NEET 2026 Rank Predictor: What AIR To Expect If You Get 600 Marks, List Of Colleges And More
NEET UG Result 2026: The AIR ranks of students heavily fluctuate depending on the candidate’s marks, such as those with 600 marks are likely to secure a rank between 1224 and 1442, while a slightly higher mark of 630 will help students secure rank between 575 and 601
Re NEET UG Result 2026: The Re-NEET UG 2026 results are expected to be declared by July 18, 2026, with over 20 lakh candidates awaiting for their scorecards. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release a topper list which will include All India Rank (AIR), candidate's percentile and their name. Students scoring 600 marks can expect an AIR of between 1,224 and 1,442, which entirely depends on the marks achieved by them and is affected by the difficulty of the examination and the number of candidates who appear. With these marks, students become eligible for more than 10 All India Institute of Medical Sciences, AIIMS colleges and several other top medical institutions.
Your AIR Rank Based On Your NEET UG Marks
Students can estimate their AIR based on their marks using the Jagran Josh rank predictor that estimates the rank range using advanced algorithms and historical counselling data. Candidates must note that in case two candidates secure the same marks, a tie-breaking rule may be applied.
The ranks of students heavily fluctuate depending on the candidate’s marks, such as those with 600 marks are likely to secure a rank between 1224 and 1442, while a slightly higher mark of 630 will help students secure rank between 575 and 601, showing the highly competitive nature of the examination. Students’ subjects are also considered while determining the rank in some cases. Biology is given more importance than Chemistry and Physics.
Top Medical Colleges Including AIIMS You Can Get Into With 600 Marks
The opening and closing ranks determine the highest and lowest rank students admitted into medical colleges under NEET UG counselling process. Top AIIMS admitting students into their Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) programmes with 600 marks include AIIMS Raipur, AIIMS Mangalagiri, AIIMS Bilaspur, AIIMS Rajkot with more than 25 other government and private institutions across India. Here is a list of best medical colleges across India with their opening and closing ranks you can consider for admission with 600 marks.
|
College Name
|
Quota
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
AIIMS Raipur
|
Open Seat Quota
|
1224
|
1235
|
AIIMS Mangalagiri
|
Open Seat Quota
|
1229
|
1357
|
AIIMS Patna
|
Open Seat Quota
|
1238
|
1441
|
AIIMS Bibinagar (Hyderabad)
|
Open Seat Quota
|
1244
|
1425
|
AIIMS Kalyani
|
Open Seat Quota
|
1251
|
1382
|
AIIMS Bilaspur
|
Open Seat Quota
|
1286
|
1328
|
AIIMS Rajkot
|
Open Seat Quota
|
1332
|
1394
|
AIIMS Gorakhpur
|
Open Seat Quota
|
1339
|
1374
|
AIIMS Guwahati
|
Open Seat Quota
|
1346
|
1346
|
AIIMS Bathinda
|
Open Seat Quota
|
1387
|
1390
|
Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, AMU
|
Open Seat Quota
|
1423
|
1433
|
Lokmanya Tilak Municipal Medical College, Mumbai
|
All India
|
1225
|
1249
|
King George's Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow
|
All India
|
1231
|
143
|
NDMC Medical College, Delhi
|
All India
|
1239
|
1239
|
Dr. B.S.A. Medical College, Delhi
|
All India
|
1245
|
1245
|
Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research (IPGMER), Kolkata
|
All India
|
1257
|
1257
|
Stanley Medical College, Chennai
|
All India
|
1258
|
1258
|
Gandhi Medical College, Secunderabad
|
All India
|
1260
|
1265
|
Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram
|
All India
|
1281
|
1385
|
Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute, Bengaluru
|
All India
|
1287
|
1338
|
Grant Medical College & Sir J. J. Hospital, Mumbai
|
All India
|
1292
|
1292
|
MGM Medical College, Indore
|
All India
|
1295
|
1295
|
Government Medical College, Omandurar, Chennai
|
All India
|
1296
|
1296
|
Medical College, Baroda
|
All India
|
1300
|
1300
|
Dr. S. N. Medical College, Jodhpur
|
All India
|
1314
|
1412
|
Coimbatore Medical College
|
All India
|
1322
|
1322
|
Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College & Research Institute, Bengaluru
|
All India
|
1344
|
1344
|
RUHS College of Medical Sciences, Jaipur
|
All India
|
1352
|
1352
|
Government Kilpauk Medical College, Chennai
|
All India
|
1399
|
1413
|
Chengalpattu Medical College
|
All India
|
1435
|
1435
|
Government Medical College, Surat
|
All India
|
1436
|
1436
|
Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi
|
Delhi University Quota
|
1228
|
1424
|
Kasturba Medical College, Manipal
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
1429
|
1429
ALSO READ | Got 550 Marks in NEET 2026? Check Your Expected Rank and MBBS Chances
For NEET UG admissions, 85 per cent seats are reserved under the state quota, meaning the counselling process for both - private and government medical colleges admissions will be conducted for only the residents of the respective state, while the All India quota (AIQ) reserves 15 per cent for students from anywhere in India to apply for admission into government medical colleges. The AIQ seat list is released by the NTA, while respective states counselling authorities release the state quota seat list.
The NEET UG re-test results are expected to be released on July 18, 2026. Students are advised to stay updated by regularly visiting the official website neet.nta.nic.in. To assess their ranks, students are advised to use the Jagran Josh rank predictor tool, which, based on advanced algorithms and official counselling data, estimates highly likely ranks.
Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV's Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department's social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy.
Sahil holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.