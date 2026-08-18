SLAT 2027 Exam Date OUT; Registration, Pattern, Important Details
SLAT 2027 exam will be conducted on December 19 and 20, in the computer based test mode for admission to various programmes at the Symbiosis Law Schools. Read the article below to know the complete schedule, how to apply, application fee, etc.
Symbiosis International University will release the SLAT application form 2027 soon. Candidates will be able to apply for the exam before the last date of SLAT registration, i.e. December 4, 2026. SLAT 2027 will be held on December 19, 2026, and December 26, 2026 in the online test mode at about 68 test cities.
The exam will be conducted for admission to law programmes at Symbiosis Law Schools. The SLAT question paper 2027 will have 5 sections, i.e. Logical Reasoning, Reading Comprehension, Legal Reasoning, General Knowledge and Analytical Reasoning, with multiple choice questions. Read the article below to know the SLAT 2027 exam dates, application process, etc.
SLAT 2027 Exam Dates
Check the table below to know the important SLAT 2027 dates and events:
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Application form release
|
Soon
|
Last date to register
|
December 4, 2026
|
SLAT admit card release date 2027
|
SLAT 01- December 11, 2026
SLAT 02- December 18, 2026
|
SLAT exam date 2027
|
SLAT 01- December 19, 2026
SLAT 02- December 18, 2026
|
Result declaration
|
January 15, 2027 (expected)
SLAT 2027 Eligibility Criteria
Candidates applying for the SLAT exam 2027, must meet the eligibility criteria before filling the application form. Check the SLAT eligibility criteria 2027 below:
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Educational Qualification
|
Candidates should have passed Class 12 from a recognised board
|
Minimum Marks
|
Candidates should have a minimum of 45% aggregate in Class 12
|
Age Limit
|
Students of any age can apply for SLAT
Candidates in the final year are eligible to apply.
How to Apply for SLAT 2027?
Follow the steps mentioned below to know how to fill SLAT 2027 application form:
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Go to SLAT website, i.e. slat-test.org
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Click Apply Now on the homepage and fill in the required details such as name, email ID, mobile number, date of birth, etc.
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Upload the documents including passport size photograph and signatures
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Pay the application fee of INR 2250 per exam using online methods
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Candidates will get the confirmation on their registered email ID and mobile number.
SLAT Exam Pattern 2027
Check the table below to know the SLAT question paper pattern 2027:
|Particulars
|Details
|Mode of exam
|Computer based test mode
|Number of sections
|
5
|Number of questions
|60
|Type of questions
|Multiple choice questions
|Total marks
|60
|Marking Scheme
|
+1 mark for correct answers
No negative marking
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