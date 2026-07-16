NEET UG Result 2026 (OUT) LIVE: MBBS Cut-Off, Topper List, Re-Test Details Here

Re NEET Result 2026 Out: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the NEET UG 2026 re-examination result and final answer key. The result, cut-off and toppers list have been released, with Aryan Gupta and Panshul Bansal from Punjab and Haryana jointly securing the top rank with 715 out of 720 marks. A total of 11.21 lakh candidates have qualified this year out of nearly 20 lakh students who appeared for the re-examination on June 21. Candidates can download their scorecard from the official website or through the direct link below. The agency dropped one question from the examination, and 19 candidates scored more than 700 marks out of 720.
How to Download Re-NEET Result 2026?
- Visit the official website: neet.nta.nic.in.
- Click on "NEET (UG) 2026 Re-Examination Result".
- Enter your application number and password.
- Click on Submit.
- Your scorecard will appear on the screen.
- Download and save it for future reference.
Re-NEET 2026 Result Direct Download Link
Students Report Higher Scores Following NEET UG Re-Test; AIR 4’s Score Rises From 695 To 710 Marks
NEET UG 2026 Toppers: Meet Aryan Gupta, Panshul Bansal Who Secured AIR 1 With 715 Marks
NEET Result 2026: Key Highlights
|Activity
|Details
|Appeared Candidates
|1,999,895
|Qualified Candidates
|1,121,185
|AIR 1
|Aryan Gupta (715 Marks, 99.999 Percentile)
|AIR 2
|Panshul Bansal (715 Marks, 99.999 Percentile)
|AIR 3
|Uplakshya Goyal (99.99985 Percentile)
|Final Answer Key & Result Date
|July 16, 2026
|Male Qualified Percentage
|55.1%
|Female Qualified Percentage
|56.8%
NEET UG 2026 Highest Scorers
- 19 candidates scored more than 700 marks out of 720.
- 1,492 candidates scored 650 marks and above.
- 10,160 candidates scored 600 marks and above.
- 90,780 candidates scored 500 marks and above.
Re-NEET 2026 Toppers List Released: Check Top Marks, Rankings, and State Wise Toppers
NEET UG Government MBBS Cut-Off
|
Category
|
Expected Marks Range
|
General (UR)
|
550 – 600+
|
Other Backward Classes (OBC)
|
530 – 590
|
Economically Weaker Section (EWS)
|
520 – 580
|
Scheduled Caste (SC)
|
420 – 490
|
Scheduled Tribe (ST)
|
400 – 480
NEET UG 2026 Final Answer Key Released
The NEET UG 2026 re-test final answer key was released on July 16, following which the result was also declared. The National Testing Agency dropped one question from the examination.
Admission Cut-Off For MBBS Government Colleges
NTA Declares Result of NEET (UG) 2026— National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) July 16, 2026
11.21 lakh candidates qualify;
Results declared in time for counselling and Medical College Admissions;
Toppers from almost all States and Union Territories;
More than 58 per cent of qualified candidates are women;
Examination conducted in…
Re-NEET Result Download Links
|Activity
|Download Link
|NEET UG Scorecard 2026
|Download Result
|NEET UG 2026 Final Answer Key
|Download PDF
|NEET UG 2026 Topper List
|Download PDF
|NEET UG 2026 Official PDF
|Download PDF