET UG Topper 2026: AIR 1 Aryan Aims To Become Oncologist

    Aryan Gupta from Ludhiana secures Rank 1 in re-NEET 2026 examination, celebrates with his parents.

    He says, "I have secured 715 marks out of 720. I studied a lot. I am happy to get the result of the hard work I have put in. Both my parents are doctors, and my elder is pursuing his MBBS after securing AIR 54. I always used to follow what my teachers taught. I will join AIIMS Delhi, and hopefully I will become an Oncologist." according to ANI. 

  • Jul 17, 2026, 13:18 IST

    NEET Toppers: Hadiya Nisar Tops Jammu And Kashmir With AIR 99

    Hadiya Nisar becomes highest-ranked candidate from Jammu and Kashmir, securing All India Rank (AIR) 99 with a 99.9931 percentile in NEET UG 2026.

    Hadiya’s father Nisar Ahmed and mother Zubia, said they are extremely happy and proud of her achievement, describing it as a proud moment for the entire family. They credited her success to her hard work and encouraged NEET aspirants to stay focused, disciplined, and dedicated to their studies.

  • Jul 17, 2026, 13:13 IST

    NEET Result 2026 LIVE: NEET 2026 Cut-Off Sees A Sharp Increase, Know What It Means

    The NEET qualifying percentile is the same every year for each category, but the percentile changes based on the marks obtained by the candidates. Read more here

  • Jul 17, 2026, 12:57 IST

    NEET UG Re-Test Result: AIR 3 From Rajasthan Says He Used To Study 10-12 Hours

    Uplakshya Goyal from Jaipur secures All India Rank 3 (AIR 3) in NEET-UG 2026 exam; scores 711 out of 720 marks and achieved All India Rank.

    On the achievement, Uplakshya says, "It feels really great. More than anything, I feel extremely happy for my parents because they have always supported me. Seeing this result has made my mom and dad so happy, which in turn makes me very happy. I used to study for about 10 to 12 hours a day. Sometimes it was a bit more, and occasionally it was a little less." sayd Goyal to PTI. 

  • Jul 17, 2026, 12:36 IST

    NEET Toppers: AIR 4 Interview

    The All Indian Rank (AIR) 4 achiever Ayush Balotia, said he had scored 695 marks in the main examination, held on May 3, 2026, while in the re-examination, he scored 710. Ayush said that he used to study for six hours and used to study for another two to two and an hour after having dinner at a mess. 

    "My coaching classes used to be from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. After that, I would go to the mess for dinner, then study for around two to two-and-a-half hours. After that, I would check my phone for a while and then go to sleep," he told IANS. 


  • Jul 17, 2026, 12:30 IST

    NEET UG Result 2026 LIVE: 19 Candidates Score Above 700

    •  19 candidates scored above 700 out of 720.
    •  1,492 candidates scored 650 and above.
    •   10,160 candidates scored 600 and above. 
    •  90,780 candidates scored 500 and above. 

  • Jul 17, 2026, 12:30 IST

    NEET Result 2026: MBBS Government College Cut-Off

    Category 

    Expected Marks Range

    General (UR) 

    550 – 600+ 

    Other Backward Classes (OBC)

    530 – 590 

    Economically Weaker Section (EWS)

    520 – 580 

    Scheduled Caste (SC) 

    420 – 490 

    Scheduled Tribe (ST) 

    400 – 480 
  • Jul 17, 2026, 11:56 IST

    NEET UG Re-Test Results: Rank Improved, Score Decreased

    Kritika Jain, who secured AIR 18 in re-NEET, said that in the previous exam held on May 3, he had scored 705 and in the re-examination, he scored 701. Still, his rank improved, he said. 

     
  • Jul 17, 2026, 11:47 IST

    NEET Result Live: Another Student Reports Increase In Marks

    Kartik Chaudhary, who secured AIR 16, also said the NEET re-exam turned out to be "more favourable" for him.

    "In the first exam, I had scored 700, and this time I scored 705. With the 705, I got AIR 16, which is a very good rank." he said to news agency IANS.

  • Jul 17, 2026, 11:36 IST

    NEET UG Re-Test Results: AIR 4's Score Increases By 15 Marks

    Ayush Balotia, who secured AIR 4 in re-NEET, had scored 695 in the previously cancelled exam and scored 710 this time.

  • Jul 17, 2026, 11:29 IST

    NEET Result 2026: Admission And Qualifying Cut-Off

    Students must note that the admission cut-off is used to determine a candidate's eligibility for admission into government medical colleges, while the qualifying cut-off measures candidates eligibility to pass the NEET UG examination. 

     
     
     
  • Jul 17, 2026, 11:24 IST

    NEET Result 2026 LIVE: 10,160 Candidates cored Above 600

    Students aim to secure admission into top government colleges for their MBBS programme. However, the competition remains intense this year also, as 10,160 candidates have scored 600 marks and above, while 1,492 candidates scored 650 marks and above. 

