DU NCWEB Special Drive Cut-Off 2026 Released; BCom Cut-Off at 79.5 for Miranda House, Check Admission Dates
DU NCWEB Special Drive Cut-Off 2026 is out for B.A. Programme and B.Com. Check Miranda House BCom cut-off at 79.5, college-wise cut-offs and admission dates here.
The Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) of the University of Delhi has released the DU NCWEB Special Drive Cut-Off 2026 for admission to B.A. (Programme) and B.Com courses for the academic session 2026-27. The special drive cut-off list has been published for various NCWEB teaching centres, with the B.Com cut-off for the General category reaching 79.5 at Miranda House.
According to the admission schedule, candidates who meet the prescribed cut-off can apply for admission during the special drive window from 10 AM on August 18 to 11:59 PM on August 20, 2026. The cut-offs vary according to the college and candidate category.
DU NCWEB Special Drive Cut-Off 2026: Key Details
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Particulars
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Details
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University
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University of Delhi
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Board
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Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB)
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Academic session
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2026-27
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Courses
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B.A. (Programme), B.Com
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Special Drive Cut-Off
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Released
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Online admission begins
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August 18, 2026, at 10 AM
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Last date to apply
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August 20, 2026, up to 11:59 PM
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Highest B.Com General cut-off
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79.5% at Miranda House
How to Check DU NCWEB Special Drive Cut-Off 2026?
- Visit the official website: admission.uod.ac.in
- Go to the SOL (DDCE) / NCWEB Admissions section
- Open the link for Special Drive Cut-Off List 2026-27 for NCWEB
- Select B.A. (Programme) or B.Com, as applicable
- Download and check the college-wise and category-wise cut-off list
- If eligible, proceed with the online admission process within the specified deadline
DU NCWEB B.Com Special Drive: Direct LINK
DU NCWEB B.A. Programme: Direct LINK
DU NCWEB B.Com Special Drive Cut-Off 2026
For B.Com, Miranda House has recorded the highest General category cut-off at 79.5% in the special drive. The cut-off at different NCWEB teaching centres ranges from 40% to 79.5%.
Hansraj College has also recorded relatively high category-wise cut-offs, with 79.75 for OBC and EWS candidates, while its PwD cut-off is 69.75. At Miranda House, the cut-offs are 79.5 for General and SC, 74.5 for ST, 79.75 for EWS and 69.75 for PwD.
DU NCWEB B.A. Programme Special Drive 2026
Along with B.Com, the University of Delhi has also released the NCWEB B.A. Programme Special Drive Cut-Off 2026. Candidates interested in B.A. Programme admission should check the official college-wise list and verify the applicable category cut-off before proceeding with admission.
The official NCWEB notice provides separate links for the B.A. (Programme) and B.Com special drive cut-off lists.
Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.