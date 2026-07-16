NEET Marks vs Rank 2026: Check Expected Colleges for the 400-500 Score Band
Re-NEET UG 2026: Scoring in the range of 400 to 500 in NEET 2026 lands students into a highly competitive and densely clustered ranking zone. Despite having highly competitive cut-offs for securing admission to a Government MBBS course through the General All India Quota (AIQ), the aforementioned score stands as the ideal path for exploring many avenues strategically. For General and OBC categories, this score will enable you to join prestigious private colleges and Deemed Universities.
Re-NEET UG 2026: Scoring between 400-500 marks in NEET 2026 would make one rank in a very tight and very competitive rank band. Though one cannot expect any government MBBS seat in the General AIQ category with such a score due to very high cut-offs, one has a lot of excellent options open in front. The score range of 400-500 is ideal for securing management quota seats in good private medical colleges and deemed universities in states like Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala which come with high fees, for students in General and OBC categories.
On the other hand, SC/ST students have a real and strong possibility of getting government MBBS seats in peripheral or state medical colleges under the 85% state quota counseling. In addition to MBBS, this score range is very competitive for securing government BDS and AYUSH (BAMS/BHMS/BUASMS) seats in central universities. Candidates must take active participation in the counseling process of MCC for deemed universities as well as state counseling boards for filling a balanced list of private MBBS and government AYUSH/dental seats.
NEET Marks vs Rank 2026: Basic Difference
Though “Marks” and “Rank” go hand in hand for NEET 2026, these two have entirely distinct uses in your scorecard. “Marks” is all about how you perform in absolute terms in the exam paper while “Rank” is all about where you will be seated in the medical counseling process. Below is the distinction between both:
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Feature
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NEET Marks
|
NEET Rank (AIR)
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Basic Definition
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The actual numerical score you achieve out of a total of 720 points.
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The precise mathematical position you hold relative to every other test-taker nationwide.
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Nature of Metric
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Absolute metric—derived strictly from your correct (+4) and incorrect (-1) answers.
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Relative metric—changes depending on how well or poorly your peers perform.
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Yearly Stability
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Fixed scale. Getting 150 questions right will always yield 600 marks, regardless of the year.
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Highly volatile. The rank attached to a score fluctuates heavily due to exam difficulty and rank inflation.
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Counseling Role
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Serves primarily to fulfill the baseline qualifying percentile criteria for eligibility.
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The ultimate decider. Medical seats (MBBS, BDS, AYUSH) are officially allotted based strictly on your rank.
Also Check: Got 550 Marks in NEET 2026? Check Your Expected Rank and MBBS Chances
NEET UG 2026: Colleges Accepting 400-500 Score
Scoring between 400 and 500 in NEET UG 2026 opens up distinct options based on the category you belong to, your budget, and the course you wish to pursue. Although it is not sufficient for admission to general All India quota MBBS seats, this score range serves as the main target zone for elite Deemed universities, “Open State” Private Medical Colleges, Govt seats for reserved categories, and premium AYUSH/BDS institutions. The following table provides the names of the major institutes that accept the scores in the range of 400-500:
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College Name
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Location
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Course
|
Quota Type
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Estimated Cutoff Band
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Amrita School of Medicine
|
Faridabad, HR
|
MBBS
|
Deemed / Management
|
460 – 490
|
Sri Ramachandra Medical College
|
Chennai, TN
|
MBBS
|
Deemed / Management
|
450 – 490
|
JSS Medical College
|
Mysuru, KA
|
MBBS
|
Deemed / Management
|
440 – 480
|
SRM Medical College & Hospital
|
Chennai, TN
|
MBBS
|
Deemed / Management
|
420 – 470
|
Sharda University Medical College
|
Greater Noida, UP
|
MBBS
|
Private (Open State Merit)
|
460 – 500
|
Hind Institute of Medical Sciences
|
Barabanki, UP
|
MBBS
|
Private (Open State Merit)
|
430 – 470
|
MGM Medical College
|
Kishanganj, BR
|
MBBS
|
Private (Management/Mop-up)
|
400 – 450
|
Bharati Vidyapeeth Deemed University
|
Pune, MH
|
MBBS
|
Deemed / Management
|
400 – 430
|
Dr. D.Y. Patil Medical College
|
Pune, MH
|
MBBS
|
Deemed / Management
|
400 – 430
|
Raiganj Government Medical College
|
Raiganj, WB
|
MBBS
|
State Quota (SC/ST Category)
|
440 – 490
|
Saheed Laxman Nayak Medical College
|
Koraput, OD
|
MBBS
|
State Quota (SC/ST Category)
|
450 – 500
|
Burdwan Dental College and Hospital
|
Burdwan, WB
|
BDS
|
Government (State Quota)
|
460 – 490
|
Government Dental College & Hospital
|
Aurangabad, MH
|
BDS
|
Government (State Quota)
|
450 – 480
|
Institute of Medical Sciences, BHU
|
Varanasi, UP
|
BAMS
|
Central University Quota
|
470 – 500
|
National Institute of Ayurveda
|
Jaipur, RJ
|
BAMS
|
Government AYUSH Quota
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.