  • Jul 17, 2026, 11:20 IST

    NEET Result 2026: Scorecard Download Direct Link

    The NTA released the NEET UG 2026 result on July 16, 2026, at late night. Students can check and download the direct link to check scorecard here

  • Jul 17, 2026, 11:12 IST

    NEET Result 2026 LIVE: More Female Candidates Qualify This Year

    The number of females participating in this year was higher as compared to males. A total of 11,52,152 girl students appeared for the examination, of which  6,54,049 qualified, amounting to 58 per cent. The number of male students appearing and qualifying stood at 8,47,732 and  4,67,134.  


  • Jul 17, 2026, 10:59 IST

    NEET Statistics: Registrations Over Years

    Overall, NEET (UG) registrations stood at 15,19,375 in 2019, 15,97,435 in 2020, 11,53,924 in 2021, 18,72,343 in 2022, 20,38,596 in 2023, 24,06,079 in 2024, 22,76,069 in 2025, and 22,79,743 in 2026.

  • Jul 17, 2026, 10:53 IST

    NEET UG Result 2026 LIVE: Number of SC Registered Candidates Over The Years

    Scheduled Caste (SC): Registrations stood at 2,11,303 in 2019, 2,21,253 in 2020, 2,35,667 in 2021, 2,68,750 in 2022, 2,94,995 in 2023, 3,56,727 in 2024, 3,33,646 in 2025, and 3,45,519 in 2026.

  • Jul 17, 2026, 10:46 IST

    NEET Result 2026: Category-wise qualified candidates

     • General: 2.91 lakh

     • OBC-NCL: 5.12 lakh 

    • SC: 1.59 lakh 

    • ST: 63,716

     • Gen-EWS: 95,026

     • PwBD: 3,666

     • PwD: 303 


  • Jul 17, 2026, 10:38 IST

    NEET Result Live: Number of Registered ST Candidates Over The Years

    The number of registered Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates was 96,456 in 2019, 1,00,519 in 2020, 1,00,900 in 2021, 1,13,830 in 2022, 1,26,121 in 2023, 1,57,115 in 2024, 1,50,224 in 2025, and 1,51,366 in 2026.

  • Jul 17, 2026, 10:08 IST

    NEET Result 2026: NEET State-Wise Toppers

    NEET Rank 

    Percentile 

    Candidate Name 

    State

    1398

    99.92530

    SANKALP SANDEEP NAIK

    Foreign

    1442

    99.92530

    MUHAMMAD AYAAN YUSUF KOLNAD

    Foreign

    8339

    99.58183

    DHRUV TRIPATHI

    ANDAMAN & NICOBAR ISLANDS

    36

    99.99790

    NAMALA PRERANA

    ANDHRA PRADESH

    8673

    99.55378

    LIRIK ETE

    ARUNACHAL PRADESH

    133

    99.99310

    SHUBH PRASAD

    ASSAM

    4

    99.99965

    AYUSH BHALOTIA

    BIHAR

    6

    99.99965

    RIYA RANJAN

    BIHAR

    44

    99.99770

    MADHVAN MAHAJAN

    CHANDIGARH (UT)
  • Jul 17, 2026, 09:50 IST

    Re-NEET Result LIVE: NEET Cut-Off For MBBS Government Colleges

    Category 

    Expected Marks Range

    General (UR) 

    550 – 600+ 

    Other Backward Classes (OBC)

    530 – 590 

    Economically Weaker Section (EWS)

    520 – 580 

    Scheduled Caste (SC) 

    420 – 490 

    Scheduled Tribe (ST) 

    400 – 480 
  • Jul 17, 2026, 09:44 IST

    NEET UG Result 2026 Details: Category-Wise Qualifying Cut-Off

    Category

    Cut-Off Marks

    Appeared Candidates

    UR/EWS 

    715-213  

    9,96,935 

    OBC

    212-177 

    81,111 

    SC

    212-177 

    29,947 

    ST 

    212-177 

    12,452 

    UR/EWS & PwBD 

    212-194

    480 

    OBC & PwBD 

    193-177

    185 

    SC & PwBD 

    193-177

    64 

    ST & PwBD 

    191-177 

    11
  • Jul 17, 2026, 09:34 IST

    NEET Result 2026 LIVE: More Than 90,000 Students Scored Above 500 Marks

    A total of 90,780 candidates have scored 500 marks and above.

  • Jul 17, 2026, 09:29 IST

    NEET Result 2026: Top Scorers Percentile

    The top two scorers- AIR 1 and AIR 2 secured a staggering 99.9999 percentile. ARYAN GUPTA and Panshul Bansal scored 715 marks out of 720.

  • Jul 17, 2026, 08:29 IST

    NEET UG Result 2026: Can Your Apply For Re-Evaluation?

    Students must note that any kind of re-evaluation is not allowed after the declaration of NEET UG results, as prohibited by NTA. 

  • Jul 17, 2026, 08:13 IST

    NEET UG Re-Exam Cut-Off 2026 Official

    Category 

    Percentile Cut-Off

    Cut-Off Marks 

    UR/EWS 

    50th percentile 

    715-213  

    OBC

    40th percentile 

    212-177 

    SC

    40th percentile 

    212-177 

    ST 

    40th percentile 

    212-177 
  • Jul 17, 2026, 08:04 IST

    NEET UG 2026: Number of Qualified Candidates Decline As Compared To Last Year?

