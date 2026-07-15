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NEET UG Result 2026: Over 1,900 New Doors Opened for NEET Candidates

Saumya Jain
By Saumya Jain
Last Updated: Jul 15, 2026, 19:14 IST

NMC releases final seat matrix ahead of Re-NEET UG results 2026. India now has over 1.36 lakh seats in 823 medical colleges. This has offered fresh hopes to candidates awaiting their NEET result 2026. Read below to know more. 

NMC Final Seat Matrix for Medical Colleges in India
NMC Final Seat Matrix for Medical Colleges in India
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Every year, over 20 lakh candidates appear for the NEET exam to achieve their MBBS dream. With the results only 5 days away, the National Medical Commission, NMC, has released the seat matrix for undergraduate MBBS courses for the academic year 2026-27. India now has 1,36,939 MBBS seats in 823 medical colleges with a fresh addition of about 9.9K seats. This excludes AIIMS, JIPMER, and other Institutes of National Importance (INIs).

The total intake has risen to 63,296 seats in 441 government medical colleges, and 73,643 seats in 382 private colleges. This includes the 2,400 MBBS seats of 25 newly established medical colleges, which comprise of 400 seats across seven new government medical colleges and 2,000 seats across 18 new private medical colleges.

Check| Re-NEET Exam Result 2026 by This Date

Why is the Updated Seat Matrix Important?

Re-NEET UG result 2026 is expected to be released on July 20, 2026 and the timing is perfect for releasing the updated seat matrix. Re-NEET UG exam 2026 was conducted on June 21, 2026, and over 22 lakh aspirants appeared for the exam and are awaiting results.

The updated seat matrix is important as it gives the student a better plan before the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) releases the NEET counselling dates.

State-Wise Seat Matrix

Five states of India have over 46 percent of the India’s total MBBS seats. Check the table below to know the states and number of seats available:

State

Number of Seats

Karnataka

15,395

Uttar Pradesh

14,000

Tamil Nadu

13,999

Maharashtra

13,099

Telangana

10,250

Rajasthan

8,080

Gujarat

7750

Andhra Pradesh

7465

West Bengal

7200

Madhya Pradesh

6020

Bihar

5704

Kerala

4160

Haryana

2960

Odisha

2950

Chattisgarh

2575

Assam

1875

Punjab

1850

Puducherry

1780

Jammu and Kashmir

1675

Jharkhand

1500

Uttarakhand

1475

Delhi

1415

Himachal Pradesh

871

Manipur

550

Tripura

500

Meghalaya

250

Goa

250

Chandigarh

200

Sikkim

200

Dadra & Nagar Haveli

177

Andaman & Nicobar Islands

114

Arunachal Pradesh

100

Mizoram

100

Nagaland

100

Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) has ordered private colleges to review the number of seats in their colleges that have been approved and submit mandatory bank guarantee within seven days. Without this, Letter of Permission will not be issued. Until the number of seats are approved, no college will be able to conduct the counselling process. 

Saumya Jain
Saumya Jain

Chief Sub Editor

Saumya is an education journalist. with over 9 years of editorial experience. Saumya is the Chief Sub Editor at Jagran Josh. She has spent more than 6 years in creating research, student-friendly, and SEO-optimized educational content. She has the ability to transform complex information into easy-to-understand language.In her previous role at Shiksha, she created content for several management entrance exams, including CAT, XAT, and CUET. Besides this, she enjoys makeup artistry and cooking in her spare time.

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First Published: Jul 15, 2026, 19:14 IST

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