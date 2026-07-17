NEET UG 2026 Toppers: Meet Aryan Gupta, Panshul Bansal Who Secured AIR 1 With 715 Marks

Re NEET Toppers: Aryan Gupta and Panshul Bansal secured the top rank in this year’s NEET UG examination by scoring 715 out of 720 marks.

NEET UG Result 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the NEET UG re-examination 2026 results on July 16, 2026 (Thursday) late night. Two students jointly secured the top rank with 715 marks out of 720. Aryan Gupta from Punjab and Panshul Bansal from Haryana secured All India Rank (AIR) 1 and All India Rank (AIR) 2, as per the tie-breaking rule. This year, nearly 20 lakh students appeared, of which 11.21 lakh were deemed qualified. Of the 19,99,895 candidates who appeared, 1121185 qualified the examination. The number of females participating in this year was higher as compared to males. A total of 11,52,152 girl students appeared for the examination, of which 6,54,049 qualified, amounting to 58 per cent. The number of male students appearing and qualifying stood at 8,47,732 and 4,67,134.

NEET UG Toppers 2026 Aryan Gupta and Panshul Bansal secured the top rank in this year’s NEET UG examination by scoring 715 out of 720 marks. They belong to Punjab and Haryana, respectively and were followed by Uplakshya Goyal from Rajasthan and Ayush Bhalotia from Bihar. AIR 1 Aryan Gupta from Ludhiana says, "I have secured 715 marks out of 720. I studied a lot. I am happy to get the result of the hard work I have put in. Both my parents are doctors, and my elder is pursuing his MBBS after securing AIR 54. I always used to follow what my teachers taught. I will join AIIMS Delhi, and hopefully I will become an Oncologist." according to ANI. "I secured AIR 2 in NEET 2026. I would like to tell all aspirants to keep giving their 100%, study with dedication, and maintain consistency throughout the two years. You will definitely get the results, just as I did..." says AIR 2 Panshul Bansal to IANS.

The top two scorers - Aryan and Panshul, were awarded AIR 1 and AIR 2 respectively based on the tie-breaking scores. Aryan studied at the Allen Career Institute through distance learning, whereas Panshul Bansal is a regular classroom student at Allen for the past two years. Other Classroom students include Ayush Bhalotia, who secured All India Rank 4 with a score of 710 and Gaurav Singh with All India Rank 9. Allen Institute Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Nitin Kukreja congratulated all the students and their families on these outstanding results. NEET UG 2026 Qualifying Category-Wise Cut-Off The cut-off is the minimum qualifying marks required. Category Cut-Off Marks Appeared Candidates UR/EWS 715-213 9,96,935 OBC 212-177 81,111 SC 212-177 29,947 ST 212-177 12,452 UR/EWS & PwBD 212-194 480 OBC & PwBD 193-177 185 SC & PwBD 193-177 64 ST & PwBD 191-177 11