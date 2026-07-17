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NEET 2026 Cut off Sees a Sharp Jump Across Categories, What It Means for MBBS Seats in Government Colleges

Saumya Jain
By Saumya Jain
Last Updated: Jul 17, 2026, 13:07 IST

NEET cutoff 2026 has been released for General, OBC, SC, ST categories. This year recorded a sharp jump across categories, making this one of the most competitive cycles for MBBS candidates. Read the article below to know the NEET cutoff 2026 for MBBS government colleges, category-wise highest marks, toppers, etc.

NEET UG 2026 Result; MBBS Cutoff for Government Colleges
NEET UG 2026 Result; MBBS Cutoff for Government Colleges
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National Testing Agency, NTA, has released the NEET UG result 2026 on July 16, 2026. This year, there has been a steep jump in NEET cutoff for all categories in comparison to previous years. The high NEET cutoff shows high competition for limited government MBBS college seats.
The NEET cutoff includes the category wise cutoff of General, OBC, SC, ST, PwD candidates and qualifying percentile, cutoff marks, number of candidates in each category. A total to 11.21 lakh candidates qualified the exam. Read the article below to know the NEET cutoff 2026 for each category, AIR toppers, etc.

NEET Cutoff 2026: Qualifying Percentile

The NEET qualifying percentile is the same every year for each category, but the percentile changes based on the marks obtained by the candidates. Take a look at the table below to know the NEET 2026 qualifying percentile for all categories:

Category

Qualifying Percentile

NEET 2026 Marks

General/ EWS

50th Percentile

715-213

OBC

40th Percentile

212-177 

SC

40th Percentile

212-177 

ST

40th Percentile

212-177 

General /EWS- PwBD

45th Percentile

212-194

OBC & PwBD

40th Percentile

193-177

SC & PwBD

40th Percentile

193-177

ST & PwBD

40th Percentile

191-177

NEET Cutoff 2026 for MBBS Government Colleges

Medical Counselling Committee, MCC, will decide the actual MBBS NEET cutoff 2026 during the All India Quota (AIQ) and State Quota (SQ) counselling rounds. The fact that the qualifying cutoff has increased does not only mean that government MBBS colleges will have higher marks. Higher qualifying cutoff simply means that the students have performed better than the previous years and more candidates are eligible to take part in the counselling rounds at various NEET accepting government colleges.

The closing NEET cutoff is expected to increase because of the increase in number of high scoring candidates. A mere difference of 5-6 marks can translate into large rank gap.

Top MBBS government colleges in India such as AIIMS, Maulana Azad Medical College, SMS Medical College, etc., will be impacted by rank inflation. The competition is likely to become stiff. Border line candidates who have secured average marks, and were on the edge of securing a seat in the government colleges will be impacted the most.

Newly added government colleges are expected to witness a small increase because of lower closing ranks than the top MBBS colleges. So, the sharp rise in qualifying cutoff means, high compressed score distribution. Thus making government MBBS college admissions difficult, increase rank inflation and lays emphasis on counselling rounds.

Also Read:

What After NEET 2026 Result: Counselling Dates, Rank, Admission Process

NEET 2026 Marks vs Rank: What AIR will get you 600 marks

NEET 2026 Result: Government MBBS College Cutoff

Saumya Jain
Saumya Jain

Chief Sub Editor

Saumya is an education journalist. with over 9 years of editorial experience. Saumya is the Chief Sub Editor at Jagran Josh. She has spent more than 6 years in creating research, student-friendly, and SEO-optimized educational content. She has the ability to transform complex information into easy-to-understand language.In her previous role at Shiksha, she created content for several management entrance exams, including CAT, XAT, and CUET. Besides this, she enjoys makeup artistry and cooking in her spare time.

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First Published: Jul 17, 2026, 13:07 IST

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