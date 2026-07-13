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RE-NEET 2026 Result LIVE: NTA OMR Final Answer Key PDF Out at neet.nta.ac.in, Check Latest Updates Here

Faham Ehraj
By Faham Ehraj
Jul 14, 2026, 13:47 IST

NEET 2026 OMR Sheet: NTA has released the NEET OMR Response Sheet on its official website. Challenge window closes on July 15. 

RE-NEET 2026 Result LIVE: NTA OMR Final Answer Key PDF Out at neet.nta.ac.in, Check Latest Updates Here
RE-NEET 2026 Result LIVE: NTA OMR Final Answer Key PDF Out at neet.nta.ac.in, Check Latest Updates Here

HIGHLIGHTS

  • National Testing Agency will announce the NEET OMR Response Sheet anytime soon.
  • Candidates will be able to download the NEET OMR Sheet by visiting neet.nta.nic.in
  • NEET UG Result is expected to be issued on July 20, 2026

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Re-NEET 2026 OMR response sheet PDF on its official website neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the Re-NEET examination held on June 21, 2026, can access their OMR sheets by logging in using their application number and password. The NEET score will be used for admission to MBBS, BDS, Ayush and other undergraduate medical courses offered by participating institutions across India. Read the article to know more details.

NEET 2026 OMR Sheet Download Link

The NEET 2026 OMR response sheet is available on the official NTA portal. The response sheet will help candidates verify the answers recorded during the examination before the final result is announced. For the convenience of candidates, we have provided the direct link below. Along with the release on scanned NEET OMR sheet, the objection filing window has also opened. The last date to file objections is July 15, 2026.

Direct Link to Download NEET 2026 OMR Sheet; Click Here

ALSO READ | RE-NEET UG Result 2026 : NEET Toppers List Out Soon; Check Marks & Percentile Previous Year Trends

NEET 2026 Result Date and Latest Updates 

NTA has not officially announced the NEET 2026 result date yet. It is expected that the results will be published soon after the final answer key is released. Once announced, candidates will be able to check and download their scorecards by logging in to the official NEET website using their application number and password.

NEET 2026 OMR Sheet Previous Year Trends

In recent years, NTA has consistently uploaded the NEET OMR response sheet within several days after the examination is held. Check the table for the previous year dates given below.

Year 

NEET Exam Date 

OMR Response Sheet Release Date 

Result Announcement Date 

2025 

May 4, 2025 

June 3, 2025

June 14, 2025 

2024

May 5, 2024 

May 29, 2024 

June 4, 2024 

2023 

May 7, 2023 

June 4, 2023

June 13, 2023

2022

July 17, 2022

August 30, 2022

September 7, 2022

Also Read: Top Private BDS Colleges Accepting 350 to 400 Marks in NEET 2026

LIVE UPDATES
Check Latest Updates Refresh
  • Jul 14, 2026, 13:47 IST

    Re-NEET Result 2026 LIVE: Marking Scheme

    Responses 

    Marks 

    Correct Answer 

    +4 Marks 

    Incorrect Answers 

    -1 Marks 

    Unattempted 

    0 Marks 
  • Jul 14, 2026, 13:06 IST

    Re-NEET Result 2026 LIVE: Difference Between OMR Sheet And Answer Key

    The NEET OMR sheet shows the correct answers marked by a candidate during the exam, while the answer key contains correct answers to all the questions. By comparing the OMR sheet with the official answer key, candidates can estimate their expected score before the results are declared.

  • Jul 14, 2026, 11:29 IST

    NEET UG Result 2026 LIVE: Re-NEET Result When?

    Students can expect the re-neet ug results to be released soon, possibly by July 20 on the official website of the National Testing Agency, NTA. 

  • Jul 14, 2026, 10:16 IST

    NEET UG Result LIVE: Jharkhand Government Issues Advisory On Document Submission

    The Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (JCECEB) has issued advisory and guidelines for candidates that will be participating in the NEET UG 2026 counselling process. The board has asked students to update their category certificate, Income/Assets certificate and other documents before applying for the counselling process under the state quota.  


