Re NEET UG Result 2026: The Re-NEET UG 2026 results are expected to be declared by July 18, 2026, with over 20 lakh candidates awaiting for their scorecards. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release a topper list which will include All India Rank (AIR), candidate's percentile and their name. Students scoring 600 marks can expect an AIR of between 1,224 and 1,442, which entirely depends on the marks achieved by them and is affected by the difficulty of the examination and the number of candidates who appear. With these marks, students become eligible for more than 10 All India Institute of Medical Sciences, AIIMS colleges and several other top medical institutions. Your AIR Rank Based On Your NEET UG Marks Students can estimate their AIR based on their marks using the Jagran Josh rank predictor that estimates the rank range using advanced algorithms and historical counselling data. Candidates must note that in case two candidates secure the same marks, a tie-breaking rule may be applied.

The ranks of students heavily fluctuate depending on the candidate’s marks, such as those with 600 marks are likely to secure a rank between 1224 and 1442, while a slightly higher mark of 630 will help students secure rank between 575 and 601, showing the highly competitive nature of the examination. Students’ subjects are also considered while determining the rank in some cases. Biology is given more importance than Chemistry and Physics. Top Medical Colleges Including AIIMS You Can Get Into With 600 Marks The opening and closing ranks determine the highest and lowest rank students admitted into medical colleges under NEET UG counselling process. Top AIIMS admitting students into their Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) programmes with 600 marks include AIIMS Raipur, AIIMS Mangalagiri, AIIMS Bilaspur, AIIMS Rajkot with more than 25 other government and private institutions across India. Here is a list of best medical colleges across India with their opening and closing ranks you can consider for admission with 600 marks.

College Name Quota Opening Rank Closing Rank AIIMS Raipur Open Seat Quota 1224 1235 AIIMS Mangalagiri Open Seat Quota 1229 1357 AIIMS Patna Open Seat Quota 1238 1441 AIIMS Bibinagar (Hyderabad) Open Seat Quota 1244 1425 AIIMS Kalyani Open Seat Quota 1251 1382 AIIMS Bilaspur Open Seat Quota 1286 1328 AIIMS Rajkot Open Seat Quota 1332 1394 AIIMS Gorakhpur Open Seat Quota 1339 1374 AIIMS Guwahati Open Seat Quota 1346 1346 AIIMS Bathinda Open Seat Quota 1387 1390 Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, AMU Open Seat Quota 1423 1433 Lokmanya Tilak Municipal Medical College, Mumbai All India 1225 1249 King George's Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow All India 1231 143 NDMC Medical College, Delhi All India 1239 1239 Dr. B.S.A. Medical College, Delhi All India 1245 1245 Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research (IPGMER), Kolkata All India 1257 1257 Stanley Medical College, Chennai All India 1258 1258 Gandhi Medical College, Secunderabad All India 1260 1265 Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram All India 1281 1385 Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute, Bengaluru All India 1287 1338 Grant Medical College & Sir J. J. Hospital, Mumbai All India 1292 1292 MGM Medical College, Indore All India 1295 1295 Government Medical College, Omandurar, Chennai All India 1296 1296 Medical College, Baroda All India 1300 1300 Dr. S. N. Medical College, Jodhpur All India 1314 1412 Coimbatore Medical College All India 1322 1322 Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College & Research Institute, Bengaluru All India 1344 1344 RUHS College of Medical Sciences, Jaipur All India 1352 1352 Government Kilpauk Medical College, Chennai All India 1399 1413 Chengalpattu Medical College All India 1435 1435 Government Medical College, Surat All India 1436 1436 Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi Delhi University Quota 1228 1424 Kasturba Medical College, Manipal Deemed/Paid Seats Quota 1429 1429

ALSO READ | Got 550 Marks in NEET 2026? Check Your Expected Rank and MBBS Chances For NEET UG admissions, 85 per cent seats are reserved under the state quota, meaning the counselling process for both - private and government medical colleges admissions will be conducted for only the residents of the respective state, while the All India quota (AIQ) reserves 15 per cent for students from anywhere in India to apply for admission into government medical colleges. The AIQ seat list is released by the NTA, while respective states counselling authorities release the state quota seat list. The NEET UG re-test results are expected to be released on July 18, 2026. Students are advised to stay updated by regularly visiting the official website neet.nta.nic.in. To assess their ranks, students are advised to use the Jagran Josh rank predictor tool, which, based on advanced algorithms and official counselling data, estimates highly likely ranks.