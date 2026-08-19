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AIBE 22 Registration 2026 LIVE: BCI (XXII) Online Application Starts Today; Apply at allindiabarexamination.com

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Aug 19, 2026, 11:57 IST

AIBE XXII Registration and Application process begins today. Candidates interested in appearing for the examination can visit the official website to register for the entrance exam. AIBE 22 registration link will be available at allindiabarexamination.com. The last date for candidates to submit their applications is October 27, 2026. AIBE XXII is scheduled to be conducted on November 28, 2026. 

AIBE XXII Registration 2026 LIVE
AIBE XXII Registration 2026 LIVE

HIGHLIGHTS

  • AIBE XXII Registration and application window set to be activated today, August 19, 2026
  • Eligible candidates must submit their applications through the link on the official website until October 27, 2026
  • AIBE 22 exam is scheduled to be conducted on November 28, 2026.

AIBE XXII Registration 2026: The Bar Council of India will begin the AIBE 22 registration process today, August 19, 2026. Candidates appearing for the AIBE 22 examination scheduled for November 29, 2026, can visit the official website today to register.

According to the released schedule, the AIBE 22 Registration window will remain open until October 27, 2026. Eligible candidates who have completed their Law degree and those in the final year of their course can appear for the AIBE 22 examination. Candidates who clear the All India Bar Examination will be eligible to practice law in India.

The Bar Council of India (BCI) declared the AIBE 21 (XXI) results on July 18, 2026. The exam was conducted on June 7, 2026. The overall pass percentage recorded was 65.92%. 

AIBE 22 Exam Highlights

Check details of the AIBE 22 examination below

Exam Name

All India Bar Examination (XXII)

Conducting body

Bar Council of India

Exam duration

3 hours and 30 minutes

Exam date

November 28, 2026

Exam mode

Offline

Questions

100 MCQs

Marking scheme

1 mark for each correct answer

AIBE XXII 2026 Eligibility Criteria

Before submitting the applications for the AIBE 22 examination, candidates must check the eligibility criteria provided.

  • As per the eligibility criteria prescribed, students appearing for the exam must hold a 3-year or 5-year integrated LLB degree from a recognised university/ institute

  • Candidates must be enrolled with the State Bar Council and have a valid enrollment number.

  • Candidates in the final year or final semester can also appear for the exam, provided they have no backlogs from previous semesters.

AIBE 22 Registration 2026: Important Dates

Check the important dates for the AIBE XXII Examination registration process below

Registration Commence

August 19, 2026

Last date to apply

October 27, 2026

Last date to Submit Fee

October 28, 2026

Admit Card Date

November 14, 2026

Exam Date

November 28, 2026

AIBE 22 Result

Between January 7 to 10, 2027
LIVE UPDATES
Check Latest Updates Refresh
  • Aug 19, 2026, 11:57 IST

    AIBE 22 Registration Link at allindiabarexamination.com

    The Bar Council of India will begin the registration and application process for AIBE 22 examination today, August 19, 2026. Those appearing for the November 2026 session examination can visit the official website to register and apply. Candidates must have a valid email id and mobile number to complete the registration process. The last date to apply for AIBE 22 is October 27, 2026. 

  • Aug 19, 2026, 11:40 IST

    AIBE 22 Online Registration Begins Soon

    The link for students to register and apply for the AIBE 22 examination will be available on the official website soon. Once released, students need to complete the online registration through the link on the official website. After completing the registration candidates can fill out the online application form and submit the application fee.

  • Aug 19, 2026, 11:25 IST

    AIBE 22 Registration 2026: Payment completed but status still shows unpaid

    Occasionally, payments take time to reflect due to banking or gateway delays. The payment is currently under verification. Once processed, the status will automatically update to Paid. Sometimes it can take 2-3 working days.

  • Aug 19, 2026, 11:11 IST

    AIBE XXII Registration 2026: Document Submission (Marksheets of LL.B)

    Final Semester Candidates

    If the candidate is in the final semester of your 3-year or 5-year integrated LL.B. degree course, you must attach self-attested, scanned copies (not photos) of your marksheets for each semester.

