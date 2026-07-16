NEET UG 2026 Result OUT @neet.nta.ac.in; Direct Link, How to Download Scorecard

NEET UG Result 2026 has been released on July 16, 2026 by NTA at neet.nta.ac.in. Candidates who appeared for NEET exam 2026 can download their result using their login details, i.e. application number and password.

They can now download their revised Re NEET scorecards from the official portal. The updated Re NEET scorecard 2026 shows marks obtained in re-test, conducted on June 21, 2026, and will be considered for revised merit list and admission. 11.21 lakh candidates have qualified the NEET UG exam 2026, and more than 58% are women. Aryan Gupta, from Punjab scored the highest in NEET exam with a score of 715 out of 720.

NEET scorecard includes details such as subject-wise marks, total score, percentile, All India Rank (AIR), category rank, and qualifying status. Read the article below to know more.