  • Jul 14, 2026, 10:00 IST

    NEET UG Result 2026 LIVE: AIIMS Opening, Closing Rank Across India (Expected)

    AIIMS Opening Rank Closing Rank
    AIIMS, New Delhi 1 47
    AIIMS, Jodhpur 55 392
    AIIMS, Bhubaneswar 60 706
    AIIMS, Rajkot 93 1997
    AIIMS, Bhopal 148 524
    AIIMS, Nagpur 136 862
    AIIMS, Mangalagiri 286 1357
    AIIMS, Rishikesh 304 685
    AIIMS, Guwahati 509 3177
    AIIMS, Bilaspur 621 2183
    AIIMS, Bathinda 653 1732
    AIIMS, Raipur 710 1235
    AIIMS, Gorakhpur 721 2091
    AIIMS, Patna 725 1528
    AIIMS, Kalyani 754 2276
    AIIMS, Bibinagar (Hyderabad) 817 1782
    AIIMS, Jammu 930 3384
    AIIMS, Deoghar 2058 3164
    AIIMS, Rae Bareli 2095 2600
    AIIMS, Madurai 2126 3590
  • Jul 14, 2026, 09:19 IST

    NEET OMR Sheet (OUT) Live: NTA Released OMR Sheet

    The NTA has released the OMR Sheet for the re-neet ug examination. Candidates can download their response sheet using application number and password. 

    Direct Link To Download NEET UG OMR Sheet

  • Jul 14, 2026, 05:24 IST

    NEET UG 2026 Result LIVE Date: Details Mentioned On The Scoreacard

    Applicants who have appeared for the Re-NEET Exam held on June 21, 2026 can find the following details mentioned on their OMR sheet after downloading in PDF format.

    • Name of Candidate 

    • Roll Number 

    • Application Number 

    • Examination date 

    • Test Centre Details 

    • Test Booklet Code 

    • Name of Subjects 

    • Question Number 

    • Recorded Responses

    • OMR Barcode

  • Jul 14, 2026, 04:05 IST

    NEET OMR Sheet Release Live: Result Release Date

    NTA is expected to announce the NEET Results on July 20, 2026 on its official website. Candidates will be able to access and download their result by logging in using their application number and password. This NEET Scorecard will be used to take admission in top medical colleges across the country in courses such as MBBS, BDS, Ayush and other undergraduate medical courses.


  • Jul 14, 2026, 01:56 IST

    NEET OMR Sheet Release Live: NEET Marks vs Percentile

    Marks (Approximately)

    Percentile (Approximately)

    715 - 720 

    99.999+ 

    690 - 710 

    99.990 - 99.998 

    650 - 689 

    99.900 - 99.989 

    600 - 649 

    99.500 - 99.899 

    550 - 599 

    98.500 - 99.499 

    500 - 549 

    97.000 - 98.499 

    450 - 499 

    94.000 - 96.999 

    400 - 449 

    90.000 - 93.999 

    130 - 150 

    50th (General) / 40th (Reserved) 
  • Jul 13, 2026, 23:44 IST

    NEET OMR Sheet Release Live: How to Calculate scores using RE NEET Answer Key 2026

    Candidates must verify their responses marked with the NEET answer key for every correct answer they must award themselves + 4 marks and for every incorrect answer they should deduct -1 marks and then calculate to generate the total score.


  • Jul 13, 2026, 22:46 IST

    NEET OMR Sheet Release Live: Details Mentioned on the NEET Scorecard

    Candidates can find following details mentioned on their NEET Result 2026.

    • Name of Candidate 
    • Roll Number 
    • Application Number 
    • Guardians Name 
    • DOB 
    • Gender 
    • Category 
    • Nationality 
    • Percentile Score 
    • Marks Obtained
    • All India Rank (AIR)
    • Category Rank
    • Qualifying Cut off
  • Jul 13, 2026, 22:36 IST

    Re-NEET OMR Sheet 2026 LIVE: Direct Link

    Direct link to download the re-NEET OMR sheet PDF 2026 was made live on NTA website. To download the answer key, click here

  • Jul 13, 2026, 22:32 IST

    Re-NEET OMR Sheet PDF 2026 OUT

    NTA has released the NEET OMR sheet 2026 pdf online. Candidates can login to download the response sheet. 

  • Jul 13, 2026, 22:30 IST

    Re-NEET OMR Sheet 2026 OUT

    NTA has released the re-NEET OMR Sheet PDF 2026 online. Candidates can download the OMR sheet using their login details. 

  • Jul 13, 2026, 21:44 IST

    NEET OMR Sheet Release Live: Steps to download NEET OMR Sheet?

    Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to download the OMR sheet.

    • Visit to the NEET official website at neet.nta.nic.in

    • On the official portal click on OMR Response Sheet Link in the latest announcement section 

    • Fill in your login details such as application number and password to login

    • Download the OMR sheet and calculate your scores 

  • Jul 13, 2026, 19:57 IST

    NEET UG Result 2026 LIVE: Expected Cut Off

    Candidates can check the expected category wise cut off for NEET UG in the table given below.

