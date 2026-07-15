NEET UG Result 2026: Over 1,900 New Doors Opened for NEET Candidates

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NMC releases final seat matrix ahead of Re-NEET UG results 2026. India now has over 1.36 lakh seats in 823 medical colleges. This has offered fresh hopes to candidates awaiting their NEET result 2026. Read below to know more.

Every year, over 20 lakh candidates appear for the NEET exam to achieve their MBBS dream. With the results only 5 days away, the National Medical Commission, NMC, has released the seat matrix for undergraduate MBBS courses for the academic year 2026-27. India now has 1,36,939 MBBS seats in 823 medical colleges with a fresh addition of about 9.9K seats. This excludes AIIMS, JIPMER, and other Institutes of National Importance (INIs). The total intake has risen to 63,296 seats in 441 government medical colleges, and 73,643 seats in 382 private colleges. This includes the 2,400 MBBS seats of 25 newly established medical colleges, which comprise of 400 seats across seven new government medical colleges and 2,000 seats across 18 new private medical colleges. Check| Re-NEET Exam Result 2026 by This Date

Why is the Updated Seat Matrix Important? Re-NEET UG result 2026 is expected to be released on July 20, 2026 and the timing is perfect for releasing the updated seat matrix. Re-NEET UG exam 2026 was conducted on June 21, 2026, and over 22 lakh aspirants appeared for the exam and are awaiting results. The updated seat matrix is important as it gives the student a better plan before the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) releases the NEET counselling dates. State-Wise Seat Matrix Five states of India have over 46 percent of the India’s total MBBS seats. Check the table below to know the states and number of seats available: State Number of Seats Karnataka 15,395 Uttar Pradesh 14,000 Tamil Nadu 13,999 Maharashtra 13,099 Telangana 10,250 Rajasthan 8,080 Gujarat 7750 Andhra Pradesh 7465 West Bengal 7200 Madhya Pradesh 6020 Bihar 5704 Kerala 4160 Haryana 2960 Odisha 2950 Chattisgarh 2575 Assam 1875 Punjab 1850 Puducherry 1780 Jammu and Kashmir 1675 Jharkhand 1500 Uttarakhand 1475 Delhi 1415 Himachal Pradesh 871 Manipur 550 Tripura 500 Meghalaya 250 Goa 250 Chandigarh 200 Sikkim 200 Dadra & Nagar Haveli 177 Andaman & Nicobar Islands 114 Arunachal Pradesh 100 Mizoram 100 Nagaland 100