Re-NEET UG Exam Result 2026 By This Date: Release Time, How To Download Scorecard

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the Re-NEET UG Result 2026 by July 20, 2026 on its official website, neet.nta.nic.in. The results will be published after completing the answer key challenge process. NTA Released the OMR Sheet and recorded responses on July 13, 2026. It allows candidates to verify their respective responses and raise objections in case of issue. The OMR challenge window will remain open till July 15, 2026. After the completion of the objection process, It is expected that the Final Answer Key will be published by July 18, 2026 before the declaration of the result. The Re-NEET UG Result is expected to be released on or before July 20, 2026. As per the previous year result date and time, the result will be expected to be out in the afternoon.

NEET UG Re-Exam 2026: Important Dates