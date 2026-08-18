Uttarakhand NEET Counselling 2026 Round 1 Registration Last Date Tomorrow; Direct Link, Dates and Steps to Apply

The Uttarakhand NEET UG Counselling Round 1 registration process will close tomorrow, August 19, 2026. The Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Uttarakhand Medical Education University, HNBUMU, has activated the online registration and choice filling window for NEET UG 2026 qualified candidates seeking admissions for MBBS and BDS Courses in Uttarakhand.

Eligible candidates can complete the Uttarakhand NEET counselling 2026 registration through the official HNBUMU website, hnbumu.ac.in. The registration and choice-filling window will remain open until 5 PM on August 19. Candidates must complete both registration and choice filling within the deadline to participate in Round 1 seat allotment.

Uttarakhand NEET UG Counselling 2026: Key Highlights