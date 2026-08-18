AIBE Registration Begins Tomorrow: Apply Online for All India Bar Examination at allindiabarexamination.com
AIBE Registration 2026: The Bar Council of India (BCI) is opening the online application window for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) on Thursday at allindiabarexamination.com. Law graduates with a 3-year or 5-year LL.B. degree enrolled with a State Bar Council must qualify in AIBE to obtain the mandatory Certificate of Practice (COP) for court advocacy. Candidates can register by submitting personal details, academic credentials, uploaded documents, and the registration fee.
AIBE Registration 2026: The Online applications for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) will start from the Bar Council of India website allindiabarexamination.com on Thursday. Law graduates who have been awarded either 3-year or 5-year LLB degree, and are registered with a State Bar Council, need to qualify in the AIBE test in order to receive the Certificate of Practice (COP) to practice law in Indian courts.
This examination tests the candidate’s basic knowledge and proficiency in legal practice. The candidates can complete their applications through the website by filling out all personal information and submitting the application fees.
How to Register for AIBE 2026 Online?
To register for AIBE 2026, follow the steps given below:
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Log on to the official website for the All India Bar Examination at allindiabarexamination.com to start your registration process.
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Click on the registration link and fill in your name, email address, mobile number, and State Bar Council details.
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Enter the newly created registration ID and password in your email to log on to your account.
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Provide your personal details, choose your desired exam centers and fill in your educational qualification of 3 or 5 years of LL.B.
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Upload your scanned photographs, signature, photo identity proof, and self-attested State Bar Council enrollment certificate online.
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Make payment of your registration fee through net banking, credit card, or debit card and save the downloaded confirmation page.
AIBE 2026: Important Registration Dates & Overview
Below table have the all the important dates and information regarding the AIBE 2026:
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Particulars
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Details / Schedule
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Exam Conducting Body
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Bar Council of India (BCI)
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Examination Name
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All India Bar Examination (AIBE)
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Registration Portal
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Eligibility Criteria
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3-year or 5-year LL.B. degree + State Bar Council Enrollment
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Exam Mode
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Offline (Pen & Paper / OMR based)
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Passing Criteria
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45% for General/OBC candidates; 40% for SC/ST/Disabled candidates
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Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.