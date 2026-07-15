NEET UG Result 2026: Over 1,900 New Doors Opened for NEET Candidates
NMC releases final seat matrix ahead of Re-NEET UG results 2026. India now has over 1.36 lakh seats in 823 medical colleges. This has offered fresh hopes to candidates awaiting their NEET result 2026. Read below to know more.
Every year, over 20 lakh candidates appear for the NEET exam to achieve their MBBS dream. With the results only 5 days away, the National Medical Commission, NMC, has released the seat matrix for undergraduate MBBS courses for the academic year 2026-27. India now has 1,36,939 MBBS seats in 823 medical colleges with a fresh addition of about 9.9K seats. This excludes AIIMS, JIPMER, and other Institutes of National Importance (INIs).
The total intake has risen to 63,296 seats in 441 government medical colleges, and 73,643 seats in 382 private colleges. This includes the 2,400 MBBS seats of 25 newly established medical colleges, which comprise of 400 seats across seven new government medical colleges and 2,000 seats across 18 new private medical colleges.
Why is the Updated Seat Matrix Important?
Re-NEET UG result 2026 is expected to be released on July 20, 2026 and the timing is perfect for releasing the updated seat matrix. Re-NEET UG exam 2026 was conducted on June 21, 2026, and over 22 lakh aspirants appeared for the exam and are awaiting results.
The updated seat matrix is important as it gives the student a better plan before the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) releases the NEET counselling dates.
State-Wise Seat Matrix
Five states of India have over 46 percent of the India’s total MBBS seats. Check the table below to know the states and number of seats available:
|
State
|
Number of Seats
|
Karnataka
|
15,395
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
14,000
|
Tamil Nadu
|
13,999
|
Maharashtra
|
13,099
|
Telangana
|
10,250
|
Rajasthan
|
8,080
|
Gujarat
|
7750
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
7465
|
West Bengal
|
7200
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
6020
|
Bihar
|
5704
|
Kerala
|
4160
|
Haryana
|
2960
|
Odisha
|
2950
|
Chattisgarh
|
2575
|
Assam
|
1875
|
Punjab
|
1850
|
Puducherry
|
1780
|
Jammu and Kashmir
|
1675
|
Jharkhand
|
1500
|
Uttarakhand
|
1475
|
Delhi
|
1415
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
871
|
Manipur
|
550
|
Tripura
|
500
|
Meghalaya
|
250
|
Goa
|
250
|
Chandigarh
|
200
|
Sikkim
|
200
|
Dadra & Nagar Haveli
|
177
|
Andaman & Nicobar Islands
|
114
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
100
|
Mizoram
|
100
|
Nagaland
|
100
Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) has ordered private colleges to review the number of seats in their colleges that have been approved and submit mandatory bank guarantee within seven days. Without this, Letter of Permission will not be issued. Until the number of seats are approved, no college will be able to conduct the counselling process.
Chief Sub Editor
Saumya is an education journalist. with over 9 years of editorial experience. Saumya is the Chief Sub Editor at Jagran Josh. She has spent more than 6 years in creating research, student-friendly, and SEO-optimized educational content. She has the ability to transform complex information into easy-to-understand language.In her previous role at Shiksha, she created content for several management entrance exams, including CAT, XAT, and CUET. Besides this, she enjoys makeup artistry and cooking in her spare time.