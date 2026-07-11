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RE-NEET UG Result 2026 Declared: NEET Toppers List Out, Check Marks & Category-Wise Percentile

Sahil Behl
By Sahil Behl
Last Updated: Jul 17, 2026, 08:43 IST

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the NEET  UG 2026 re-test scorecard, results with toppers list rank 1,2 & 3. Check last year's toppers name, ranks and percentile score details here. Check the direct link to download your scorecard and topper list here. 


RE-NEET UG Result 2026 Declared: NEET Toppers List Out, Check Marks & Category-Wise Percentile
RE-NEET UG Result 2026 Declared: NEET Toppers List Out, Check Marks & Category-Wise Percentile
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Re-NEET UG Result 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Re-NEET UG 2026 result soon, today, July 16, 2026. The agency also released a toppers list with All India Rank (AIR) 1, 2 and 3 candidates. Aryan Gupta, Panshul Bansal jointly secured All India Rank (AIR) 1 With 715 Marks. The qualifying cut-off for the General category is at 50th percentile and for other categories, it is  40th percentile. 

How to Check Re-NEET UG 2026 Toppers List?

 Follow the steps below to download the Re-NEET UG 2026 toppers list, result:

  • Visit the official website of the NTA - neet.nta.nic.in.
  • On the homepage, click on Re-NEET UG 2026 toppers, merit list.
  • The PDF containing the top rank holders’ details such as name, percentile, state and AIR will be downloaded. 
  • Save the PDF for future reference. 

Re-NEET UG Result Direct Download Link

Re-NEET UG Topper List Download Link

Re-NEET UG 2026 Qualifying Cutoff

The Re-NEET UG qualifying cut-off is the minimum marks required by candidates for passing the examination. 

Category 

Percentile Cut-Off

Cut-Off Marks (Expected)

UR/EWS 

50th percentile 

720 – 138 

OBC/SC/ST 

40th percentile 

137 – 108 

UR/EWS - PwD 

40th percentile 

137 – 122 

OBC/SC/ST - PwD 

40th percentile 

121 – 108 

Admission Cut-Off For MBBS Government Colleges

The admission cut-off, required for admission into government medical colleges, varies from the qualifying cut-off. 

Category 

Expected Marks Range

General (UR) 

550 – 600+ 

Other Backward Classes (OBC)

530 – 590 

Economically Weaker Section (EWS)

520 – 580 

Scheduled Caste (SC) 

420 – 490 

Scheduled Tribe (ST) 

400 – 480 

Re-NEET UG Result 2026: Marks vs Percentile Analysis

Percentile means the percentage of students who scored equal to or less than you in the NEET UG examination, while marks reflect the actual score out of 720 recorded by you. 

Marks (Approximately)

Percentile (Approximately)

715 - 720 

99.999+ 

690 - 710 

99.990 - 99.998 

650 - 689 

99.900 - 99.989 

600 - 649 

99.500 - 99.899 

550 - 599 

98.500 - 99.499 

500 - 549 

97.000 - 98.499 

450 - 499 

94.000 - 96.999 

400 - 449 

90.000 - 93.999 

-

-

130 - 150 (Qualifying Marks) 

50th (General) / 40th (Reserved) 

NEET UG Previous Year Toppers List and Marks Trend

The marks for the NEET UG 2025 top 10 rank holders remained between 675 and 686 marks out of 720. In 2025, no one scored a perfect 720 marks, likely due to the question paper being tougher than last year. Mahesh Kumar secured the AIR 1 with 99.9999547 percentile, followed closely by Utkarsh Awadhiya and Krishang Joshi. 

All India Rank (AIR) 

Percentile 

Score 

Name

1

99.9999547 

686 

Mahesh Kumar 

2

99.9999095 

682 

Utkarsh Awadhiya 

3

99.9998189 

681 

Krishang Joshi 

4

99.9998189 

681 

Mrinal Kishore Jha 

5

99.9996832 

680 

Avika Aggarwal 

6

99.9996832 

680 

Jenil Vinodbhai Bhayani 

7

99.9996832 

680 

Keshav Mittal 

8

99.9996379 

678 

Jha Bhavya Chirag 

9

99.9995474 

675 

Harsh Kedawat 

10

99.9995474 

675 

Aarav Agrawal


AIIMS Colleges Opening, Closing Rank (Expected) 


AIIMS

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

AIIMS, New Delhi

1

47

AIIMS, Jodhpur

55

392

AIIMS, Bhubaneswar

60

706

AIIMS, Rajkot

93

1997

AIIMS, Bhopal

148

524

AIIMS, Nagpur

136

862

AIIMS, Mangalagiri

286

1357

AIIMS, Rishikesh

304

685

AIIMS, Guwahati

509

3177

AIIMS, Bilaspur

621

2183

AIIMS, Bathinda

653

1732

AIIMS, Raipur

710

1235

AIIMS, Gorakhpur

721

2091

AIIMS, Patna

725

1528

AIIMS, Kalyani

754

2276

AIIMS, Bibinagar (Hyderabad)

817

1782

AIIMS, Jammu

930

3384

AIIMS, Deoghar

2058

3164

AIIMS, Rae Bareli

2095

2600

AIIMS, Madurai

2126

3590


NEET UG 2026 Counselling Process After Result

Candidates will be required to participate in the counseling process post announcement of the Re-NEET UG results. The admission to 15% All India Quota (AIQ) seats is managed by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) and the 85% State Quota is managed by individual state authorities. 

The counselling process involves registration, locking preferred choice of institute, courses, seat allotment process, following which you are required to visit the college for document verification. 


Sahil Behl
Sahil Behl

Executive - Editorial

Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV's Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department's social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy.

Sahil holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.

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First Published: Jul 11, 2026, 13:59 IST

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