NEET UG 2026 Result OUT @neet.nta.ac.in; Direct Link, How to Download Scorecard
The National Testing Agency has declared the Re-NEET result 2026 on July 16, 2026, soon after the release of final NEET answer key 2026. Candidates can chyeck their scorecard on the official website now that the link is active. Read below to know more.
NEET UG Result 2026 has been released on July 16, 2026 by NTA at neet.nta.ac.in. Candidates who appeared for NEET exam 2026 can download their result using their login details, i.e. application number and password.
They can now download their revised Re NEET scorecards from the official portal. The updated Re NEET scorecard 2026 shows marks obtained in re-test, conducted on June 21, 2026, and will be considered for revised merit list and admission. 11.21 lakh candidates have qualified the NEET UG exam 2026, and more than 58% are women. Aryan Gupta, from Punjab scored the highest in NEET exam with a score of 715 out of 720.
NEET scorecard includes details such as subject-wise marks, total score, percentile, All India Rank (AIR), category rank, and qualifying status. Read the article below to know more.
How to download Re-NEET Result 2026?
Candidates can check process below to know how to download the NEET result PDF 2026:
- Go to neet.nta.nic.in
- Click on result link
- Go through NEET result PDF
- Check NEET cutoff and toppers list
- Download and save it
Direct Link to Download NEET Result 2026
To download the Re-NEET Result 2026, candidates can click the link below: https://examinationservices.nic.in/ResultoService26/Ntnt/Login
NEET UG 2026 Result: Statistics
According to the official document:
- 20 lakh candidates appeared for NEET exam 2026
- 11.21 lakh candidates qualified
- Top performing candidates are majorly between age of 17 and 19 years.
- 138 candidates scored above 690 marks out of 720.
- 19 candidates scored above 700
Check the table below to know the total number of qualified candidates, category-wise:
|Category
|NEET UG 2025
|NEET UG 2026
|General
|338728
|291133
|OBC
|564611
|512014
|SC
|168873
|159296
|ST
|67234
|63716
|EWS
|97085
|95026
|1236531
|1121185
Also Read - NEET UG Toppers List 2026 AIR 1
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