    The college or university must be BCI-recognised or BCI-approved and affiliated with a BCI-recognised university.

    -For 3-year LL.B. degree course candidates, submit marksheets from Semester-I to Semester-V.

    - For 5-year integrated LL.B. degree course candidates, submit marksheets from Semester-I to Semester-IX.

    Law Graduates Without Degree

    If candidates have passed the LL.B. degree course but have not yet obtained their law degree, they must attach self-attested, scanned copies (not photos) of all their marksheets. Ensure the college is BCI-approved and affiliated with a BCI-recognised university.

    - For 3-year LL.B. degree course candidates, submit marksheets from Semester-I to Semester-VI.

    - For 5-year integrated LL.B. degree course candidates, submit marksheets from Semester-I to Semester-X.

  • Aug 19, 2026, 10:57 IST

    AIBE Syllabus 2026: Check Previous Exam Syllabus Here

    AIBE 22 examination syllabus will be provided along with the online registration and application. Check the syllabus followed for AIBE XXI here

    Sr. No. Topic/Subject Number of Questions
    1. Constitutional law 10
    2. I. P. C. (Indian Penal Code) & (New) Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 8
    3. Cr. P. C. (Criminal Procedure Code) & (New) Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita 10
    4. C. P. C. (Code of Civil Procedure) 10
    5. Evidence Act & (New) Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam 8
    6. Alternative Dispute Redressal including Arbitration Act 4
    7. Family Law 8
    8. Public Interest Litigation 4
    9. Administration Law 3
    10. Professional Ethics & Cases of Professional Misconduct under Bar Council of India Rules 4
    11. Company Law 2
    12. Environmental Law 2
    13. Cyber Law 2
    14. Labour & Industrial Law 4
    15. Law of Tort, including Motor Vehicle Act and Consumer Protection Law 5
    16. Law related to Taxation 4
    17. Law of Contract, Specific Relief, Property Laws, Negotiable Instrument Act 8
    18. Land Acquisition Act 2
    19. Intellectual Property Laws 2
      Total 100
  • Aug 19, 2026, 10:40 IST

    AIBE 22 Application 2026: Detailed Eligibility for Different Categories

    1. Eligibility of Final-Year Law Students (Without Backlogs):

    Candidates currently in their final semester of a 3-year or 5-year LL.B. degree course, studying at a BCI-recognised University or a College approved by the BCI and affiliated with a BCI-recognised University, are eligible to register for AIBE. These candidates must have no backlogs from previous semesters to qualify.

    2. Eligibility of Law Graduates Who Have Not Obtained Their Degree

    LL.B. graduates (3-year or 5-year course) who have passed out from BCI-recognised Universities or a College approved by the BCI and affiliated with a BCI-recognised University, but who have not yet obtained their degree are also eligible to apply for AIBE. This includes graduates who have completed their course and are awaiting degree conferral.

    3. Eligibility of Graduates Who Have Obtained Their Degree but Have Not Enrolled or Have Surrendered Their Enrolment Certificates:

    Candidates who have obtained their LL.B. degree from a BCI-recognised University or BCI-approved College but have not enrolled with any State Bar Council, as well as those who had enrolled but have surrendered their enrolment certificates, are also eligible to apply.

    4. Ineligibility Based on Non-recognition:

    Any candidate, whether currently a student or a graduate, who is studying or has passed out from a university or college that is not recognised/approved by the Bar Council of India, will not be eligible to appear for AIBE. It is the responsibility of the candidates to ensure their educational institution is duly recognised by the BCI.

  • Aug 19, 2026, 10:27 IST

    AIBE XXII Registration: Exam Schedule

    Check the important dates for the AIBE 22 examination below

    Registration Commence

    August 19, 2026

    Last date to apply

    October 27, 2026

    Last date to Submit Fee

    October 28, 2026

    Admit Card Date

    November 14, 2026

    Exam Date

    November 28, 2026

    AIBE 22 Result

    Between January 7 to 10, 2027
  • Aug 19, 2026, 10:17 IST

    AIBE Registration 2026: Is there an Application Correction Window?

