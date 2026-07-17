NEET 2026 Cut off Sees a Sharp Jump Across Categories, What It Means for MBBS Seats in Government Colleges

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NEET cutoff 2026 has been released for General, OBC, SC, ST categories. This year recorded a sharp jump across categories, making this one of the most competitive cycles for MBBS candidates. Read the article below to know the NEET cutoff 2026 for MBBS government colleges, category-wise highest marks, toppers, etc.

National Testing Agency, NTA, has released the NEET UG result 2026 on July 16, 2026. This year, there has been a steep jump in NEET cutoff for all categories in comparison to previous years. The high NEET cutoff shows high competition for limited government MBBS college seats.

The NEET cutoff includes the category wise cutoff of General, OBC, SC, ST, PwD candidates and qualifying percentile, cutoff marks, number of candidates in each category. A total to 11.21 lakh candidates qualified the exam. Read the article below to know the NEET cutoff 2026 for each category, AIR toppers, etc. NEET Cutoff 2026: Qualifying Percentile The NEET qualifying percentile is the same every year for each category, but the percentile changes based on the marks obtained by the candidates. Take a look at the table below to know the NEET 2026 qualifying percentile for all categories:

Category Qualifying Percentile NEET 2026 Marks General/ EWS 50th Percentile 715-213 OBC 40th Percentile 212-177 SC 40th Percentile 212-177 ST 40th Percentile 212-177 General /EWS- PwBD 45th Percentile 212-194 OBC & PwBD 40th Percentile 193-177 SC & PwBD 40th Percentile 193-177 ST & PwBD 40th Percentile 191-177 NEET Cutoff 2026 for MBBS Government Colleges Medical Counselling Committee, MCC, will decide the actual MBBS NEET cutoff 2026 during the All India Quota (AIQ) and State Quota (SQ) counselling rounds. The fact that the qualifying cutoff has increased does not only mean that government MBBS colleges will have higher marks. Higher qualifying cutoff simply means that the students have performed better than the previous years and more candidates are eligible to take part in the counselling rounds at various NEET accepting government colleges.