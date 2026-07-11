RE-NEET UG Result 2026 Declared: NEET Toppers List Out, Check Marks & Category-Wise Percentile
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the NEET UG 2026 re-test scorecard, results with toppers list rank 1,2 & 3. Check last year's toppers name, ranks and percentile score details here. Check the direct link to download your scorecard and topper list here.
Re-NEET UG Result 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Re-NEET UG 2026 result soon, today, July 16, 2026. The agency also released a toppers list with All India Rank (AIR) 1, 2 and 3 candidates. Aryan Gupta, Panshul Bansal jointly secured All India Rank (AIR) 1 With 715 Marks. The qualifying cut-off for the General category is at 50th percentile and for other categories, it is 40th percentile.
How to Check Re-NEET UG 2026 Toppers List?
Follow the steps below to download the Re-NEET UG 2026 toppers list, result:
- Visit the official website of the NTA - neet.nta.nic.in.
- On the homepage, click on Re-NEET UG 2026 toppers, merit list.
- The PDF containing the top rank holders’ details such as name, percentile, state and AIR will be downloaded.
- Save the PDF for future reference.
Re-NEET UG Result Direct Download Link
Re-NEET UG Topper List Download Link
Re-NEET UG 2026 Qualifying Cutoff
The Re-NEET UG qualifying cut-off is the minimum marks required by candidates for passing the examination.
|
Category
|
Percentile Cut-Off
|
Cut-Off Marks (Expected)
|
UR/EWS
|
50th percentile
|
720 – 138
|
OBC/SC/ST
|
40th percentile
|
137 – 108
|
UR/EWS - PwD
|
40th percentile
|
137 – 122
|
OBC/SC/ST - PwD
|
40th percentile
|
121 – 108
Admission Cut-Off For MBBS Government Colleges
The admission cut-off, required for admission into government medical colleges, varies from the qualifying cut-off.
|
Category
|
Expected Marks Range
|
General (UR)
|
550 – 600+
|
Other Backward Classes (OBC)
|
530 – 590
|
Economically Weaker Section (EWS)
|
520 – 580
|
Scheduled Caste (SC)
|
420 – 490
|
Scheduled Tribe (ST)
|
400 – 480
Re-NEET UG Result 2026: Marks vs Percentile Analysis
Percentile means the percentage of students who scored equal to or less than you in the NEET UG examination, while marks reflect the actual score out of 720 recorded by you.
|
Marks (Approximately)
|
Percentile (Approximately)
|
715 - 720
|
99.999+
|
690 - 710
|
99.990 - 99.998
|
650 - 689
|
99.900 - 99.989
|
600 - 649
|
99.500 - 99.899
|
550 - 599
|
98.500 - 99.499
|
500 - 549
|
97.000 - 98.499
|
450 - 499
|
94.000 - 96.999
|
400 - 449
|
90.000 - 93.999
|
-
|
-
|
130 - 150 (Qualifying Marks)
|
50th (General) / 40th (Reserved)
NEET UG Previous Year Toppers List and Marks Trend
The marks for the NEET UG 2025 top 10 rank holders remained between 675 and 686 marks out of 720. In 2025, no one scored a perfect 720 marks, likely due to the question paper being tougher than last year. Mahesh Kumar secured the AIR 1 with 99.9999547 percentile, followed closely by Utkarsh Awadhiya and Krishang Joshi.
|
All India Rank (AIR)
|
Percentile
|
Score
|
Name
|
1
|
99.9999547
|
686
|
Mahesh Kumar
|
2
|
99.9999095
|
682
|
Utkarsh Awadhiya
|
3
|
99.9998189
|
681
|
Krishang Joshi
|
4
|
99.9998189
|
681
|
Mrinal Kishore Jha
|
5
|
99.9996832
|
680
|
Avika Aggarwal
|
6
|
99.9996832
|
680
|
Jenil Vinodbhai Bhayani
|
7
|
99.9996832
|
680
|
Keshav Mittal
|
8
|
99.9996379
|
678
|
Jha Bhavya Chirag
|
9
|
99.9995474
|
675
|
Harsh Kedawat
|
10
|
99.9995474
|
675
|
Aarav Agrawal
AIIMS Colleges Opening, Closing Rank (Expected)
|
AIIMS
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
AIIMS, New Delhi
|
1
|
47
|
AIIMS, Jodhpur
|
55
|
392
|
AIIMS, Bhubaneswar
|
60
|
706
|
AIIMS, Rajkot
|
93
|
1997
|
AIIMS, Bhopal
|
148
|
524
|
AIIMS, Nagpur
|
136
|
862
|
AIIMS, Mangalagiri
|
286
|
1357
|
AIIMS, Rishikesh
|
304
|
685
|
AIIMS, Guwahati
|
509
|
3177
|
AIIMS, Bilaspur
|
621
|
2183
|
AIIMS, Bathinda
|
653
|
1732
|
AIIMS, Raipur
|
710
|
1235
|
AIIMS, Gorakhpur
|
721
|
2091
|
AIIMS, Patna
|
725
|
1528
|
AIIMS, Kalyani
|
754
|
2276
|
AIIMS, Bibinagar (Hyderabad)
|
817
|
1782
|
AIIMS, Jammu
|
930
|
3384
|
AIIMS, Deoghar
|
2058
|
3164
|
AIIMS, Rae Bareli
|
2095
|
2600
|
AIIMS, Madurai
|
2126
|
3590
NEET UG 2026 Counselling Process After Result
Candidates will be required to participate in the counseling process post announcement of the Re-NEET UG results. The admission to 15% All India Quota (AIQ) seats is managed by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) and the 85% State Quota is managed by individual state authorities.
The counselling process involves registration, locking preferred choice of institute, courses, seat allotment process, following which you are required to visit the college for document verification.
Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV's Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department's social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy.
Sahil holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.