    Category 

    Cut-Off Percentile 

    Cut-Off (Expected)

    UR/EWS 

    50th percentile 

    720 – 138 

    OBC/SC/ST 

    40th percentile 

    137 – 108 

    UR/EWS - PwD 

    40th percentile 

    137 – 122 

    OBC/SC/ST - PwD 

    40th percentile 

    121 – 108 
  • Jul 13, 2026, 18:56 IST

    NEET OMR Sheet Release Live: Official Website to download OMR and Final Answer Key

    Candidates are advised to download the OMR sheet and final answer key only from the official NEET website i.e neet.nta.ac.in and not rely on any third party websites as the official portal provides the most accurate and updated information


  • Jul 13, 2026, 18:48 IST

    NEET OMR Sheet Release LIVE: When Will OMR Sheet Be Out?

    Last year, the OMR sheet was released on June 3 for the May 5 examination. Considering the past year trends, students can expect the OMR sheet to be released shortly. 

  • Jul 13, 2026, 17:28 IST

    NEET OMR Sheet Release Date: After How Long Will NTA Release Result Following OMR Sheets?

    Students can expect the NTA to release the NEET UG results after three-four days from the date of the OMR sheet issue. 

  • Jul 13, 2026, 14:59 IST

    NEET Result 2026: Top MBBS College List

    Candidates can check the list of top MBBS colleges in the table below.

    S. No.

    Clean College Name

    1

    AIIMS New Delhi

    2

    Vardhman Mahavir Medical College & Safdarjung Hospital (VMMC)

    3

    JIPMER Puducherry

    4

    Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC)

    5

    AIIMS Jodhpur

    6

    AIIMS Bhubaneswar

    7

    Government Medical College, Surat

    8

    AIIMS Rajkot

    9

    Seth G.S. Medical College, Mumbai

    10

    Government Medical College & Hospital (GMCH), Chandigarh

    11

    AIIMS Nagpur

    12

    Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Medical Sciences (ABVIMS) & Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital

    13

    AIIMS Bhopal

    14

    King George's Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow

    15

    Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram

    16

    University College of Medical Sciences (UCMS), Delhi

    17

    B.J. Medical College, Ahmedabad

    18

    AIIMS Rishikesh

    19

    Institute of Medical Sciences, Banaras Hindu University (IMS-BHU), Varanasi

    20

    Madras Medical College, Chennai
  • Jul 13, 2026, 14:10 IST

    NEET OMR Sheet Release Live: NEET 2026 Final Answer Key through Mail

    Candidates must note that NTA will not send the final answer key online though mail.Candidates will have to visit the NTA NEET official website and manually download the final answer key once released.

  • Jul 13, 2026, 13:52 IST

    NEET OMR Sheet Release Live: NEET Marking Scheme

    Candidates can check the table below in order to calculate their scores

    Responses 

    Marks 

    Correct Answer 

    +4 Marks 

    Incorrect Answers 

    -1 Marks 

    Unattempted 

    0 Marks 
  • Jul 13, 2026, 13:32 IST

    NEET OMR Sheet Release Live: Information given on RE NEET OMR Sheet 2026

    Applicants who have appeared for the Re-NEET Exam held on June 21, 2026 can find the following details mentioned on their OMR sheet after downloading in PDF format.

    • Name of Candidate 
    • Roll Number 
    • Application Number 
    • Examination date 
    • Test Centre Details 
    • Test Booklet Code 
    • Name of Subjects 
    • Question Number 
    • Recorded Responses
    • OMR Barcode
  • Jul 13, 2026, 13:00 IST

    NEET OMR Sheet Release Live: Difference Between NEET OMR Sheet and Answer Key

    The NEET OMR sheet shows the correct answers marked by a candidate during the exam, while the answer key contains correct answers to all the questions. By comparing the OMR sheet with the official answer key, candidates can estimate their expected score before the results are declared.

  • Jul 13, 2026, 12:45 IST

    NEET OMR Sheet Release Live: NTA NEET Official Website

  • Jul 13, 2026, 12:25 IST

    NEET OMR Sheet Release Live: Result Release Date

    NTA is expected to announce the NEET Results on July 20, 2026 on its official website. Candidates will be able to access and download their result by logging in using their application number and password. This NEET Scorecard will be used to take admission in top medical colleges across the country in courses such as MBBS, BDS, Ayush and other undergraduate medical courses.

  • Jul 13, 2026, 12:13 IST

    NEET OMR Sheet Release Live: Login Details Needed

    Candidates must be ready with their login details to access the NEET OMR Response sheet once it is released by NTA. They will need Application Number and Password to login the official portal.