    Yes, after the window to submit the online application closes, candidates are allowed to make corrections in their forms within a stipulated time. The following fiels will not be open for editing after payment during the correction window

    • Registered Mobile Number
    • Registered Email ID
    • PWD Category
    • Caste Category
    • Exam City Preference

    Note: No additional changes will be permitted hereafter.

  • Aug 19, 2026, 10:06 IST

    AIBE 22 Application 2026: Documents Required to Apply

    Candidates applying for AIBE 22 must upload the following documents when filling out the online application:

    • Recent passport-size photograph
    • Scanned signature
    • State Bar Council Enrollment Certificate
    • LLB degree certificate or mark sheets.
  • Aug 19, 2026, 09:48 IST

    AIBE 22 Application Form: What is the Eligibility Criteria?

    The following is the eligibility criteria to be fulfilled by students applying for the exams. 

    • As per the eligibility criteria prescribed, students appearing for the exam must hold a 3-year or 5-year integrated LLB degree from a recognised university/ institute

    • Candidates must be enrolled with the State Bar Council and have a valid enrollment number.

    • Candidates in the final year or final semester can also appear for the exam, provided they have no backlogs from previous semesters.

  • Aug 19, 2026, 09:31 IST

    AIBE XXII Registration: Official Link to be Activated Shortly

    BCI will conduct the AIBE 22 examination in November 2026. Candidates eligible to appear for the exam are required to submit their applications through the link on the official website. Once active, candidates can visit the website allindibarexamination.com and register using their email id and mobile number.

  • Aug 19, 2026, 08:57 IST

    AIBE 22 Registration 2026: Link to be Activated Shortly

    The AIBE 22 registration link will be available on the official website soon. Eligible candidates interested in appearing for the AIBE 22 examination can visit the official website today to register and apply. 

  • Aug 19, 2026, 08:34 IST

    AIBE XXII Application Date: When will Applications be Released?

    According to the official schedule released for the AIBE 22 examination, the applications will be available on the official website today, August 19, 2026. Candidates appearing for the November 2026 examinations must make sure they complete the application process within the given deadline. 

  • Aug 19, 2026, 08:13 IST

    AIBE 22 Registration Link: Has the Registration Process Commenced?

    BCI is yet to commence the registration and application process for the AIBE 22 examination. Candidates interested in appearing for the examination can visit the official website to register and apply. The link to register for AIBE XXII will be available at allindiabraexamination.com. Candidates must make sure they have a registered email id and mobile number ready with them to complete the initial registration and OTP verification process.

  • Aug 19, 2026, 07:59 IST

    AIBE 22 Registration 206: Category wise Summary for Previous Exam

    AIBE 21 result was declared on July 18, 2026. Candidates can check the category wise performance of candidates in the previous exam. 

    Category

    Appeared

    Qualified: Other than PWD

    Qualified: PWD

    Qualified: Total

    Not-Qualified

    Unreserved

    87145

    59365

    344

    59709

    27425

    Other Backward Class

    58804

    35911

    299

    36210

    22588

    Scheduled Caste

    24127

    16333

    129

    16462

    7662

    Scheduled Tribe

    5625

    3405

    19

    3424

    2201

    Total

    175701

    115014

    791

    115805 

    59876 
  • Aug 19, 2026, 07:43 IST

    AIBE 22 Registration Link: Official Website to Apply for Exam

    The Bar Council of India will begin the online registration and application process for the AIBE 22 examination today. The link to register for the examination will be available at allindibarexamination.com. Candidates can also visit the website - barcouncilofindia.org to apply for AIBE 22. 

