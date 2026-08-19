AIBE 22 Registration 2026 LIVE: BCI (XXII) Online Application Starts Today; Apply at allindiabarexamination.com

AIBE XXII Registration 2026: The Bar Council of India will begin the AIBE 22 registration process today, August 19, 2026. Candidates appearing for the AIBE 22 examination scheduled for November 29, 2026, can visit the official website today to register.

According to the released schedule, the AIBE 22 Registration window will remain open until October 27, 2026. Eligible candidates who have completed their Law degree and those in the final year of their course can appear for the AIBE 22 examination. Candidates who clear the All India Bar Examination will be eligible to practice law in India.

The Bar Council of India (BCI) declared the AIBE 21 (XXI) results on July 18, 2026. The exam was conducted on June 7, 2026. The overall pass percentage recorded was 65.92%.

AIBE 22 Exam Highlights

Check details of the AIBE 22 examination below

Exam Name All India Bar Examination (XXII) Conducting body Bar Council of India Exam duration 3 hours and 30 minutes Exam date November 28, 2026 Exam mode Offline Questions 100 MCQs Marking scheme 1 mark for each correct answer

AIBE XXII 2026 Eligibility Criteria

Before submitting the applications for the AIBE 22 examination, candidates must check the eligibility criteria provided.

As per the eligibility criteria prescribed, students appearing for the exam must hold a 3-year or 5-year integrated LLB degree from a recognised university/ institute

Candidates must be enrolled with the State Bar Council and have a valid enrollment number.

Candidates in the final year or final semester can also appear for the exam, provided they have no backlogs from previous semesters.

AIBE 22 Registration 2026: Important Dates

Check the important dates for the AIBE XXII Examination registration process below