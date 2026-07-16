Got 550 Marks in NEET 2026? Check Your Expected Rank and MBBS Chances
Securing 550 marks in NEET 2026 is quite a good performance and it gives you a tentative All India Rank of somewhere between 25,000 to 40,000. Even though getting a government seat through All India Quota 15% is very tough, your chances through 85% State Quota of government seats and private colleges are very good.
Re-NEET UG 2026: Scoring 550 marks out of 720 marks in NEET 2026 is quite a good achievement and certainly well above the qualifying marks. However, since the ranks of NEET vary every year based on the difficulty of the examination and the competition among candidates, it is very important to understand the latest trends to figure out your approximate rank that corresponds to the marks you have scored. According to difficulty levels of NEET UG 2026, a score of 550 can land you somewhere around All India Rank 25,000 - 40,000 in the General Category with 550 marks.
For estimating the chances of securing a seat in MBBS, candidates have to consider the counselling quota and state of domicile. Although scoring an All India Quota (AIQ) of 15% for securing a government medical college is very tough, the main emphasis will be on the remaining 85% State Quota. In states where cut-offs are relatively low, 550 marks will surely get you a government medical seat, whereas in competitive states, this score will directly land the candidate in prestigious private colleges and Deemed Universities.
Top NEET Colleges Accepting 500 Marks
Below Mentioned are the top NEET-accepting colleges with 500 Marks:
|
College Name
|
Course
|
Quota
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
ACSR Govt Medical College, Nellore
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
11975
|
12352
|
AGARTALA GOVT. MEDICAL COLLEGE
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
12341
|
12341
|
Andaman and Nicobar Islands Institute of Medical Sciences
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
11795
|
12014
|
Autonomous State Medical College, Etah
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
11605
|
11859
|
BANKURA SAMMILANI MEDICAL COLLEGE, Bankura
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
11714
|
11895
|
Barasat Government Medical College & Hospital
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
11775
|
11775
|
Bhima Bhoi Medical College & Hospital, Balangir
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
11827
|
11893
|
Bidar Institute of Medical Sciences, Bidar
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
11591
|
11883
|
C. Institute of Medical Sciences, Chamarajanagar
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
12130
|
12303
|
CHIKKABALLAPURA Institute of Medical Sciences
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
12127
|
12127
|
Government Medical College, Ananthapuram
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
11786
|
11786
|
Government Medical College, Anantnag
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
11596
|
12163
|
Government Medical College, Akola
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
11902
|
12259
|
Government Medical College, Banswara
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
11737
|
11845
|
Government Medical College, Baramulla
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
12135
|
12313
|
Government Medical College, Baran
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
11715
|
12166
|
Government Medical College, Kathua
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
11929
|
11929
|
Government Medical College, Kallakurichi
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
11602
|
11990
|
Government Medical College, Khandwa
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
11770
|
11960
|
Government Medical College, Nagapattinam
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
11982
|
12262
|
Government Medical College, Purnea
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
11672
|
11672
|
Government Medical College, Satna
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
11681
|
11681
|
Government Medical College, Sawai Madhopur
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
11726
|
11726
|
Government Medical College & District General Hospital, Ratnagiri
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
12093
|
12093
|
Government Medical College & General Hospital, Satara
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
11838
|
12178
|
Government Medical College & Hospital, Chandrapur
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
11601
|
12027
|
Government of Medical College & Hospital, Balasore
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
11639
|
11639
|
Goverment Medical College, Bettiah
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
12083
|
12354
|
GMC, Shahjahanpur
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
11666
|
11666
|
Haveri Institute of Medical Sciences
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
12288
|
12288
|
Jorhat Medical College & Hospital
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
11815
|
11815
|
Kodagu Institute of Medical Sciences
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
11600
|
12096
|
Lt. L A M Govt. Medical College, Raigarh
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
11606
|
12091
|
Midnapore Medical College
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
11857
|
12137
|
Pt. Raghunath Murmu Medical College, Baripada
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
12097
|
12097
|
RAICHUR Institute of Medical Sciences
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
12374
|
12388
|
Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences, Adilabad
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
12153
|
12389
|
Regional Institute of Medical Sciences, Imphal
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
12184
|
12184
|
Sheikh Bhikhari Medical College & Hospital, Hazaribag
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
11790
|
12056
|
Shri Bhausaheb Hire Government Medical College, Dhule
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
11891
|
12391
|
Soban Singh Jeena Government Institute of Medical Science & Research, Almora
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
11670
|
11917
|
SVIMS - Sri Padmavathi Medical College for Women, Tirupati
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
12064
|
12064
|
Swami Ramanand Tirth Rural Government Medical College, Ambajogai
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
12009
|
12009
|
Symbiosis Medical College for Women, Pune
|
MBBS
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
12004
|
12004
|
Virendra Kumar Sakhlecha Government Medical College, Neemuch
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
12370
|
12370
|
Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, AMU
|
MBBS
|
Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Quota
|
12112
|
12112
NEET 2026: Rank Predictor
Considering that lakhs of students fight for limited seats of MBBS and BDS courses, getting to know about your rank immediately after your NEET 2026 exam is a big advantage. The NEET 2026 Rank Predictor provided by Jagran helps to get rid of all uncertainty regarding the ranks. Our unique predictor provides you with an estimate of your AIR after mapping out your predicted score against AIQ, state quota, and paper difficulty level in comparison with past years.
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NEET 2026 Rank Predictor
How To Predict Your Rank Using NEET Scores?
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Match your answers in the exam with the NTA answer key.
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Provide four marks for every right answer, while taking away one mark for each wrong answer.
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Enter the final marks into the reliable Jagran rank predictor tool.
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Compare past cutoff information with present difficulty level of the examination paper.
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Match the percentile scores with the old All India Rank ranges.
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Prepare a list of colleges according to your estimated All India Rank.
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.