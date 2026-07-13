RE-NEET 2026 Result LIVE: NTA OMR Final Answer Key PDF Out at neet.nta.ac.in, Check Latest Updates Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Re-NEET 2026 OMR response sheet PDF on its official website neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the Re-NEET examination held on June 21, 2026, can access their OMR sheets by logging in using their application number and password. The NEET score will be used for admission to MBBS, BDS, Ayush and other undergraduate medical courses offered by participating institutions across India. Read the article to know more details.

NEET 2026 OMR Sheet Download Link

The NEET 2026 OMR response sheet is available on the official NTA portal. The response sheet will help candidates verify the answers recorded during the examination before the final result is announced. For the convenience of candidates, we have provided the direct link below. Along with the release on scanned NEET OMR sheet, the objection filing window has also opened. The last date to file objections is July 15, 2026.

Direct Link to Download NEET 2026 OMR Sheet; Click Here

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NEET 2026 Result Date and Latest Updates

NTA has not officially announced the NEET 2026 result date yet. It is expected that the results will be published soon after the final answer key is released. Once announced, candidates will be able to check and download their scorecards by logging in to the official NEET website using their application number and password.

NEET 2026 OMR Sheet Previous Year Trends

In recent years, NTA has consistently uploaded the NEET OMR response sheet within several days after the examination is held. Check the table for the previous year dates given below.

Year NEET Exam Date OMR Response Sheet Release Date Result Announcement Date 2025 May 4, 2025 June 3, 2025 June 14, 2025 2024 May 5, 2024 May 29, 2024 June 4, 2024 2023 May 7, 2023 June 4, 2023 June 13, 2023 2022 July 17, 2022 August 30, 2022 September 7, 2022

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