NEET UG Result 2026 (OUT) LIVE: MBBS Cut-Off, Topper List, Re-Test Details Here

Jul 17, 2026, 14:24 IST

Gyanendra Garv has emerged as the Jharkhand topper in the NEET examination after scoring 676 marks NEET Topper, Gyanendra Garv says,

"The first NEET exam was held on May 3. When it was cancelled, it came as a huge shock to everyone preparing for NEET. I was deeply disappointed and couldn't study for almost a week. Gradually, I had to regain my motivation and get back to my preparation. It takes two years of hard work to prepare for NEET; everything cannot be decided in just the last two or three months..."NEET Topper, Gyanendra Garv says to IANS.