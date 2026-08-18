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SLAT 2027 Exam Date OUT; Registration, Pattern, Important Details

Saumya Jain
By Saumya Jain
Last Updated: Aug 18, 2026, 12:29 IST

SLAT 2027 exam will be conducted on December 19 and 20, in the computer based test mode for admission to various programmes at the Symbiosis Law Schools. Read the article below to know the complete schedule, how to apply, application fee, etc. 

SLAT 2027 Exam Dates OUT
SLAT 2027 Exam Dates OUT
Register for Result Updates

Symbiosis International University will release the SLAT application form 2027 soon. Candidates will be able to apply for the exam before the last date of SLAT registration, i.e. December 4, 2026. SLAT 2027 will be held on December 19, 2026, and December 26, 2026 in the online test mode at about 68 test cities. 

The exam will be conducted for admission to law programmes at Symbiosis Law Schools. The SLAT question paper 2027 will have 5 sections, i.e. Logical Reasoning, Reading Comprehension, Legal Reasoning, General Knowledge and Analytical Reasoning, with multiple choice questions. Read the article below to know the SLAT 2027 exam dates, application process, etc. 

SLAT 2027 Exam Dates

Check the table below to know the important SLAT 2027 dates and events:

Events

Dates

Application form release

Soon

Last date to register

December 4, 2026

SLAT admit card release date 2027

SLAT 01- December 11, 2026

SLAT 02- December 18, 2026

SLAT exam date 2027

SLAT 01- December 19, 2026

SLAT 02- December 18, 2026

Result declaration

January 15, 2027 (expected)

SLAT 2027 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates applying for the SLAT exam 2027, must meet the eligibility criteria before filling the application form. Check the SLAT eligibility criteria 2027 below: 

Particulars

Details

Educational Qualification

Candidates should have passed Class 12 from a recognised board 

Minimum Marks

Candidates should have a minimum of 45% aggregate in Class 12

Age Limit

Students of any age can apply for SLAT

Candidates in the final year are eligible to apply. 

How to Apply for SLAT 2027?

Follow the steps mentioned below to know how to fill SLAT 2027 application form:

  • Go to SLAT website, i.e. slat-test.org

  • Click Apply Now on the homepage and fill in the required details such as name, email ID, mobile number, date of birth, etc. 

  • Upload the documents including passport size photograph and signatures

  • Pay the application fee of INR 2250 per exam using online methods

  • Candidates will get the confirmation on their registered email ID and mobile number. 

SLAT Exam Pattern 2027

Check the table below to know the SLAT question paper pattern 2027:

Particulars Details
Mode of exam Computer based test mode
Number of sections

5

  • Logical Reasoning
  • Analytical Reasoning
  • Reading Comprehension
  • General Knowledge
  • Legal Reasoning
Number of questions 60
Type of questions Multiple choice questions
Total marks 60
Marking Scheme

+1 mark for correct answers

No negative marking

Saumya Jain
Saumya Jain

Chief Sub Editor

Saumya is an education journalist. with over 9 years of editorial experience. Saumya is the Chief Sub Editor at Jagran Josh. She has spent more than 6 years in creating research, student-friendly, and SEO-optimized educational content. She has the ability to transform complex information into easy-to-understand language.In her previous role at Shiksha, she created content for several management entrance exams, including CAT, XAT, and CUET. Besides this, she enjoys makeup artistry and cooking in her spare time.

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First Published: Aug 18, 2026, 12:12 IST

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