Top Private BDS Colleges Accepting 350 to 400 Marks in NEET 2026

NEET UG 2026: If you have scored somewhere between 350 to 400 in NEET UG 2026, it can be said that you find yourself in a very favorable position where you can easily secure a Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) seat in some of the best private dental colleges and deemed universities of India. Whereas public dental colleges generally require scores above 500, your present scores will prove to be a very good entry point to get clinical experience and healthcare facilities in the private sector. In the MCC All India Deemed University counselling process or even by going through the open state quotas of education states like Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, and Maharashtra, you can get admission in some of the top-notch medical colleges. Well-known institutions like Manipal College of Dental Sciences (MCODS), JSS Dental College, and Amrita School of Dentistry often take admissions in this very marks category in the future counselling sessions.

Also Check: NEET Marks vs Rank 2026: Check Expected Colleges for the 400-500 Score Band Manipal College of Dental Sciences (MCODS), Mangalore The Manipal College of Dental Sciences is renowned as one of the best dental colleges in India, providing world-class facilities and immense clinical exposure. The complete academic fee for the General Category BDS course for the academic year 2026 is around Rs. 22.1 Lacs for the full period of 5 years (which includes a mandatory rotational internship) at a rate of Rs. 5.16 Lacs to 5.6 Lacs per year. Eligibility: The candidate must have passed 10+2 or its equivalent examination, individually scoring 50% aggregate in Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Biotechnology, and English. Mandatory NEET UG 2026 qualifying marks and rank are required. Saveetha Dental College, Chennai

Saveetha Dental College enjoys international recognition due to its research contribution and high-class clinical training centers. The yearly fee amount for the normal BDS course from management/quota for the year 2026 comes to be around ₹9.10 Lakhs per annum, which will be ₹34.4 Lakhs to ₹36.4 Lakhs within the entire duration of the course, excluding hostel fees and clinical kit costs. The candidates should pass their Higher Secondary Certificate (10+2) or equivalent examination with at least 50% marks aggregate in Physics, Chemistry, and Biology with English also. Moreover, being eligible for the cutoff percentile of NEET UG 2026 is mandatory. Amrita School of Dentistry, Kochi This institute has an extremely advanced healthcare infrastructure and community service activities in place. The annual fee for general category Indian students is fixed at ₹4.0 Lakhs per year, and the total base fee for the four years of study is ₹16.0 Lakhs (excluding additional charges for the first year amounting to ₹1.43 Lakhs and also excluding hostel fee). The eligibility requirement for admission is a pass grade of not less than 60% in Physics, Chemistry, and Biology/Biotechnology as a whole subject with 10+2 or its equivalent board examination, with separate English pass grade.