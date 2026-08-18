DU NCWEB Special Drive Cut-Off 2026 Released; BCom Cut-Off at 79.5 for Miranda House, Check Admission Dates

DU NCWEB Special Drive Cut-Off 2026 is out for B.A. Programme and B.Com. Check Miranda House BCom cut-off at 79.5, college-wise cut-offs and admission dates here.

The Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) of the University of Delhi has released the DU NCWEB Special Drive Cut-Off 2026 for admission to B.A. (Programme) and B.Com courses for the academic session 2026-27. The special drive cut-off list has been published for various NCWEB teaching centres, with the B.Com cut-off for the General category reaching 79.5 at Miranda House. According to the admission schedule, candidates who meet the prescribed cut-off can apply for admission during the special drive window from 10 AM on August 18 to 11:59 PM on August 20, 2026. The cut-offs vary according to the college and candidate category. DU NCWEB Special Drive Cut-Off 2026: Key Details Particulars Details University University of Delhi Board Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) Academic session 2026-27 Courses B.A. (Programme), B.Com Special Drive Cut-Off Released Online admission begins August 18, 2026, at 10 AM Last date to apply August 20, 2026, up to 11:59 PM Highest B.Com General cut-off 79.5% at Miranda House

How to Check DU NCWEB Special Drive Cut-Off 2026? Visit the official website: admission.uod.ac.in Go to the SOL (DDCE) / NCWEB Admissions section Open the link for Special Drive Cut-Off List 2026-27 for NCWEB Select B.A. (Programme) or B.Com, as applicable Download and check the college-wise and category-wise cut-off list If eligible, proceed with the online admission process within the specified deadline DU NCWEB B.Com Special Drive: Direct LINK DU NCWEB B.A. Programme: Direct LINK DU NCWEB B.Com Special Drive Cut-Off 2026 For B.Com, Miranda House has recorded the highest General category cut-off at 79.5% in the special drive. The cut-off at different NCWEB teaching centres ranges from 40% to 79.5%. Hansraj College has also recorded relatively high category-wise cut-offs, with 79.75 for OBC and EWS candidates, while its PwD cut-off is 69.75. At Miranda House, the cut-offs are 79.5 for General and SC, 74.5 for ST, 79.75 for EWS and 69.75 for PwD.