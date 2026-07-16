Re-NEET Exam Result 2026 By July 18? Check Final MBBS Seat Matrix

Re-NEET Result 2026 is expected by July 18 at neet.nta.nic.in. Check the latest updates on the final answer key, scorecard, qualifying cut-off, and updated seat matrix of MBBS colleges.

Re-NEET Result 2026 is expected to be out by July 18, 2026. More than 20 lakh candidates are waiting for the RE-NEET UG Result 2026. The result will be announced by the National Testing Agency, NTA, on its official website, neet.nta.nic.in. Currently there is no official confirmation of the NEET result date and time yet, by the NTA but as per the sources the final answer key and result is expected to be out by July 17 and July 18 respectively. The re-exam was conducted after the cancellation of the NEET UG 2026 Exam following the paper leak controversy. The OMR Sheet challenge window was closed on July 15, 2026. To ensure that the medical admission calendar remains on track, authorities are expected to release the results without further delay. Over 1,900 New Medical Seats Added Before Results

National Medical Commission (NMC) has approved more than 1900 additional MBBS seats, over all the various colleges in India. India now has over 1.36 lakh MBBS seats across 823 medical colleges. It’ll increase admission opportunities for candidates participating in the counselling process. The increase in seats is expected to benefit the candidates who have comparatively low ranks and admissions will be available during the counselling rounds. However, the final cut-off and closing ranks will depend on various factors such as difficulty level of the exam, candidate’s performance, reservation policies and seat availability. Check The Top 5 States with Major Number of MBBS Seats State Number of Seats Karnataka 15,395 Uttar Pradesh 14,000 Tamil Nadu 13,999 Maharashtra 13,099 Telangana 10,250