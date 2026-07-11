RE-NEET UG Result 2026 Declared: NEET Toppers List Out, Check Marks & Category-Wise Percentile

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the NEET UG 2026 re-test scorecard, results with toppers list rank 1,2 & 3. Check last year's toppers name, ranks and percentile score details here. Check the direct link to download your scorecard and topper list here.

Re-NEET UG Result 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Re-NEET UG 2026 result soon, today, July 16, 2026. The agency also released a toppers list with All India Rank (AIR) 1, 2 and 3 candidates. Aryan Gupta, Panshul Bansal jointly secured All India Rank (AIR) 1 With 715 Marks. The qualifying cut-off for the General category is at 50th percentile and for other categories, it is 40th percentile. How to Check Re-NEET UG 2026 Toppers List? Follow the steps below to download the Re-NEET UG 2026 toppers list, result: Visit the official website of the NTA - neet.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on Re-NEET UG 2026 toppers, merit list.

The PDF containing the top rank holders’ details such as name, percentile, state and AIR will be downloaded.

Save the PDF for future reference.

Re-NEET UG Result Direct Download Link Re-NEET UG Topper List Download Link Re-NEET UG 2026 Qualifying Cutoff The Re-NEET UG qualifying cut-off is the minimum marks required by candidates for passing the examination. Category Percentile Cut-Off Cut-Off Marks (Expected) UR/EWS 50th percentile 720 – 138 OBC/SC/ST 40th percentile 137 – 108 UR/EWS - PwD 40th percentile 137 – 122 OBC/SC/ST - PwD 40th percentile 121 – 108 Admission Cut-Off For MBBS Government Colleges The admission cut-off, required for admission into government medical colleges, varies from the qualifying cut-off. Category Expected Marks Range General (UR) 550 – 600+ Other Backward Classes (OBC) 530 – 590 Economically Weaker Section (EWS) 520 – 580 Scheduled Caste (SC) 420 – 490 Scheduled Tribe (ST) 400 – 480

Re-NEET UG Result 2026: Marks vs Percentile Analysis Percentile means the percentage of students who scored equal to or less than you in the NEET UG examination, while marks reflect the actual score out of 720 recorded by you. Marks (Approximately) Percentile (Approximately) 715 - 720 99.999+ 690 - 710 99.990 - 99.998 650 - 689 99.900 - 99.989 600 - 649 99.500 - 99.899 550 - 599 98.500 - 99.499 500 - 549 97.000 - 98.499 450 - 499 94.000 - 96.999 400 - 449 90.000 - 93.999 - - 130 - 150 (Qualifying Marks) 50th (General) / 40th (Reserved) NEET UG Previous Year Toppers List and Marks Trend The marks for the NEET UG 2025 top 10 rank holders remained between 675 and 686 marks out of 720. In 2025, no one scored a perfect 720 marks, likely due to the question paper being tougher than last year. Mahesh Kumar secured the AIR 1 with 99.9999547 percentile, followed closely by Utkarsh Awadhiya and Krishang Joshi.

All India Rank (AIR) Percentile Score Name 1 99.9999547 686 Mahesh Kumar 2 99.9999095 682 Utkarsh Awadhiya 3 99.9998189 681 Krishang Joshi 4 99.9998189 681 Mrinal Kishore Jha 5 99.9996832 680 Avika Aggarwal 6 99.9996832 680 Jenil Vinodbhai Bhayani 7 99.9996832 680 Keshav Mittal 8 99.9996379 678 Jha Bhavya Chirag 9 99.9995474 675 Harsh Kedawat 10 99.9995474 675 Aarav Agrawal

AIIMS Colleges Opening, Closing Rank (Expected)

AIIMS Opening Rank Closing Rank AIIMS, New Delhi 1 47 AIIMS, Jodhpur 55 392 AIIMS, Bhubaneswar 60 706 AIIMS, Rajkot 93 1997 AIIMS, Bhopal 148 524 AIIMS, Nagpur 136 862 AIIMS, Mangalagiri 286 1357 AIIMS, Rishikesh 304 685 AIIMS, Guwahati 509 3177 AIIMS, Bilaspur 621 2183 AIIMS, Bathinda 653 1732 AIIMS, Raipur 710 1235 AIIMS, Gorakhpur 721 2091 AIIMS, Patna 725 1528 AIIMS, Kalyani 754 2276 AIIMS, Bibinagar (Hyderabad) 817 1782 AIIMS, Jammu 930 3384 AIIMS, Deoghar 2058 3164 AIIMS, Rae Bareli 2095 2600 AIIMS, Madurai 2126 3590