    Of the around 22 lakh candidates appeared, more than 12 lakh candidates had qualified in 2025. In 2026, 11.21 lakh candidates have qualified, of the nearly 20 lakh who appeared.


  • Jul 17, 2026, 07:41 IST

    NEET UG Result 2026: Topper List, State-Wise Toppers Out

    SANKALP SANDEEP NAIK and MUHAMMAD AYAAN YUSUF KOLNAD, from Foreign secured 1,398 rank and 1442 rank, respectively. DHRUV TRIPATHI, from ANDAMAN & NICOBAR ISLANDS secured 8339 rank.

    Complete Toppers List Here - Check Here

  • Jul 17, 2026, 07:40 IST

    RE-NEET UG Result 2026: MCC NEET UG Counselling

    Counselling for the All-India Quota in MBBS/BDS is conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). State quotas are conducted by respective State authorities. Candidates should rely only on official websites: neet.nta.nic.in, mcc.nic.in and State counselling portals. Candidates are cautioned against fraudulent calls, messages or websites offering admission, seat blocking or score improvement. NTA does not contact candidates seeking money or credentials. Suspicious communication may be reported at neetug2026@nta.ac.in or 011-40759000.

     

  • Jul 17, 2026, 07:35 IST

    NEET UG Result 2026 LIVE: Toppers Belong From Punjab And Haryana

    The highest score of 715 out of 720 was obtained jointly by Aryan Gupta (Punjab) and Panshul Bansal (Haryana). 


  • Jul 17, 2026, 07:20 IST

    NEET UG 2026 Result: Highest Scorers

    Highest Scorers 

    •  19 candidates scored above 700 out of 720.
    •  1,492 candidates scored 650 and above.
    •   10,160 candidates scored 600 and above. 
    • 90,780 candidates scored 500 and above. 

  • Jul 17, 2026, 06:53 IST

    NEET Toppers: 138 candidates scored above 690 marks out of 720.

    138 candidates scored above 690 marks out of 720. Of these:

    • Over 93 per cent appeared for NEET (UG) for the first time.

    • 99 per cent are between 17 and 19 years of age. 


  • Jul 17, 2026, 06:30 IST

    Re NEET Result Live: Top Performers Among 17-19 Years of Age

    Close to 20 lakh candidates appeared and 11.21 lakh qualified. Candidates appeared from every State and Union Territory of the country, in 13 languages. More than 58 per cent of the qualified candidates are women. The majority of the top-performing candidates are between 17 and 19 years of age. 


  • Jul 17, 2026, 06:04 IST

    NEET UG Result 2026 LIVE: What's Next After Results?

    Admission to MBBS, BDS, BSc, etc., are based on the NEET counselling process which is conducted after the declaration of results. One question that students must be thinking is what after NEET result 2026? Jagran Josh has answered this for the candidates in the article below. 


  • Jul 17, 2026, 05:35 IST

    Re NEET Result 2026: Category-wise qualified candidates:

    • General: 2.91 lakh

    • OBC-NCL: 5.12 lakh

    • SC: 1.59 lakh

    • ST: 63,716

    • Gen-EWS:95,026

    • PwBD: 3,666

  • Jul 17, 2026, 05:01 IST

    NEET Result 2026 LIVE: Toppers were recorded from all states and UNs

    The NTA said, all the state and Union Territories recorded a number of toppers in this year's NEET UG Examination. 

  • Jul 17, 2026, 04:35 IST

    NEET UG Result Live: Conducted In 13 Languages

    NEET (UG) 2026 was conducted in 13 languages: Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu and English.

  • Jul 17, 2026, 01:01 IST

    Re NEET Result 2026 LIVE: 11.21 Lakh Candidates Qualify

    11.21 lakh candidates have qualified, out of nearly 20 lakh candidates who appeared. 


  • Jul 17, 2026, 00:22 IST

    NEET UG 2026 Result Live: How To Download Scorecard?

    Students can download their scorecard on the official website neet.nta.nic.in using their application number and password. Direct link to check scorecard here - NEET UG 2026 Result Download Link

  • Jul 17, 2026, 00:20 IST

    NEET UG Result 2026 LIVE: Whats Next After Result?

    Students will be required to appear for the counselling process which will determine the eligibility for their admissions into respective colleges. 

  • Jul 16, 2026, 23:54 IST

    NEET UG Result: Toppers Marks

    Aryan Gupta, Panshul Bansal jointly secured All India Rank (AIR) 1 With 715 Marks.

  • Jul 16, 2026, 23:53 IST

    NEET UG Result LIVE: Scorecard Download Link Here

    Check the direct link to download your scorecard here - RE NEET UG Scorecard Download Link

What After NEET UG Results?

Candidates who have qualified will be required to participate in the counselling process, held for admission. The admission process is conducted under state quota and All India Quota (AIQ), which hold 85 per cent and 15 per cent seats, respectively. Admission to state seats is conducted by the state counselling authorities, while the AIQ quota is released by NTA. 

Sahil Behl
Sahil Behl

Executive - Editorial

Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV's Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department's social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy.

Sahil holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.

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