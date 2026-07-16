Got 550 Marks in NEET 2026? Check Your Expected Rank and MBBS Chances

Re-NEET UG 2026: Scoring 550 marks out of 720 marks in NEET 2026 is quite a good achievement and certainly well above the qualifying marks. However, since the ranks of NEET vary every year based on the difficulty of the examination and the competition among candidates, it is very important to understand the latest trends to figure out your approximate rank that corresponds to the marks you have scored. According to difficulty levels of NEET UG 2026, a score of 550 can land you somewhere around All India Rank 25,000 - 40,000 in the General Category with 550 marks.

For estimating the chances of securing a seat in MBBS, candidates have to consider the counselling quota and state of domicile. Although scoring an All India Quota (AIQ) of 15% for securing a government medical college is very tough, the main emphasis will be on the remaining 85% State Quota. In states where cut-offs are relatively low, 550 marks will surely get you a government medical seat, whereas in competitive states, this score will directly land the candidate in prestigious private colleges and Deemed Universities.