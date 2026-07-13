NEET UG 2026: Jharkhand Government Issues Advisory On Category, Income Certificates Before State Quota Counselling
NEET UG Counselling Important Documents 2026: The Jharkhand government has issued advisory and guidelines for updating important documents such as category and income certificates required during the state quota counselling process.
NEET UG Counselling 2026: The Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (JCECEB) has issued advisory and guidelines for candidates that will be participating in the NEET UG 2026 counselling process. The board has asked students to update their category certificate, Income/Assets certificate and other documents before applying for the counselling process under the state quota.
The NEET UG counselling will be conducted for admission into M.B.B.S., B.D.S. & B.H.M.S. courses on the basis of the state merit list released along with the results. JCECEB has asked candidates to update their documents to ensure their application is not rejected or leads to any discrepancies or grievances at a later stage.
“In order to streamline and simplify the process of online counselling(s), all eligible aspirants are advised to ensure that the following certificates/documents/card are updated well in advance before applying for State Merit List in order to avoid any discrepancies, grievances, rejection or cancellation at a later stage.” the official advisory by the board stated.
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Documents Required To Be Updated For NEET UG Counselling
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Category or Income & Assets Certificate: Candidates must ensure that the certificates should not be issued by an officer below the level of Sub-divisional Officer- (Civil) of the Jharkhand State. The category and income and assets certificate required to be updated include ST/SC/BCI(NCL)/BCII(NCL)/ I&A (for EWS) certificates.
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PwD Certificate (for Persons with Disabilities): The certificates issued from RIMS, Ranchi/Civil Surgeon, Deoghar(On the Report of AIIMS, Deoghar) only for Deafness and Hard of Hearing disability will only be considered valid for the counselling process, the board stated in the notice.
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Aadhar Details: Candidates must ensure that their Aadhar card is duly updated with Name, Date of Birth, Gender. Photograph, Address & Biometric Information.
Official Notice From Board On Document Advisory
The board has advised candidates to regularly visit its official website jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in for further updates on the NEET UG counselling process.
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