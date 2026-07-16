NEET Marks vs Rank 2026: Check Expected Colleges for the 400-500 Score Band

Re-NEET UG 2026: Scoring between 400-500 marks in NEET 2026 would make one rank in a very tight and very competitive rank band. Though one cannot expect any government MBBS seat in the General AIQ category with such a score due to very high cut-offs, one has a lot of excellent options open in front. The score range of 400-500 is ideal for securing management quota seats in good private medical colleges and deemed universities in states like Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala which come with high fees, for students in General and OBC categories.

On the other hand, SC/ST students have a real and strong possibility of getting government MBBS seats in peripheral or state medical colleges under the 85% state quota counseling. In addition to MBBS, this score range is very competitive for securing government BDS and AYUSH (BAMS/BHMS/BUASMS) seats in central universities. Candidates must take active participation in the counseling process of MCC for deemed universities as well as state counseling boards for filling a balanced list of private MBBS and government AYUSH/dental seats.