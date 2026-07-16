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NEET 2026 Rank Predictor: What AIR To Expect If You Get 600 Marks, List Of Colleges And More

By Sahil Behl
Last Updated: Jul 17, 2026, 10:44 IST

NEET UG Result 2026: The AIR ranks of students heavily fluctuate depending on the candidate’s marks, such as those with 600 marks are likely to secure a rank between 1224 and 1442, while a slightly higher mark of 630 will help students secure rank between 575 and 601

NEET 2026 Rank Predictor: What AIR To Expect If You Get 600 Marks, List Of Colleges And More
NEET 2026 Rank Predictor: What AIR To Expect If You Get 600 Marks, List Of Colleges And More

Re NEET UG Result 2026: The Re-NEET UG 2026 results are expected to be declared by July 18, 2026, with over 20 lakh candidates awaiting for their scorecards. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release a topper list which will include All India Rank (AIR), candidate's percentile and their name. Students scoring 600 marks can expect an AIR of between 1,224 and 1,442, which entirely depends on the marks achieved by them and is affected by the difficulty of the examination and the number of candidates who appear. With these marks, students become eligible for more than 10 All India Institute of Medical Sciences, AIIMS colleges and several other top medical institutions. 

Your AIR Rank Based On Your NEET UG Marks

Students can estimate their AIR based on their marks using the Jagran Josh rank predictor that estimates the rank range using advanced algorithms and historical counselling data. Candidates must note that in case two candidates secure the same marks, a tie-breaking rule may be applied. 

The ranks of students heavily fluctuate depending on the candidate’s marks, such as those with 600 marks are likely to secure a rank between 1224 and 1442, while a slightly higher mark of 630 will help students secure rank between 575 and 601, showing the highly competitive nature of the examination. Students’ subjects are also considered while determining the rank  in some cases. Biology is given more importance than Chemistry and Physics. 

Top Medical Colleges Including AIIMS You Can Get Into With 600 Marks

The opening and closing ranks determine the highest and lowest rank students admitted into medical colleges under NEET UG counselling process. Top AIIMS admitting students into their Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) programmes with 600 marks include AIIMS Raipur, AIIMS Mangalagiri, AIIMS Bilaspur, AIIMS Rajkot with more than 25 other government and private institutions across India. Here is a list of best medical colleges across India with their opening and closing ranks you can consider for admission with 600 marks.

College Name

Quota

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

AIIMS Raipur

Open Seat Quota

1224

1235

AIIMS Mangalagiri

Open Seat Quota

1229

1357

AIIMS Patna

Open Seat Quota

1238

1441

AIIMS Bibinagar (Hyderabad)

Open Seat Quota

1244

1425

AIIMS Kalyani

Open Seat Quota

1251

1382

AIIMS Bilaspur

Open Seat Quota

1286

1328

AIIMS Rajkot

Open Seat Quota

1332

1394

AIIMS Gorakhpur

Open Seat Quota

1339

1374

AIIMS Guwahati

Open Seat Quota

1346

1346

AIIMS Bathinda

Open Seat Quota

1387

1390

Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, AMU

Open Seat Quota

1423

1433

Lokmanya Tilak Municipal Medical College, Mumbai

All India

1225

1249

King George's Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow

All India

1231

143

NDMC Medical College, Delhi

All India

1239

1239

Dr. B.S.A. Medical College, Delhi

All India

1245

1245

Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research (IPGMER), Kolkata

All India

1257

1257

Stanley Medical College, Chennai

All India

1258

1258

Gandhi Medical College, Secunderabad

All India

1260

1265

Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram

All India

1281

1385

Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute, Bengaluru

All India

1287

1338

Grant Medical College & Sir J. J. Hospital, Mumbai

All India

1292

1292

MGM Medical College, Indore

All India

1295

1295

Government Medical College, Omandurar, Chennai

All India

1296

1296

Medical College, Baroda

All India

1300

1300

Dr. S. N. Medical College, Jodhpur

All India

1314

1412

Coimbatore Medical College

All India

1322

1322

Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College & Research Institute, Bengaluru

All India

1344

1344

RUHS College of Medical Sciences, Jaipur

All India

1352

1352

Government Kilpauk Medical College, Chennai

All India

1399

1413

Chengalpattu Medical College

All India

1435

1435

Government Medical College, Surat

All India

1436

1436

Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi

Delhi University Quota

1228

1424

Kasturba Medical College, Manipal

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

1429

1429

ALSO READ | Got 550 Marks in NEET 2026? Check Your Expected Rank and MBBS Chances

For NEET UG admissions, 85 per cent seats are reserved under the state quota, meaning the counselling process for both - private and government medical colleges admissions will be conducted for only the residents of the respective state, while the All India quota (AIQ) reserves 15 per cent for students from anywhere in India to apply for admission into government medical colleges. The AIQ seat list is released by the NTA, while respective states counselling authorities release the state quota seat list. 

The NEET UG re-test results are expected to be released on July 18, 2026. Students are advised to stay updated by regularly visiting the official website neet.nta.nic.in. To assess their ranks, students are advised to use the Jagran Josh rank predictor tool, which, based on advanced algorithms and official counselling data, estimates highly likely ranks. 


Sahil Behl
Sahil Behl

Executive - Editorial

Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV's Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department's social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy.

Sahil holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.

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First Published: Jul 16, 2026, 14:54 IST

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