Re-NEET UG Exam Result 2026 By This Date: Release Time, How To Download Scorecard
Re-NEET UG 2026 Result is expected to be announced soon after the OMR challenge window closes on July 15. Check the latest updates on the final answer key, expected result date, scorecard download, and next steps.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the Re-NEET UG Result 2026 by July 20, 2026 on its official website, neet.nta.nic.in. The results will be published after completing the answer key challenge process. NTA Released the OMR Sheet and recorded responses on July 13, 2026. It allows candidates to verify their respective responses and raise objections in case of issue. The OMR challenge window will remain open till July 15, 2026. After the completion of the objection process, It is expected that the Final Answer Key will be published by July 18, 2026 before the declaration of the result. The Re-NEET UG Result is expected to be released on or before July 20, 2026. As per the previous year result date and time, the result will be expected to be out in the afternoon.
NEET UG Re-Exam 2026: Important Dates
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Event
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Date
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Re-NEET UG 2026 Examination
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June 21, 2026
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NEET Provisional Answer Key Released
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June 25, 2026
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July 13, 2026
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Re-NEET Objection Window Closes
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July 15, 2026
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Expected NEET Final Answer Key
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July 17 or 18, 2026
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Re-NEET Expected Result Date
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On or before July 20, 2026
How to Check NEET UG Re-Exam Result 2026?
- Visit the Official Website: neet.nta.nic.in
- Click on Re-NEET UG 2026 Result link
- Enter your login details
- Click on Submit
- Download and Save the scorecard for future reference
What Will the NEET UG 2026 Scorecard Contain?
- Candidate’s Name
- Roll Number
- Application Number
- Subject-wise Score
- Total Score
- Qualifying Status
- All India Rank (AIR)
- Category
- Percentile Score
How Will the Re-NEET UG 2026 Result Be Prepared?
- NTA reviews all objections submitted during the OMR challenge window
- Subject experts verify each valid challenge the candidates have raised
- All the required revisions, if any, are done in the final answer key
- The final answer key is used to evaluate all candidate’s OMR responses
- The Re-NEET UG 2026 Result is then prepared and declared
Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.