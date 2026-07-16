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Got 550 Marks in NEET 2026? Check Your Expected Rank and MBBS Chances

By Siddhi Sharma
Last Updated: Jul 16, 2026, 15:41 IST

Securing 550 marks in NEET 2026 is quite a good performance and it gives you a tentative All India Rank of somewhere between 25,000 to 40,000. Even though getting a government seat through All India Quota 15% is very tough, your chances through 85% State Quota of government seats and private colleges are very good.

Got 550 Marks in NEET 2026? Check Your Expected Rank and MBBS Chances
Got 550 Marks in NEET 2026? Check Your Expected Rank and MBBS Chances

Re-NEET UG 2026: Scoring 550 marks out of 720 marks in NEET 2026 is quite a good achievement and certainly well above the qualifying marks. However, since the ranks of NEET vary every year based on the difficulty of the examination and the competition among candidates, it is very important to understand the latest trends to figure out your approximate rank that corresponds to the marks you have scored. According to difficulty levels of NEET UG 2026, a score of 550 can land you somewhere around All India Rank 25,000 - 40,000 in the General Category with 550 marks. 

For estimating the chances of securing a seat in MBBS, candidates have to consider the counselling quota and state of domicile. Although scoring an All India Quota (AIQ) of 15% for securing a government medical college is very tough, the main emphasis will be on the remaining 85% State Quota. In states where cut-offs are relatively low, 550 marks will surely get you a government medical seat, whereas in competitive states, this score will directly land the candidate in prestigious private colleges and Deemed Universities.

Top NEET Colleges Accepting 500 Marks

Below Mentioned are the top NEET-accepting colleges with 500 Marks:

College Name

Course

Quota

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

ACSR Govt Medical College, Nellore

MBBS

All India

11975

12352

AGARTALA GOVT. MEDICAL COLLEGE

MBBS

All India

12341

12341

Andaman and Nicobar Islands Institute of Medical Sciences

MBBS

All India

11795

12014

Autonomous State Medical College, Etah

MBBS

All India

11605

11859

BANKURA SAMMILANI MEDICAL COLLEGE, Bankura

MBBS

All India

11714

11895

Barasat Government Medical College & Hospital

MBBS

All India

11775

11775

Bhima Bhoi Medical College & Hospital, Balangir

MBBS

All India

11827

11893

Bidar Institute of Medical Sciences, Bidar

MBBS

All India

11591

11883

C. Institute of Medical Sciences, Chamarajanagar

MBBS

All India

12130

12303

CHIKKABALLAPURA Institute of Medical Sciences

MBBS

All India

12127

12127

Government Medical College, Ananthapuram

MBBS

All India

11786

11786

Government Medical College, Anantnag

MBBS

All India

11596

12163

Government Medical College, Akola

MBBS

All India

11902

12259

Government Medical College, Banswara

MBBS

All India

11737

11845

Government Medical College, Baramulla

MBBS

All India

12135

12313

Government Medical College, Baran

MBBS

All India

11715

12166

Government Medical College, Kathua

MBBS

All India

11929

11929

Government Medical College, Kallakurichi

MBBS

All India

11602

11990

Government Medical College, Khandwa

MBBS

All India

11770

11960

Government Medical College, Nagapattinam

MBBS

All India

11982

12262

Government Medical College, Purnea

MBBS

All India

11672

11672

Government Medical College, Satna

MBBS

All India

11681

11681

Government Medical College, Sawai Madhopur

MBBS

All India

11726

11726

Government Medical College & District General Hospital, Ratnagiri

MBBS

All India

12093

12093

Government Medical College & General Hospital, Satara

MBBS

All India

11838

12178

Government Medical College & Hospital, Chandrapur

MBBS

All India

11601

12027

Government of Medical College & Hospital, Balasore

MBBS

All India

11639

11639

Goverment Medical College, Bettiah

MBBS

All India

12083

12354

GMC, Shahjahanpur

MBBS

All India

11666

11666

Haveri Institute of Medical Sciences

MBBS

All India

12288

12288

Jorhat Medical College & Hospital

MBBS

All India

11815

11815

Kodagu Institute of Medical Sciences

MBBS

All India

11600

12096

Lt. L A M Govt. Medical College, Raigarh

MBBS

All India

11606

12091

Midnapore Medical College

MBBS

All India

11857

12137

Pt. Raghunath Murmu Medical College, Baripada

MBBS

All India

12097

12097

RAICHUR Institute of Medical Sciences

MBBS

All India

12374

12388

Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences, Adilabad

MBBS

All India

12153

12389

Regional Institute of Medical Sciences, Imphal

MBBS

All India

12184

12184

Sheikh Bhikhari Medical College & Hospital, Hazaribag

MBBS

All India

11790

12056

Shri Bhausaheb Hire Government Medical College, Dhule

MBBS

All India

11891

12391

Soban Singh Jeena Government Institute of Medical Science & Research, Almora

MBBS

All India

11670

11917

SVIMS - Sri Padmavathi Medical College for Women, Tirupati

MBBS

All India

12064

12064

Swami Ramanand Tirth Rural Government Medical College, Ambajogai

MBBS

All India

12009

12009

Symbiosis Medical College for Women, Pune

MBBS

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

12004

12004

Virendra Kumar Sakhlecha Government Medical College, Neemuch

MBBS

All India

12370

12370

Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, AMU

MBBS

Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Quota

12112

12112

NEET 2026: Rank Predictor

Considering that lakhs of students fight for limited seats of MBBS and BDS courses, getting to know about your rank immediately after your NEET 2026 exam is a big advantage. The NEET 2026 Rank Predictor provided by Jagran helps to get rid of all uncertainty regarding the ranks. Our unique predictor provides you with an estimate of your AIR after mapping out your predicted score against AIQ, state quota, and paper difficulty level in comparison with past years.

NEET 2026 Rank Predictor

www.jagranjosh.com/tools/neet-rank-predictor 

How To Predict Your Rank Using NEET Scores?

  • Match your answers in the exam with the NTA answer key.

  • Provide four marks for every right answer, while taking away one mark for each wrong answer.

  • Enter the final marks into the reliable Jagran rank predictor tool.

  • Compare past cutoff information with present difficulty level of the examination paper.

  • Match the percentile scores with the old All India Rank ranges.

  • Prepare a list of colleges according to your estimated All India Rank.

Siddhi Sharma
Siddhi Sharma

Executive - Editorial

Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.

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First Published: Jul 16, 2026, 14:19 IST

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