Telangana NEET UG 2026 Merit List Releasing August 19th - Check Expected College Wise Cut Off

Telangana NEET Counselling 2026: Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS), Warangal will release the provisional Telangana NEET UG 2026 State Merit List, tomorrow i.e 19th August, for the registered candidates through its official website knruhs.telangana.gov.in. This elaborate rank list is prepared according to the NEET UG 2026 score and decides the eligibility of candidates qualified to join the undergraduate medical and dental courses in the state. The state merit list covers the candidates who apply for 85% State Quota MBBS and BDS seats in government institutions, along with the category seats in the private medical and dental colleges in the state of Telangana.

The list consists of very important information about the candidates, such as NEET roll number, state merit rank, All India Rank, marks scored, category, and local status. Candidates who get a mention in the provisional list should cross-check all their credentials. After the provisional list, a small period of time is allotted by KNRUHS for grievance redressal and certificate verification and then the final state merit list is declared. It becomes essential for the candidates to be listed in the final merit list to take part in the online option filling process and seat allocation.