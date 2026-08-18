AIBE Registration Begins Tomorrow: Apply Online for All India Bar Examination at allindiabarexamination.com

AIBE Registration 2026: The Online applications for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) will start from the Bar Council of India website allindiabarexamination.com on Thursday. Law graduates who have been awarded either 3-year or 5-year LLB degree, and are registered with a State Bar Council, need to qualify in the AIBE test in order to receive the Certificate of Practice (COP) to practice law in Indian courts.

This examination tests the candidate’s basic knowledge and proficiency in legal practice. The candidates can complete their applications through the website by filling out all personal information and submitting the application fees.

How to Register for AIBE 2026 Online?

To register for AIBE 2026, follow the steps given below: