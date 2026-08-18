Uttarakhand NEET Counselling 2026 Round 1 Registration Last Date Tomorrow; Direct Link, Dates and Steps to Apply
Uttarakhand NEET Counselling 2026 Round 1 registration ends August 19 at 5 PM. Check HNBUMU registration link, choice filling, seat allotment date and steps to apply.
The Uttarakhand NEET UG Counselling Round 1 registration process will close tomorrow, August 19, 2026. The Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Uttarakhand Medical Education University, HNBUMU, has activated the online registration and choice filling window for NEET UG 2026 qualified candidates seeking admissions for MBBS and BDS Courses in Uttarakhand.
Eligible candidates can complete the Uttarakhand NEET counselling 2026 registration through the official HNBUMU website, hnbumu.ac.in. The registration and choice-filling window will remain open until 5 PM on August 19. Candidates must complete both registration and choice filling within the deadline to participate in Round 1 seat allotment.
Uttarakhand NEET UG Counselling 2026: Key Highlights
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Particulars
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Details
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Counselling authority
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HNB Uttarakhand Medical Education University
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Counselling
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Uttarakhand NEET UG Counselling 2026
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Courses
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MBBS, BDS
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Admission basis
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NEET UG 2026
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Round 1 registration begins
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August 13, 2026
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Registration and choice filling last date
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August 19, 2026
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Deadline
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5 PM
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Mode
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Online
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Official website
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hnbumu.ac.in
How to Apply for Uttarakhand NEET Counselling 2026?
- Visit the official website: hnbumu.ac.in
- Open the link for Uttarakhand NEET UG Counselling 2026
- Click on the Round 1 registration link
- Enter the required personal, and academic details
- Upload the required documents
- Pay the applicable fee
- Submit the application form
- Log in again to complete the college and course choice-filling process
- Carefully arrange the choices in order of preference
- Lock and submit the choices before the August 19 deadline
Uttarakhand NEET UG Counselling 2026: Direct LINK
Uttarakhand NEET Counselling 2026: Important Documents
- NEET UG 2026 scorecard
- NEET UG 2026 admit card
- Class 10 certificate and marksheet
- Class 12 certificate and marksheet
- Valid photo identity proof
- Domicile certificate, if applicable
- Category certificate, if applicable
- Passport-size photographs
- Relevant medical and other certificates, wherever applicable
- Counselling registration and fee payment details
Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.