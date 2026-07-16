Re-NEET Exam Result 2026 By July 18? Check Final MBBS Seat Matrix
Re-NEET Result 2026 is expected by July 18 at neet.nta.nic.in. Check the latest updates on the final answer key, scorecard, qualifying cut-off, and updated seat matrix of MBBS colleges.
Re-NEET Result 2026 is expected to be out by July 18, 2026. More than 20 lakh candidates are waiting for the RE-NEET UG Result 2026. The result will be announced by the National Testing Agency, NTA, on its official website, neet.nta.nic.in. Currently there is no official confirmation of the NEET result date and time yet, by the NTA but as per the sources the final answer key and result is expected to be out by July 17 and July 18 respectively.
The re-exam was conducted after the cancellation of the NEET UG 2026 Exam following the paper leak controversy. The OMR Sheet challenge window was closed on July 15, 2026. To ensure that the medical admission calendar remains on track, authorities are expected to release the results without further delay.
Over 1,900 New Medical Seats Added Before Results
National Medical Commission (NMC) has approved more than 1900 additional MBBS seats, over all the various colleges in India. India now has over 1.36 lakh MBBS seats across 823 medical colleges. It’ll increase admission opportunities for candidates participating in the counselling process.
The increase in seats is expected to benefit the candidates who have comparatively low ranks and admissions will be available during the counselling rounds. However, the final cut-off and closing ranks will depend on various factors such as difficulty level of the exam, candidate’s performance, reservation policies and seat availability.
Check The Top 5 States with Major Number of MBBS Seats
|
State
|
Number of Seats
|
Karnataka
|
15,395
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
14,000
|
Tamil Nadu
|
13,999
|
Maharashtra
|
13,099
|
Telangana
|
10,250
To check the overall number of MBBS seats from all the states of India, click the link below
NMC Added 1,900 New MBBS Seats: Check State-Wise Seat Matrix
How To Check Re-NEET Result 2026?
- Visit the Official Website: neet.nta.nic.in
- Click on the NEET UG 2026 Result link
- Enter your login details: application number, date of birth and security pin
- Click on Submit and your result will be displayed
- Save and Download the Re-NEET UG 2026 Result for future reference
Details Mentioned on the NEET UG 2026 Scorecard
- Candidate’s Name
- Application Number
- Roll Number
- Subject-wise Marks
- Qualifying Status
- Percentile Score
- Total Marks Obtained
- Cut off Marks
- Category Rank
- All India Rank (AIR)
What After The Re-NEET Result 2026?
After the declaration of the result NTA will release the final merit list. All the qualified candidates will then be eligible to participate in the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). Candidates should keep all their necessary documents ready for the counselling and verification process.
Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.