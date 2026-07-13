NEET UG 2026: Jharkhand Government Issues Advisory On Category, Income Certificates Before State Quota Counselling

NEET UG Counselling 2026: The Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (JCECEB) has issued advisory and guidelines for candidates that will be participating in the NEET UG 2026 counselling process. The board has asked students to update their category certificate, Income/Assets certificate and other documents before applying for the counselling process under the state quota.

The NEET UG counselling will be conducted for admission into M.B.B.S., B.D.S. & B.H.M.S. courses on the basis of the state merit list released along with the results. JCECEB has asked candidates to update their documents to ensure their application is not rejected or leads to any discrepancies or grievances at a later stage.

“In order to streamline and simplify the process of online counselling(s), all eligible aspirants are advised to ensure that the following certificates/documents/card are updated well in advance before applying for State Merit List in order to avoid any discrepancies, grievances, rejection or cancellation at a later stage.” the official advisory by the board stated.