National Testing Agency, NTA, ha released the NEET UG 2026 result on July 16, 2026. 11.21 lakh candidates who have qualified the4 medical entrance exam can download their result and scorexard using their NEET applciation number and password. They should now start preparing for the NEET UG counselling process 2026.

Admission to MBBS, BDS, BSc, etc., are based on the NEET counselling process which is conducted after the declaration of results. One question that students must be thinking is what after NEET result 2026? Jagran Josh has answered this for the candidates in the article below.

Check: NEET UG 2026 Result Live Updates

NEET UG 2026 Result OUT; What Next?

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to know what to do now that the result is declared:

Download and Verify NEET UG 2026 Scorecard