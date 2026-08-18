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Uttarakhand NEET Counselling 2026 Round 1 Registration Last Date Tomorrow; Direct Link, Dates and Steps to Apply

Apeksha Agarwal
By Apeksha Agarwal
Last Updated: Aug 18, 2026, 11:32 IST

Uttarakhand NEET Counselling 2026 Round 1 registration ends August 19 at 5 PM. Check HNBUMU registration link, choice filling, seat allotment date and steps to apply.

Uttarakhand NEET Counselling 2026 Round 1 Registration Last Date Tomorrow; Direct Link, Dates and Steps to Apply
Uttarakhand NEET Counselling 2026 Round 1 Registration Last Date Tomorrow; Direct Link, Dates and Steps to Apply
Register for Result Updates

The Uttarakhand NEET UG Counselling Round 1 registration process will close tomorrow, August 19, 2026. The Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Uttarakhand Medical Education University, HNBUMU, has activated the online registration and choice filling window for NEET UG 2026 qualified candidates seeking admissions for MBBS and BDS Courses in Uttarakhand. 

Eligible candidates can complete the Uttarakhand NEET counselling 2026 registration through the official HNBUMU website, hnbumu.ac.in. The registration and choice-filling window will remain open until 5 PM on August 19. Candidates must complete both registration and choice filling within the deadline to participate in Round 1 seat allotment. 

Uttarakhand NEET UG Counselling 2026: Key Highlights

Particulars

Details

Counselling authority

HNB Uttarakhand Medical Education University

Counselling

Uttarakhand NEET UG Counselling 2026

Courses

MBBS, BDS

Admission basis

NEET UG 2026

Round 1 registration begins

August 13, 2026

Registration and choice filling last date

August 19, 2026

Deadline

5 PM

Mode

Online

Official website

hnbumu.ac.in

How to Apply for Uttarakhand NEET Counselling 2026?

  1. Visit the official website: hnbumu.ac.in
  2. Open the link for Uttarakhand NEET UG Counselling 2026
  3. Click on the Round 1 registration link
  4. Enter the required personal, and  academic details
  5. Upload the required documents
  6. Pay the applicable fee
  7. Submit the application form
  8. Log in again to complete the college and course choice-filling process
  9. Carefully arrange the choices in order of preference
  10. Lock and submit the choices before the August 19 deadline

Uttarakhand NEET UG Counselling 2026: Direct LINK

Uttarakhand NEET Counselling 2026: Important Documents

  • NEET UG 2026 scorecard
  • NEET UG 2026 admit card
  • Class 10 certificate and marksheet
  • Class 12 certificate and marksheet
  • Valid photo identity proof
  • Domicile certificate, if applicable
  • Category certificate, if applicable
  • Passport-size photographs
  • Relevant medical and other certificates, wherever applicable
  • Counselling registration and fee payment details

Also Check: DU NCWEB Special Drive Cut-Off 2026 Released; Check Admission Dates

Apeksha Agarwal
Apeksha Agarwal

Executive - Editorial

Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future. 

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First Published: Aug 18, 2026, 11:32 IST

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