  • Aug 19, 2026, 07:29 IST

    AIBE 22 Registration: Documents to be Uploaded During Applications

    When applying for the AIBE 22 exams, candidates must make sure to upload the following documents

    • Recent passport-size photograph
    • Scanned signature
    • State Bar Council Enrollment Certificate
    • LLB degree certificate or mark sheets.
  • Aug 19, 2026, 07:15 IST

    AIBE 22 Registration: Gender-Wise Summary of Previous Exam

    AIBE 22 registration link will be available on the official website soon. The results of the AIBE 21 exam was announced on July 18, 2026. Candidates can check here the gender wise performance of candidates. 

    Gender

    Appeared

    Qualified

    Not-Qualified

    Mal Practice Cases (Decision Pending)

    Female

    64784

    42757

    22022

    5

    Male

    110909

    73045

    37849

    15

    Transgender

    8

    3

    5

    		  

    Total

    175701

    115805

    59876

    20
  • Aug 19, 2026, 07:06 IST

    AIBE XXII Registration 2026: Steps to Register and Apply

    BCI will begin the AIBE 22 registration process today, August 19, 2026. Follow the steps provided below to register and apply

    Step 1: Visit the official website of AIBE

    Step 2: Click on the New Registration for AIBE 22 link

    Step 3: Enter the email ID, mobile number and other details

    Step 4: Log in with the application number/ username and password

    Step 5: Enter the personal details, academic details as required

    Step 6: Upload necessary documents

    Step 7: Submit the registration fee

    Step 8: Save the filled application and click on submit

  • Aug 19, 2026, 06:55 IST

    AIBE 22 Registration Link to be Activated Soon

    The Bar Council of India will begin the AIBE 22 registration and application process today. Candidates eligible to apply for the AIBE 22 exams can visit the official website to register and apply for the exams. Before filling out the application form, students must make sure they read through the eligibility criteria. 

  • Aug 19, 2026, 06:44 IST

    AIBE XXII Registration: BCI To Commence Registration and Application Process Soon

    The AIBE 22 registration and application process is set to commence soon. Candidates eligible to register and apply must visit the official website to submit the applications within the given deadline. The last date to apply for AIBE 22 is October 27, 2026. 

  • Aug 19, 2026, 06:34 IST

    AIBE 22 Applications: Details to be Entered for Fresh Registration

    For fresh registration, candidates need to enter the following details

    • Mobile No
    • Applicant Email Id
    • Applicant Name

    An OTP verification will be done for the mobile number and email id after which candidates will be issued their application number and can set a password.

  • Aug 19, 2026, 06:27 IST

    AIBE 22 Registration: When was AIBE 21 Examination Conducted?

    The All India Bar Examination-XXI (AIBE-XXI) was conducted on June 7, 2026, across 292 examination centres situated in 60 different cities. A total of 1,75,701 candidates appeared in the examination, from which
    110909 were male, and 64784 were female candidates. A total of 8 candidates were transgender. The results were declared on July 18, 2026. 

  • Aug 19, 2026, 06:20 IST

    AIBE XXII Registration 2026: Registration Fee to be Submitted Online

    The AIBE 22 registration and application window to open soon. After completing the registration process, students can fill out the online application form and submit the application fee. The application fee has to be submitted in the online mode. The category wise fee details will be provided in the detailed PDF for registration and application today. Candidates are advised toi keep their credit/ debit cards or their NET Banling and UPI facilities ready with them as and when the applications commence.

  • Aug 19, 2026, 06:16 IST

    AIBE 22 Registration Link Soon at allindiabarexamination.com

    The window for students to register and apply for the AIBE 22 exam will be available on the official website soon. Candidates interested need to first register using their registered email ID and mobile number. After the registration is completed, candidates can move on to fill out the application form. Candidates must make sure they submit the registration fee in order for the application to be considered submitted successfully. 

  • Aug 19, 2026, 06:14 IST

    AIBE 22 Registration 2026: Registration Link to Open Soon

    AIBE 22 registration window will open soon. The window to register and apply for the examination will open on the official website. Candidates appearing for the exam can visit the official website to register and apply for the exam. 

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager - Editorial

Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking. 

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