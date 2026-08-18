Bengaluru’s Clarence High School Suspends Offline Classes as Over 500 Students Fall Sick, H1N1 Cases Confirmed
Bengaluru’s Clarence High School: Bengaluru's Clarence High School suspended physical classes until August 18 after over 500 students and 21 staff members fell ill with flu-like symptoms, including two confirmed H1N1 cases. Classes 6–12 shifted online, while primary sections closed temporarily. The administration urged BBMP health officers to clear unsanitary street vendors surrounding the campus.
Clarence High School on Pottery Road in Richards Town, Bengaluru, is currently operating online classes because there is an outbreak of a disease in the school premises and no one is allowed physically into school until August 18. About 500 students representing almost 20 percent of the entire population and 21 teachers have fallen sick, showing symptoms such as fever, cold, severe coughing, and body ache. The situation became worrisome when two students were confirmed with H1N1 Influenza.
The school was originally shut down on August 12 for sanitization purposes, but the reopening was not successful as the majority of the students were absent, and 137 students reported to the first-aid center. This resulted in the decision to move students from Classes 6 onwards to take online lessons while closing the rest temporarily. Apart from executing their own measures to handle this issue, school management also sent letters to Block Education Officer and BBMP City Corporation Health Officer. The major complaint from the school administration has been the issue of poor sanitation because of the unlicensed street food vendors selling food on the footpath surrounding the school.
Bengaluru’s Clarence High School: Overview & Key Details
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Particulars
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Details
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Institution
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Clarence High School, Richards Town, Bengaluru
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Affected Count
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500+ students (20% of student body) and 21 staff members
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Confirmed Cases
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2 cases of H1N1 confirmed
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Symptoms Reported
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High fever, severe cough, cold, and body aches
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Class Status
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Physical classes suspended; Classes 6–12 shifted online
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Primary/Montessori
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Temporarily closed
Timeline of Events & School Action
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Deep Cleaning Drive: The school was temporarily closed on August 12 owing to sanitization after the outbreak of viral fever in the first place.
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Mass Absenteeism: Post-reopening on August 13, more than 500 students remained absent owing to sickness, and 137 reported themselves to the school's first-aid center.
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Preventive Closure: In order to control possible spread, offline classes were put off till August 18 by the management.
There have been letters sent by the school management to the Block Education Officer (BEO) as well as to the Health Officer, BBMP City Corporation, stating their concern regarding the illegal food vendors who set up their stalls around the premises of the college. It is claimed by the management that the waste created by them brings health hazards due to pest attraction.
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.