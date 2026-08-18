Bengaluru’s Clarence High School Suspends Offline Classes as Over 500 Students Fall Sick, H1N1 Cases Confirmed

Clarence High School on Pottery Road in Richards Town, Bengaluru, is currently operating online classes because there is an outbreak of a disease in the school premises and no one is allowed physically into school until August 18. About 500 students representing almost 20 percent of the entire population and 21 teachers have fallen sick, showing symptoms such as fever, cold, severe coughing, and body ache. The situation became worrisome when two students were confirmed with H1N1 Influenza.

The school was originally shut down on August 12 for sanitization purposes, but the reopening was not successful as the majority of the students were absent, and 137 students reported to the first-aid center. This resulted in the decision to move students from Classes 6 onwards to take online lessons while closing the rest temporarily. Apart from executing their own measures to handle this issue, school management also sent letters to Block Education Officer and BBMP City Corporation Health Officer. The major complaint from the school administration has been the issue of poor sanitation because of the unlicensed street food vendors selling food on the footpath surrounding the school.