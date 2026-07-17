NEET 2026 Cut off Sees a Sharp Jump Across Categories, What It Means for MBBS Seats in Government Colleges
NEET cutoff 2026 has been released for General, OBC, SC, ST categories. This year recorded a sharp jump across categories, making this one of the most competitive cycles for MBBS candidates. Read the article below to know the NEET cutoff 2026 for MBBS government colleges, category-wise highest marks, toppers, etc.
National Testing Agency, NTA, has released the NEET UG result 2026 on July 16, 2026. This year, there has been a steep jump in NEET cutoff for all categories in comparison to previous years. The high NEET cutoff shows high competition for limited government MBBS college seats.
The NEET cutoff includes the category wise cutoff of General, OBC, SC, ST, PwD candidates and qualifying percentile, cutoff marks, number of candidates in each category. A total to 11.21 lakh candidates qualified the exam. Read the article below to know the NEET cutoff 2026 for each category, AIR toppers, etc.
NEET Cutoff 2026: Qualifying Percentile
The NEET qualifying percentile is the same every year for each category, but the percentile changes based on the marks obtained by the candidates. Take a look at the table below to know the NEET 2026 qualifying percentile for all categories:
|
Category
|
Qualifying Percentile
|
NEET 2026 Marks
|
General/ EWS
|
50th Percentile
|
715-213
|
OBC
|
40th Percentile
|
212-177
|
SC
|
40th Percentile
|
212-177
|
ST
|
40th Percentile
|
212-177
|
General /EWS- PwBD
|
45th Percentile
|
212-194
|
OBC & PwBD
|
40th Percentile
|
193-177
|
SC & PwBD
|
40th Percentile
|
193-177
|
ST & PwBD
|
40th Percentile
|
191-177
NEET Cutoff 2026 for MBBS Government Colleges
Medical Counselling Committee, MCC, will decide the actual MBBS NEET cutoff 2026 during the All India Quota (AIQ) and State Quota (SQ) counselling rounds. The fact that the qualifying cutoff has increased does not only mean that government MBBS colleges will have higher marks. Higher qualifying cutoff simply means that the students have performed better than the previous years and more candidates are eligible to take part in the counselling rounds at various NEET accepting government colleges.
The closing NEET cutoff is expected to increase because of the increase in number of high scoring candidates. A mere difference of 5-6 marks can translate into large rank gap.
Top MBBS government colleges in India such as AIIMS, Maulana Azad Medical College, SMS Medical College, etc., will be impacted by rank inflation. The competition is likely to become stiff. Border line candidates who have secured average marks, and were on the edge of securing a seat in the government colleges will be impacted the most.
Newly added government colleges are expected to witness a small increase because of lower closing ranks than the top MBBS colleges. So, the sharp rise in qualifying cutoff means, high compressed score distribution. Thus making government MBBS college admissions difficult, increase rank inflation and lays emphasis on counselling rounds.
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