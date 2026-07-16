NEET Result 2026 OUT; What Next? Counselling Dates, Documents Required, Admissions
NEET result 2926 is out. Check what to do next, including the NEET UG counselling process, registration, documents required, etc.
National Testing Agency, NTA, ha released the NEET UG 2026 result on July 16, 2026. 11.21 lakh candidates who have qualified the4 medical entrance exam can download their result and scorexard using their NEET applciation number and password. They should now start preparing for the NEET UG counselling process 2026.
Admission to MBBS, BDS, BSc, etc., are based on the NEET counselling process which is conducted after the declaration of results. One question that students must be thinking is what after NEET result 2026? Jagran Josh has answered this for the candidates in the article below.
Check: NEET UG 2026 Result Live Updates
NEET UG 2026 Result OUT; What Next?
Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to know what to do now that the result is declared:
Download and Verify NEET UG 2026 Scorecard
Candidates can download thei NEET UG scorecards 2026 at neet.nta.ac.in using their login details. Candidates should check their name, application number, roll number, marks, percentile, AIR rank, category rank and qualifying status after downloading. Take a printout of the scorecard.
Medical Counselling Committee to Release Counselling Schedule
The Medical Counselling Committee will release the counselling schedule for the qualifying canndidates. State colleges will also release their counselling scheduled for state quota admissions. Candidates should keep checking the official websites for schedule, choice filling process, etc.
Register for NEET Counselling
Once th counselling window opens, candidates should immediately register for the counselling process and complete the process online. They should choose and lock their choices before the deadline of their preferred colleges.
Check: NEET UG 2026 Toppers List, Category-Wise Percentile, Marks
NEET UG 2026 Counselling Schedule (Tentative)
Check the table below to know the tentative NEET counselling 2026 dates:
|Event
|Date
|Online registration begins
|Second week of August 2026
|Choice filling and locking
|Third week of August 2026
|Seat Allotment Process
|Last week of August 2026
|Final allotment result (Round 1)
|First week of September 2026
|Round 2 registration 2026
|Second week of September 2026
Documents Required for NEET Counselling
Following documents will be required for NEET 2026 counselling process:
- NEET UG 2026 scorecard
- NEET admit card 2026
- Class 10 and 12 marksheet and certificate
- Category certificate
- ID proof issued by Government of India
- PwD certificate
- Domicile certificate
Also Read: Meet Ayush Gupta and Panshul Bansal, who secured AIR 1 and 2 in NEET 2026
Chief Sub Editor
Saumya is an education journalist. with over 9 years of editorial experience. Saumya is the Chief Sub Editor at Jagran Josh. She has spent more than 6 years in creating research, student-friendly, and SEO-optimized educational content. She has the ability to transform complex information into easy-to-understand language.In her previous role at Shiksha, she created content for several management entrance exams, including CAT, XAT, and CUET. Besides this, she enjoys makeup artistry and cooking in her spare time.