  • Jul 13, 2026, 11:56 IST

    NEET OMR Sheet Release Live: Official Website to download OMR and Final Answer Key

    Candidates are advised to download the OMR sheet and final answer key only from the official NEET website i.e neet.nta.ac.in and not rely on any third party websites as the official portal provides the most accurate and updated information

  • Jul 13, 2026, 11:42 IST

    NEET OMR Sheet Release Live: How to Calculate scores using RE NEET Answer Key 2026

    Candidates must verify their responses marked with the NEET answer key for every correct answer they must award themselves + 4 marks and for every incorrect answer they should deduct -1 marks and then calculate to generate the total score.

  • Jul 13, 2026, 11:31 IST

    NEET OMR Sheet Release Live: NEET Marks vs Percentile

    Marks (Approximately)

    Percentile (Approximately)

    715 - 720 

    99.999+ 

    690 - 710 

    99.990 - 99.998 

    650 - 689 

    99.900 - 99.989 

    600 - 649 

    99.500 - 99.899 

    550 - 599 

    98.500 - 99.499 

    500 - 549 

    97.000 - 98.499 

    450 - 499 

    94.000 - 96.999 

    400 - 449 

    90.000 - 93.999 

    130 - 150 

    50th (General) / 40th (Reserved) 
  • Jul 13, 2026, 11:24 IST

    NEET OMR Sheet Release Live: Expected Cut Off

    Candidates can check the expected category wise cut off for NEET UG in the table given below.

    Category 

    Cut-Off Percentile 

    Cut-Off (Expected)

    UR/EWS 

    50th percentile 

    720 – 138 

    OBC/SC/ST 

    40th percentile 

    137 – 108 

    UR/EWS - PwD 

    40th percentile 

    137 – 122 

    OBC/SC/ST - PwD 

    40th percentile 

    121 – 108 
  • Jul 13, 2026, 11:17 IST

    NEET OMR Sheet Release Live: NEET Fee Refund 2026

    NTA had opened the NEET Fee Refund window on June 25, 2026 for candidates who were eligible to receive a refund of their application fee after the decision to conduct the Re-NEET examination. The last date to submit, confirm or edit bank account details through the official portal was June 30, 2026.

  • Jul 13, 2026, 10:49 IST

    NEET OMR Sheet Release LIVE: Past Year Trends

    Last year, the OMR sheet was released on June 3 for the May 5 examination. Considering the past year trends, students can expect the OMR sheet to be released shortly. 

  • Jul 13, 2026, 10:35 IST

    NEET OMR Sheet Release 2026 LIVE: Credentials Required To Download OMR Sheet

    Students will be able to download their OMR sheet using application number and password on the official website of the agency - neet.nta.nic.in. 

  • Jul 13, 2026, 10:30 IST

    NEET OMR Sheet Release Live: Steps to download NEET OMR Sheet?

    Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to download the OMR sheet.

    1. Go to the NEET official website at neet.nta.nic.in
    2. On the official portal click on OMR Response Sheet Link in the latest announcement section 
    3. Fill in your login details such as application number and password to login
    4. Download the OMR sheet and calculate your scores 



  • Jul 13, 2026, 10:20 IST

    NEET OMR Sheet Release Live: Importance of NEET OMR Sheet

    Candidates who appeared for NEET UG exam can use the OMR sheet to verify their answers with the official answer key and calculate tentative score before the NEET result is announced.

  • Jul 13, 2026, 10:13 IST

    NEET OMR Sheet Release Live: OMR Sheet and Final Answer Key Release

    NTA is expected to issue the Re NEET OMR sheet and final answer key anytime soon on its official website, neet.nta.in. The download link will be activated once the National Testing Agency makes the OMR and final answer key available. Earlier Re-NEET Provisional Answer Key was released on June 25, 2026.

Faham Ehraj
Faham Ehraj

Executive - Editorial

Faham is an education specialist and has over three years of experience in the education and edtech industry, specializing in digital and educational content creation. He holds an MBA in Marketing and Human Resources from Swami Vivekanand University. Throughout his career, Faham has developed expertise in creating engaging and informative content across diverse educational domains.

In addition to his edtech experience, he worked for two years as a Public Speaking and Creative Writing Expert, helping learners enhance their communication and writing skills. He has also been associated with Testbook and Adda Education as a Content Writer, where he created high-quality content for K–12 education, Management Entrance Examinations, UPSC, Law, and State Defence examinations. His strong understanding of educational content and exam preparation enables him to simplify complex topics and deliver valuable learning resources to students.

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