Telangana NEET UG 2026 Merit List Releasing August 19th - Check Expected College Wise Cut Off
Telangana NEET Counselling 2026: Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS), Warangal, releases the provisional Telangana NEET UG 2026 State Merit List on August 19. Based on NEET scores, it determines eligibility for 85% State Quota MBBS/BDS seats. Following a short grievance window, the final list enables participation in choice filling.
Telangana NEET Counselling 2026: Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS), Warangal will release the provisional Telangana NEET UG 2026 State Merit List, tomorrow i.e 19th August, for the registered candidates through its official website knruhs.telangana.gov.in. This elaborate rank list is prepared according to the NEET UG 2026 score and decides the eligibility of candidates qualified to join the undergraduate medical and dental courses in the state. The state merit list covers the candidates who apply for 85% State Quota MBBS and BDS seats in government institutions, along with the category seats in the private medical and dental colleges in the state of Telangana.
The list consists of very important information about the candidates, such as NEET roll number, state merit rank, All India Rank, marks scored, category, and local status. Candidates who get a mention in the provisional list should cross-check all their credentials. After the provisional list, a small period of time is allotted by KNRUHS for grievance redressal and certificate verification and then the final state merit list is declared. It becomes essential for the candidates to be listed in the final merit list to take part in the online option filling process and seat allocation.
Telangana NEET UG 2026 Merit List: Key Highlights & Schedule
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Event
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Details
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Conducting Authority
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Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS)
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Provisional Merit List Release
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August 19, 2026
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Official Portal
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Document Verification / Grievances
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1–2 days post-provisional list release
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Web Options / Choice Filling
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Following the final merit list publication
How to Check the Telangana Merit List?
To check the Telangana NEET UG 2026 Merit List, follow the steps given below:
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Access the official website of KNRUHS, knruhs.telangana.gov.in, by using any internet browser in your computer.
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Click on the 'NEET UG Provisional Merit List 2026' link available in the announcements/ admission section on the home page.
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View the NEET merit list PDF file in your internet browser or in a PDF reader program on your computer.
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Use the search option (Ctrl+F for PC) and type your NEET Roll No. or name exactly as it is provided.
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Go through the columns containing your state-wise merit position, category, NEET Score, and AI Rank.
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Download the state-wise merit list PDF for future use in medical counselling procedure.
NEET MBBS Cut-Off 2026: Expected College-Wise
Closing score range estimates based on state rankings and past admissions data:
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Medical College
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Location
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Expected General/OC Score
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Expected SC Score
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Expected ST Score
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Gandhi Medical College
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Secunderabad
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680–695+
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510–530+
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510–535+
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Osmania Medical College
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Hyderabad
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675–690+
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500–520+
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505–525+
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ESIC Medical College
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Sanathnagar, Hyd
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665–680+
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490–510+
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495–515+
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Kakatiya Medical College
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Warangal
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650–665+
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480–500+
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485–505+
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GMC Nizamabad
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Nizamabad
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630–645+
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465–485+
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470–490+
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GMC Mahabubnagar
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Mahabubnagar
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620–635+
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455–475+
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460–480+
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Newer Peripheral GMCs
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Various Districts
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570–610+
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430–450+
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435–455+
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Private Medical Colleges (CQ)
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State-wide
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500–560+
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380–420+
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Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.