SLAT 2027 Exam Date OUT; Registration, Pattern, Important Details

Symbiosis International University will release the SLAT application form 2027 soon. Candidates will be able to apply for the exam before the last date of SLAT registration, i.e. December 4, 2026. SLAT 2027 will be held on December 19, 2026, and December 26, 2026 in the online test mode at about 68 test cities.

The exam will be conducted for admission to law programmes at Symbiosis Law Schools. The SLAT question paper 2027 will have 5 sections, i.e. Logical Reasoning, Reading Comprehension, Legal Reasoning, General Knowledge and Analytical Reasoning, with multiple choice questions. Read the article below to know the SLAT 2027 exam dates, application process, etc.

SLAT 2027 Exam Dates

Check the table below to know the important SLAT 2027 dates and events: